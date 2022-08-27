Acclaimed ceramicist Josh Herman was toying with glazes when he stumbled upon green hues for the tabletops at Paradisaea, the hotly anticipated Bird Rock restaurant set to open this fall. Herman’s tiles play a starring role in the tropical-modern project, from the onyx-and-gold foyer awash in his signature volcanic glaze to the tactile, oversized pieces framed in the wood dining tables. Paradisaea will be just about the only place in the world people can see the artist’s tiles, with the exception being down the street at the Herman family home.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO