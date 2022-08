RICHMOND, Va. – The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) women's soccer team recorded its first draw of the season, a 1-1 tie against Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Sunday night at Sports Brackers Stadium. This was the fourth meeting all-time between the two teams, as the Spartans hold a 2-1-1 mark over...

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO