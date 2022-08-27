ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

sandiegomagazine.com

House of Herman

Acclaimed ceramicist Josh Herman was toying with glazes when he stumbled upon green hues for the tabletops at Paradisaea, the hotly anticipated Bird Rock restaurant set to open this fall. Herman’s tiles play a starring role in the tropical-modern project, from the onyx-and-gold foyer awash in his signature volcanic glaze to the tactile, oversized pieces framed in the wood dining tables. Paradisaea will be just about the only place in the world people can see the artist’s tiles, with the exception being down the street at the Herman family home.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

San Diego's Movers & Shakers in the Art World

The most recent mural to go up in national landmark Chicano Park pays tribute to a major cultural institution of Chicano life: the car club, and the lowriders who created rolling works of art. The five-story mural is dedicated to Brown Image, the shop in Barrio Logan where many clubs workshopped their cars. According to artist Henry Rodriguez, he funded the mural and sketched it out using photos from his family album.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Trending: September's Hottest Picks

On 15th Street, a sliver of Old Del Mar has reclaimed its patch of sand. On the same stretch where Desi Arnaz once barbecued, the Del Mar Beach Hotel is fresh from a multimillion-dollar redesign. The 46-room landmark exudes low-key glamor, courtesy of the Carlsbad-based Parisi Portfolio. From $279. String...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.

Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

4 Women Shaping San Diego's Art Scene

As a girl walking to school just outside Mexico City, Jessica Berlanga Taylor passed iconic murals by David Alfaro Siquieros. As the new director of UC San Diego’s Stuart Collection, she wants to spark the same sense of awe she felt back then, experiencing world-class art in daily life.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

CH x SDM Book Club

Books are Airbnbs for your brain. Thanks for wanting to join our literary side hustle: the CH Projects and San Diego Magazine Book Club. It’s a clunky name, but it’s ours. We created this club because we believe in the regenerative power of independent bookstores. And the power of a well-chosen cluster of words to shift whole lives. The club will be based around the books that shaped our own.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

FIRST LOOK: Marisi

Well, well, well. It’s a pretty house for some pretty (“extremely” also works) talented food and drink people. Marisi is finally opening this week in La Jolla. And filmmaker Jeremy Sazon got the first look inside. Culinary director Erik Aronow cooked with Michael Voltaggio (Ink) and Jordan...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Review: Wolf in the Woods

This is like when Metallica played with the symphony. Longtime San Diego restaurateur Johnny Rivera is best known for big, loud things. The table-sized breakfasts at Hash House A-Go-Go. The maple-bacon donuts at Great Maple. But Wolf in the Woods is so gentle and soft. Almost lovely. No, not almost. Absolutely lovely.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast

Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
NBC San Diego

What 11 Cancelled Cruises Mean for San Diego

If you went on vacation this summer, you might have noticed some staffing shortages. The travel industry is not alone in having a hard time finding enough workers, and that's impacting cruises here in San Diego, one of the busiest ports in the state. "We were pretty disappointed," said Winston...
SAN DIEGO, CA
msn.com

Active police investigation underway into 'eyesore' Oceanside home

CBS 8 is staying on top of a story centering on an eye-catching house in Oceanside that many neighbors are calling an eyesore, but even more serious concerns have surfaced. While the paint job on the exterior of the Creekside Estates home is an eyesore for many neighbors, more serious concerns are mounting for the underage teens who are being allowed to stay there.
OCEANSIDE, CA

