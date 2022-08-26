ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho

Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
Here’s Where Idaho Ranks Among Coldest States

If you live here, you’re not surprised by the ranking. If you only visit in summer, you would be surprised. If you took a look at an old-fashioned map, you would get the idea. America’s top ten coldest states have some features in common. Clearly, they aren’t along the Gulf Coast!
Look as a Massive Bison Stampede in Yellowstone Kills Traffic

Visiting Yellowstone should be on everyone's bucket list, and fortunately for those in the Magic Valley, we live close enough that there is little to no excuse for not going at some point. It is one of the most beautiful, natural areas in the country, and you can see animals in their natural habitat like nowhere else. When visiting, make sure you have your camera handy, because you never know what type of once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you will have to capture something. Recently a group of cars driving through Yellowstone caught a stampede, which reminds you how unpredictable the animals in the park can be.
Why The Hashtag #iHateIdaho Will Make You Love Idaho More

Social media is an interesting thing. It could be used for good, promoting a business, connecting with old friends, and of course, sharing your true feelings on that state of Idaho. Such is the case on Twitter and people aren't holding back. The thing is, reading some of these Tweets...
Watch: How Will Idahoans React to Innovative ‘Hitchless Towing’ Option

Technology blows my mind every day. I can’t comprehend some of the new innovations and products that people create. When self-driving cars were first introduced to the world there were many skeptics about the safety and reliance of the navigation systems. Yet I was driving from Utah to Twin Falls recently and saw a woman on the highway in a Tesla using the feature so she could take her hands off the wheel and rummage through bags in her back seat.
Idaho Zucchini Can be Used as a Baseball Bat

Locals will tell you Idaho has more than four seasons. For instance, during a thaw in late winter, we have fool’s spring. Some parts of the state have mud season. There’s fire season and often mud rain season. I would like to add zucchini season. It's that time...
With So Many People Resigning in Idaho, Is the State Struggling to Hire People?

Many people in the state of Idaho have been resigning from their jobs over the last year, leaving many vacancies to be filled. It isn't just Idaho, as, in the last couple of years, many places have seen their employees quit, and it isn't uncommon to see 'now hiring' signs in every retail, fast food, or shop across town. Companies are hurting for willing employees to work, and hiring people to fill open positions is more difficult than ever before. With so many jobs open, what states are struggling to hire new employees, and which ones are filling these voids with more ease?
Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House

The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
5 Events Happening in the Magic Valley and Boise this Coming Weekend

School is back in full swing, but the summer heat remains. It makes for getting out on weekends a little warm, but still nice enough to get outside and attend any events, go kayaking, fishing, or camping while it still lasts. Labor Day is over a week away, and many may be resting this weekend to prepare for one final summer blowout weekend, but why wait and let the weather go to waste? There are events taking place this weekend to get you out of the house and have some fun. Here are the events taking place around Twin Falls this weekend, and even one in Boise.
This Might be the Highest Priced Car Ever on Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace

There are a lot of ways that you can spend your money in the Magic Valley. As a father, the majority of mine goes to feeding my many children and making sure they have a house to live in. Maybe one day I’ll have extra cash and can think about buying something unnecessary and ridiculously expensive, like this most expensive car ever listed on the Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace.
Idaho Fish and Game Continue Efforts to Keep Game Away from Farms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers continue work to keep large game animals like elk away from farm fields in the Magic Valley region. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers have been working through the summer on depredation operations in Elmore, Jerome, Blaine and Lincoln counties to keep animals like elk and deer from damaging crops. Most of the damage has been to corn crops this year, "As in years past, the most common request for assistance from landowners involves elk moving onto their cultivated fields at night, which limits Fish and Game’s options to reduce damages. Elk in standing corn are an extremely challenging situation for wildlife managers given elk rarely leave standing corn and only during nighttime hours," said the agency." Other efforts to keep deer from grape crops have been scaled back because of the success of hazing and selective herd removal. The agency said it continues to use lethal methods when necessary and have issued a very limited number of kill permits to some landowners. Biologists expect to see crop depredation continue for several more weeks until harvest begins.
