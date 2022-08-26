Read full article on original website
New Line of Electrochemistry Bench Meters Simplify pH, Conductivity and Dissolved Oxygen Measurement
Academic and industry laboratories now have access to a new line of electrochemistry bench meters from Thermo Fisher Scientific that have been designed to easily record accurate measurements of pH, conductivity and dissolved oxygen. The new line features a compact form for easy storage and can also export data and calibration logs to meet GLP/GMP reporting standards.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Latest Innovations To Improve Biopharmaceutical and Proteomics Workflows
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is showcasing a new mass spectrometry instrument and consumables that enable biopharmaceutical and proteomics customers to drive scientific breakthroughs and solve analytical challenges. The company will showcase these innovations during the International Mass Spectrometry Conference (IMSC), August 27-September 2, 2022, Booth 6, in the Maastricht Exhibition & Congress Centre (MECC), Maastricht, Netherlands.
Brain Region Linked to Altruistic Behavior Identified
An area of the brain specifically involved in putting in effort to help others out has been pinpointed by scientists at the University of Birmingham and University of Oxford. The research, published in Current Biology, shows that effortful altruistic behaviour –choices people make that help others – takes place in a different part of the brain from that used to make physically demanding choices that help oneself.
Tea Drinker Study Suggests Health Benefits for Black Tea
A prospective study of half a million tea drinkers in the United Kingdom has shown that higher tea intake was associated with a modestly lowered risk of death. The study, led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, is a large and comprehensive analysis of the potential mortality benefits of drinking black tea, which is the most common type of tea consumed in the U.K.
Uncovering Genetic Variants That Elevate Susceptibility to Crohn’s Disease
An international consortium of researchers has identified genetic variants in 10 genes that elevate a person’s susceptibility to Crohn’s disease, a form of inflammatory bowel disease. Led by researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, the study is the largest to...
A Single Dose of Alcohol Can Permanently Alter the Neuronal Mitochrondria
A research team from the University of Cologne and the Universities of Mannheim and Heidelberg has found that even the single administration of alcohol permanently alters the morphology of neurons. In particular, the structure of the synapses as well as the dynamics of mitochondria – the powerhouses of the cell – are influenced by alcohol. Using the genetic model system of the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster, Professor Dr Henrike Scholz and her team members Michèle Tegtmeier und Michael Berger showed that changes in the migration of mitochondria in the synapses reduce the rewarding effect of alcohol. These results suggest that even a single consumption event can lay the foundation for alcohol addiction. The study ‘Single-dose ethanol intoxication causes acute and lasting neuronal changes in the brain’ has appeared in PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).
A CRISPR-Based Test Could Help Clinicians Diagnose Heart Attacks and Cancer
A CRISPR-based rapid test called CrisprZyme could help general practitioners to diagnose heart attacks and distinguish between different types of prostate cancer. They do not even need a lab, as an international team of scientists – including Michael Kaminski – reports in "Nature Nanotechnology". Thanks to the pandemic,...
Genetic Testing Pre-Pregnancy Detects Up to 50% of the Risk
The use of biomarker and genetic tests during pregnancy is now extremely widespread. But what if both parents’ genes were broadly analyzed for possible risks prior to conception? Are there any rare hereditary diseases in the genome that the father and/or mother are unknowingly carrying? If both parents have the same genetic defect in their genes and both pass this on to their child, this will often cause the child to have a serious illness.
Indica Labs Announces Collaboration With The Industrial Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research in Digital Diagnostics
Indica Labs and The Industrial Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research in Digital Diagnostics (iCAIRD) have announced an agreement to collaborate on the development of an AI-based digital pathology solution for the detection of cancer within lymph nodes from colorectal surgery cases. The primary aim of the innovative research project is to develop a tool which in the future may improve the efficiency of pathology teams within the National Health Service Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) reporting colorectal cancer cases and the detection of metastatic cancer in lymph nodes.
Robust Takeaway Food Box Created Without a Shred of Plastic
Takeaway food became an integral part of our lives. However, despite the convenience of such a service, frequent users have to face its drawbacks: the contents of the food can accidentally leak, the meal cools down, and the package does not always suit the size of the portion. Kaunas University of Technology researchers together with business and citizens created a takeaway food box, which solves all these issues and is entirely plastic-free.
Fungi-Based "Meat" Could Be Better Than Plant-Based Alternatives
Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have developed a technique to cultivate a fungi-based food product that could serve as a healthier, better tasting, and greener alternative to plant-based protein. The fungi used to cultivate the product is grown from a base of nutrient-rich common food waste, which...
Targeting the TME and the Development of Effective Therapeutics Against Solid Tumors
Targeting TME as a potent therapeutic strategy has long held promise in cancer research. The success of immune therapy in hematological malignancies and various therapeutic modalities targeting the cellular, the ECM, and the underlying signaling pathways presents a promising avenue for the next generation of cancer treatments. Further work is needed to assemble a much more accurate systemic picture of the TME and realize their therapeutic potential. ACROBiosystems is committed to providing high-quality soluble and membrane protein targets and custom services to support the next generation of antibody and cellular therapies against solid tumors.
Dementia Link to Protein "Traffic Jams" Identified
Neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease are associated with atypical proteins that form tangles in the brain, killing neurons. Neurobiologists at EPFL have now identified some key mechanisms underlying the formation of these tangles. The researchers were also able to look at cell vulnerability early on...
Seven New Areas of the Insular Cortex Identified
Researchers of the Human Brain Project (HBP) have identified seven new areas of the human insular cortex, a region of the brain that is involved in a wide variety of functions, including self-awareness, cognition, motor control, sensory and emotional processing. All newly detected areas are now available as 3D probability maps in the Julich Brain Atlas, and can be openly accessed via the HBP’s EBRAINS infrastructure. Their findings, published in NeuroImage, provide new insights into the structural organisation of this complex and multifunctional region of the human neocortex.
New Immunological Therapy for Chronic Hepatitis B and D Infections
A new immunological treatment against hepatitis B and D viruses, both of which can cause liver cancer, shows promising results in animal models. Results from the treatment, which is being developed by researchers at Karolinska Institutet, have been published in the journal Gut. Chronic infections of the hepatitis B virus...
