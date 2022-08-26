Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Tuesday, Aug. 16
Officer initiated activity at 5TH St Boat Ramp, 5TH/PARK, Lakeport. Disposition: CHECKS OK. Officer initiated activity at Lakeport Unified School District, Lange, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 04:53 911 HANG UP 2208160011. Occurred at Lakeview Senior Apartments on Bevins. TX TO CAL FIRE. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 06:00...
Lake County News
Police arrest bicycle store burglary suspect, seek assistance in locating stolen bike
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A Lakeport man who has been implicated in a series of crimes, including leaving a suspicious device near a church, has been arrested for a Saturday morning break-in at a Lakeport bicycle shop. The Lakeport Police Department said Kayden Daniel Collins, 27, was arrested Wednesday...
Suspect in Santa Rosa road rage shooting arrested in Mendocino County
SANTA ROSA -- A suspect alleged to have fired a handgun in the air during in a road rage incident Monday in Santa Rosa turned himself in later that same day in Willits, according to Santa Rosa police.Detectives convinced Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, 28, of Fortuna, to turn himself in to Willits police. He was later booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm. Officers responded in Santa Rosa to several calls about 12:11 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, where witnesses reported a...
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County man accused of committing murder while free on bail
A Mendocino County man was recently arrested on suspicion of homicide, which he is accused of committing while free on bail and awaiting a court appearance in a separate murder case. 37-year-old Shayne Wrede was reportedly identified as the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Daniel Shealor of...
kymkemp.com
Inside the Packed Courtroom as Former Ukiah Police Officer Kevin Murray Receives Suspended Sentence
After a last-minute postponement and a misprinted time on a hearing document, former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray was finally sentenced yesterday afternoon in a packed courtroom. Superior Court Judge Ann Moorman imposed two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence. That means that if he slips up once, he’ll be sent to state prison. Moorman told Murray that includes missing one appointment with his probation officer or having one beer.
L.A. Weekly
Sarah Magana Arrested after DUI Accident on River Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
30-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Solo-Vehicle Crash near Martinelli Road. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m., just east of Martinelli Road. According to reports, the driver of an eastbound white Lexus made an unsafe turn on River Road and consequently struck a guard rail. Medics arrived and took the driver and...
L.A. Weekly
Cody Rosado Arrested after DUI Accident on Sutton Place [Santa Rosa, CA]
Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m., just west of Stanish Avenue on a private property. According to reports, Rosado lost control of his 1990 BMW and struck a 43-year-old Santa...
North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
kymkemp.com
Man Who Attempted to Disarm Sheriff’s Officers Previously, Arrested for Shooting 3 Dogs in Kennel While Owners Not at Home
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-25-2022 at 7:14 A.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of three canines having...
Crime-filled weekend in Santa Rosa includes random stabbing
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to many calls for assistance, including a stabbing at a motel, according to a Facebook post by the police department. SRPD made 47 arrests from Friday, August 26 to Monday, August 29. The 901 total calls for assistance to the department, included five shootings, […]
2 more suspects arrested following butane hash oil explosion in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- Police have made two additional arrests and recovered a dozen firearms including a stolen assault rifle following a weekend explosion at a Santa Rosa home triggered by an illegal butane hash oil lab.The explosion happened on August 21 just before 10 p.m. at a house on the 1000 block of Russell Avenue. Santa Rosa fire crews arrived to find the home's garage door blown open and an active fire burning inside the garage. Investigators determined vapors from the hash oil lab ignited and caused the explosion which left the home uninhabitable with significant structural damage.Police arrested 22-year-old...
Lake County News
Tuesday afternoon fire burns three structures
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Three structures were burned in a Tuesday afternoon fire in the Kelseyville area. A structure fire with occupants reported to be trapped was dispatched in the 4100 block of Montezuma Way shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters responding to the scene reported seeing heavy black...
mendofever.com
Multiple Structures on Fire Near Clear Lake
About 4:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers sent firefighters to a home fully involved in fire near Montezuma Way in Kelseyville by Clear Lake in Lake County. Soon afterward they reported that a second structure was now partially involved. And by 4:30 p.m., a third structure is reportedly on fire. The Montezuma...
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident that Led to a Shooting
This is a press release from the Santa Rosa Police. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at 12:11 pm, the Santa Rosa Police Department received several 9-1-1 calls about...
mendofever.com
Former UPD Sergeant’s Sentence Is Not a ‘Slap On the Wrist’, Argued Judge During Sentencing
The courtroom was packed on Tuesday afternoon as Judge Ann Moorman sentenced former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray to two years of formal probation, with a guarantee of two years in state prison if he violates the terms. Murray will get one chance to slip up on probation, Moorman declared....
The Mendocino Voice
Gina Bean ordered to appear on drug charges at Ten Mile courthouse Tuesday morning
FORT BRAGG, 8/29/22 — Gina Bean, who was convicted of leaving the scene of the crash that killed Calum Hunnicutt July 18, 2019, in Mendocino, has been ordered to appear in court on Tuesday morning. Bean is technically out on bail and probation simultaneously while attorneys appeal her criminal conviction, but she was cited and released by the Fort Bragg Police Department July 2 on suspicion of possessing a methamphetamine pipe.
ksro.com
Cotati Man Chases and Stabs Woman
A man is behind bars on suspicion of attempted murder, after allegedly chasing down and stabbing his girlfriend in Cotati. Sixty-six-year-old Jesus Suazo is accused of stabbing the woman Saturday afternoon, after she ran away from him and tried to get help from a neighbor. A woman called 911, reporting another woman had knocked on her door while being stabbed. The victim is expected to survive her wounds. Detectives say she and Suazo live together.
KTVU FOX 2
Petaluma suspect shoplifts, threatens employees at 7-Eleven
PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police are looking for a man they believe shoplifted at a 7-Eleven twice earlier this month and threatened clerks with bodily injury during the second incident. Police say the man entered the store at Petaluma Blvd. at D St. Aug. 6 and stole several items of...
mendofever.com
One Resident Burned, Two Structures Destroyed, Three Dogs Dead in Yesterday’s Old Fire Southeast of Ukiah
Yesterday afternoon the Old Fire ignited on Yokayo Ranch Road southeast of Ukiah prompting evacuation warnings and a multi-agency response before firefighters got control of the flames. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief Eric Singleton revealed the Old Fire resulted in one patient airlifted due to burns, a trailer and...
The Mendocino Voice
Prosecutors oppose lenient sentencing, ask court to make example of UPD. Sgt. Kevin Murray at Tuesday sentencing
UKIAH, 8/29/22 — Weeks of public outcry over former UPD Sgt. Kevin Murray’s lenient plea deal apparently prompted prosecutors to change direction at the 11th hour. Murray was charged with multiple felony sexual offenses, as well as drug and gun violations, after his Dec. 2020 arrest. On July 7, 2022, he pleaded no contest to felony dissuading a witness and misdeameanor false imprisonment in a deal that also allowed Murray to avoid a public trial and dodge sex-offender registration requirements. His sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 24, but that hearing was canceled amid protests. The court gave no explanation for the cancellation.
