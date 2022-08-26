ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mltnews.com

Save the date: Terrace Park school campus cleanup Sept. 10

Terrace Park School PTA is partnering with the City of Mountlake Terrace to host a clean-up event from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the school, located at 5409 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace. Activities include trash pickup, weeding and bark spreading. Snacks and drinks will be provided, along...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

Heroes’ Cafe hosting a stand down for women veterans Sept. 15 in Lynnwood

The Heroes’ Cafe is hosting an event Thursday, Sept. 15 for female veterans, put on by Snohomish County’s Homeless Veterans Outreach Committee. Known as a stand down, the event will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15 at New Life Church, 6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood. This is a female-only event, aimed at providing a safe and secure facility for women veterans to gather, share and receive sensitive support for their physical and emotional/mental scars.
LYNNWOOD, WA
mltnews.com

Sponsored: Apartment for Rent in Edmonds Bowl

Spacious, 2 BR 1B MIL in Edmonds Bowl. Private patio, 2 off-street parking, gas fireplace, W/D, dishwasher and AC in unit. No stairs, ground floor. NS/NP $2500 + $200 utilities includes premium cable w HBO. Available immediately. Call 425-327-6629.
EDMONDS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Edmonds, WA
City
Lynnwood, WA
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
Edmonds, WA
Obituaries
mltnews.com

$3 tickets at area movie theaters for National Cinema Day Sept. 3

Several area movie theaters are offering $3 tickets in honor of National Cinema Day Saturday, Sept. 3. Regal Cinemas, Cinemark and AMC Theaters will be offering $3 movie tickets at all their locations for all current movies. Discounted tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the ticket counter....
LYNNWOOD, WA
mltnews.com

Edmonds College receives $1.5 million cybersecurity grant

Edmonds College will receive nearly $1.5 million in grants for its cybersecurity program, the Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges (WSBCTC) announced. The grant is part of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better package, which approved more than $500 million for cybersecurity funding. The WSBTCC distributed $6.85 million in grants to cybersecurity programs around the state.
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy