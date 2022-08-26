ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

getnews.info

All-Glass House To Be Built In Palm Springs, By Studio Khora

STUDIO KHORA – Top 50 Coastal USA Architects by Ocean Home Magazine. – © 2022 AP. The Glass House, designed by award-winning STUDIO KHORA, with LEED standards, is coming to Palm Springs. Inspired by Mies van der Rohe’s Farnsworth House, Palm Springs architects STUDIO KHORA’s Glass House builds on ideas of asymmetric design and harmonic geometric proportions and effects of transparency and reflections.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
travelawaits.com

10 Beautiful And Affordable Palm Springs Vacation Homes

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to scheduling an affordable vacation, many people may not assume that a trip to Palm Springs, California, would fall under the definition of “affordable.” But, alas, it’s true! If heading to this beautiful West Coast spot is on your bucket list, there are lots of options in or right outside of Palm Springs that can be had for an average of under $250 a night.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
msn.com

12 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA

Sitting like a crown jewel of California’s Inland Empire, Temecula is a popular SoCal day trip destination from Los Angeles or San Diego for tourists looking to trade in the modern metropolises for an old western lifestyle. Life moves much slower in Temecula, whose rolling hills are home to award-winning wineries and an Old Town that immerses visitors into the Western heritage.
TEMECULA, CA
idesignarch.com

Classic Spanish Colonial Revival Home in the Desert

This elegant home in La Quinta, California is an architecturally-authentic Spanish Revival style desert residence. Designed by South Coast Architects, the property blends traditional detailing with modern features. The interior design is reminiscent of old-world Spain. The Great Room with a limestone fireplace is accompanied by a Bar Lounge. There...
LA QUINTA, CA
cityofperris.org

Perris Hosts Grand Opening for Enchanted Hills Park

PERRIS, Calif. (August 29, 2022) –– The City of Perris hosted a grand opening for Enchanted Hills Park on Friday, August 26, 2022. In attendance were Mayor Michael M. Vargas, Mayor Pro Tem Malcolm Corona, Council Member Rita Rogers, Council Member Marisela Nava, representatives from the office of Senate District 31 for Senator Richard Roth, the 61st District’s Assembly Member Jose Medina, Riverside County 5th District’s Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, City Manager Clara Miramontes, Assistant City Manager Wendell Bugtai, Deputy City Manager Ernie Reyna and Community Services Director Sabrina Chavez, as well as other members of the Perris Executive management team. Additionally, remarks were given by Director of California Parks Armando Quintero and Assistant Superintendent of Perris Elementary School Dr. Jason Angle.
PERRIS, CA
viewpointsonline.org

Inland Empire welcomes Chicano museum

Many flock to the downtown area of Riverside California to see Cheech Marin’s newest project, The Cheech Marin Center for Chicno Art & Culture (The Cheech) . In partnership with Riverside Art Museum (RAM) , The Cheech experience starts next door to the Mission Inn, taking the place of Riverside’s old public library. The pieces are organized throughout the museum all based around a common theme of Chicano culture.
RIVERSIDE, CA
knewsradio.com

PSP Flying High In 2022

Photo of a Swoop Airlines Jet from Swoop Airlines and Palm Springs International Airport. Palm Springs International Airport has been named one of the fastest growing airports in the country, and is among the top 3 airports in the country when it comes to recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and government lockdowns.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
cvindependent.com

The Indy Endorsement: The Singapore-Style Vermicelli at Wang’s Chinese Cuisine in Cathedral City

Where: Wang’s Chinese Cuisine, 35300 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City. Why: It’s a delicious dish at a great price. During the height of the pandemic, a group of friends would regularly get together at my friend Bryan’s house to hang out in his large backyard. In socially distanced fashion, on his patio surrounded by misters, we’d safely chat, commiserate, have a cocktail or two—and devour a whole bunch of food we’d ordered from Wang’s Chinese Cuisine in Cathedral City (not to be confused with the Wang’s in Palm Springs).
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club

A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Dozens gather to honor Cpl Hunter Lopez and 12 servicemembers killed one year ago

Friends, family, law enforcement, and dignitaries gathered on Friday to honor a local hero. One year ago on this day, local Marine Cpl Hunter Lopez and 12 servicemembers were killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Hunter Lopez Dozens turned out at the La Quinta Civic Center Campus with American flags and lightsabers in The post Dozens gather to honor Cpl Hunter Lopez and 12 servicemembers killed one year ago appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella

A fire has broken out off of the I-10 freeway on Tyler Street in Coachella. The fire is at the Corona Yacht Club Compound, where palm trees and vegetation are fueling the blaze. Riverside County Sheriff's have closed off access to Tyler Street at Vista Del Sur and near Avenue 47. CalFire is on scene The post Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

California shares plan to end sales of new gas cars by 2035

Within 12 years, California wants to phase out the sales of new gas cars, which would end up forcing car buyers to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles. This regulation is the first of its kind in the world to end the sale of traditional gas cars. Other states have set voluntary regulations. California Air The post California shares plan to end sales of new gas cars by 2035 appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE

