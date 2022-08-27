Read full article on original website
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
Walker: Independence - Ep...
Set in the late 1800s, an origin story of The CW’s current hit series “Walker”, WALKER INDEPENDENCE follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara, “Arrow”), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez, “911: Lone Star”), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay, “The Carrie Diaries”), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby’s origins, and Kai (Lawrence Kao, “Wu Assassins”), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, “Walker”), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him.
Little Demon - Episode 1.07 - Satan's Lot - Press Release
Chrissy gets an afterlife lesson from Satan. Laura helps Darlene with a dead ex-husband problem.
FBI - Episode 5.01 - Hero...
The team pivots when their sting operation to secure a massive bomb from an illegal broker leads them to discover that the device is already in the wrong hands. Also, Jubal’s promise to be present at his son’s birthday party is put to the test as the case continues to heat up.
Ironheart - Regan Aliyah Joins Cast
Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty) has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Ironheart in an undisclosed role, Deadline has learned. Marvel reps declined to comment. The six-episode series created by Chinaka Hodge will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Previously announced cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Shea Couleé and Zoe Terakes.
Poker Face - 5 Added to Cast
Clea DuVall (The First Lady), Shane Paul McGhie (American Skin), Angel Desai (NCIS: New Orleans), newcomer Jasmine Aiyana Garvin and Leslie Silva (Women of the Movement) have joined the cast of Peacock’s Poker Face, a mystery drama series starring Natasha Lyonne, from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television.
For All Mankind - Season 4 - Daniel Stern Joins Cast
Daniel Stern has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind for Season 4 as a series regular. Stern will play Eli Hobson, the new administrator at NASA. A former auto industry CEO, he’s been tasked with bringing the agency into the 21st century, a challenge much bigger than he anticipated.
The Patient - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of The Patient has started airing on FX. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
Young Sheldon - Episode 6.01 - Four Hundred Cartons of Undeclared Cigarettes and a Niblingo - Press Release
“Four Hundred Cartons of Undeclared Cigarettes and a Niblingo” – George Sr. bails Meemaw and Georgie out of jail. Also, Sheldon and Missy meet Mandy (Emily Osment), and Mary feels unwelcome at church, on the sixth season premiere of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Sept. 29 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
The Good Fight - Episode 6.01 - The Beginning of the End - Press Release
EPISODE 1: The Beginning of the End (Available to stream Thursday, September 8th) After being promoted to top partner at the firm, Liz is forced to accept Ri'Chard Lane as a new name partner brought on to help manage her staff and client load. Meanwhile, Diane experiences déjà vu as she navigates her way in her new bullpen office, downstairs with the associates.
USD POLL : Which of the following TV shows are you excited to see return in the Fall?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Lindsey who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
Bloodlines - Season 2 - First Look Promotional Photos + Press Release
First Look Pictures of Bloodlands series two released, ahead of its return to BBC One and iPlayer. Released today, nine brand new pictures give viewers their first glimpse at James Nesbitt’s DCI Tom Brannick in the second instalment of the action-packed, critically-acclaimed drama. The BBC and HTM Television’s ratings-hit...
Fire Country - Episode 1...
"Pilot" - Max Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.
Blue Bloods - Episode 13.01 - Keeping the Faith - Promotional Photos + Press Release
The job takes a dangerous turn for the Reagans when Eddie and Jamie deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny and Baez. Also, Frank and his friend, Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach), go on a mission to avail themselves to an unfiltered look at the city; and Erin is presented with a surprising offer by her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), regarding her run for District Attorney.
