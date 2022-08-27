Read full article on original website
House of Herman
Acclaimed ceramicist Josh Herman was toying with glazes when he stumbled upon green hues for the tabletops at Paradisaea, the hotly anticipated Bird Rock restaurant set to open this fall. Herman’s tiles play a starring role in the tropical-modern project, from the onyx-and-gold foyer awash in his signature volcanic glaze to the tactile, oversized pieces framed in the wood dining tables. Paradisaea will be just about the only place in the world people can see the artist’s tiles, with the exception being down the street at the Herman family home.
San Diego's Movers & Shakers in the Art World
The most recent mural to go up in national landmark Chicano Park pays tribute to a major cultural institution of Chicano life: the car club, and the lowriders who created rolling works of art. The five-story mural is dedicated to Brown Image, the shop in Barrio Logan where many clubs workshopped their cars. According to artist Henry Rodriguez, he funded the mural and sketched it out using photos from his family album.
Trending: September's Hottest Picks
On 15th Street, a sliver of Old Del Mar has reclaimed its patch of sand. On the same stretch where Desi Arnaz once barbecued, the Del Mar Beach Hotel is fresh from a multimillion-dollar redesign. The 46-room landmark exudes low-key glamor, courtesy of the Carlsbad-based Parisi Portfolio. From $279. String...
Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.
Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
4 Women Shaping San Diego's Art Scene
As a girl walking to school just outside Mexico City, Jessica Berlanga Taylor passed iconic murals by David Alfaro Siquieros. As the new director of UC San Diego’s Stuart Collection, she wants to spark the same sense of awe she felt back then, experiencing world-class art in daily life.
CH x SDM Book Club
Books are Airbnbs for your brain. Thanks for wanting to join our literary side hustle: the CH Projects and San Diego Magazine Book Club. It’s a clunky name, but it’s ours. We created this club because we believe in the regenerative power of independent bookstores. And the power of a well-chosen cluster of words to shift whole lives. The club will be based around the books that shaped our own.
FIRST LOOK: Marisi
Well, well, well. It’s a pretty house for some pretty (“extremely” also works) talented food and drink people. Marisi is finally opening this week in La Jolla. And filmmaker Jeremy Sazon got the first look inside. Culinary director Erik Aronow cooked with Michael Voltaggio (Ink) and Jordan...
Review: Wolf in the Woods
This is like when Metallica played with the symphony. Longtime San Diego restaurateur Johnny Rivera is best known for big, loud things. The table-sized breakfasts at Hash House A-Go-Go. The maple-bacon donuts at Great Maple. But Wolf in the Woods is so gentle and soft. Almost lovely. No, not almost. Absolutely lovely.
CBS News
Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast
Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
riviera-maya-news.com
Tijuana customs finds $46,000 USD stashed inside passenger door of San Diego vehicle
Tijuana, Baja California — Mexican Customs in Tijuana located a driver who attempted to cross into Mexico with more than $46,000 USD. The cash was found during a random inspection of a private vehicle Sunday when they tried to cross the Baja California land border. Elements of the National...
Man wanted in 2016 San Diego murder arrested in El Salvador
A man wanted in a 2016 murder in San Diego was arrested Monday in El Salvador, authorities announced.
Temecula Fire Contained After Burning 2 Acres East of Interstate 15
The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in Temecula Sunday. Firefighters contained the flames at 3:31 p.m. and estimated the size of the blaze at two acres, according to the Riverside department. The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 30900 block of Samantha Lane, south...
L.A. Weekly
Brad Catcott Pronounced Dead after Bicycle Accident on Carlsbad Boulevard [Carlsbad, CA]
Motorcycle vs Bicycle Collision near Palomar Airport Road Left One Fatality. The incident occurred around 1:00 p.m., on August 15th near Palomar Airport Road. According to reports, officers noticed a 28-year-old man riding a motorcycle with a 22-year-old female passenger speeding recklessly northbound on Carlsbad Boulevard. The officer attempted to...
Intense heat wave hits San Diego, temperatures to soar through next week
With extreme heat conditions across San Diego County, an excessive heat warning will be in effect Tuesday morning through Labor Day.
NBC San Diego
What 11 Cancelled Cruises Mean for San Diego
If you went on vacation this summer, you might have noticed some staffing shortages. The travel industry is not alone in having a hard time finding enough workers, and that's impacting cruises here in San Diego, one of the busiest ports in the state. "We were pretty disappointed," said Winston...
Poway fire: Roads closed, evacuations ordered Sunday afternoon
Evacuations were ordered Sunday afternoon in North County due to a brush fire in Poway, authorities announced.
Police Searching for Bald Man in Shorts After Stabbing in the East Village
San Diego Police are searching for a bald man in shorts after a stabbing in the East Village on Sunday evening. Officers found a man in his 30s “conscious but unresponsive” with a stab wound to the chest in the 300 block of 16th Street around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Thomas Rhett cancels San Diego concert 2 hours before show time due to ‘vocal irritation’
Fans headed to Thomas Rhett's Saturday evening concert in San Diego County were shocked when the country singer announced that the show was canceled less than two hours before he was expected to hit the stage.
Wrapped body found alongside road in San Diego County
Authorities are investigating a body that was found alongside a road in the unincorporated San Marcos area Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
msn.com
Active police investigation underway into 'eyesore' Oceanside home
CBS 8 is staying on top of a story centering on an eye-catching house in Oceanside that many neighbors are calling an eyesore, but even more serious concerns have surfaced. While the paint job on the exterior of the Creekside Estates home is an eyesore for many neighbors, more serious concerns are mounting for the underage teens who are being allowed to stay there.
