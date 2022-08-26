ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
verywellhealth.com

Is Gabapentin an Effective Treatment for Arthritis?

Neurontin (gabapentin) is used to treat nerve pain. Nerve pain typically cannot be relieved using other pain relievers like anti-inflammatories. Gabapentin is sometimes used in combination with other drugs to manage pain. Gabapentin is prescribed for controlling partial seizures in people with epilepsy. It is not a cure for the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Rheumatoid arthritis and hair loss: What is the link?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a type of autoimmune disease. It causes the immune system to mistakenly attacks the joints, causing pain, inflammation, and reduced mobility. In some people, the condition may also lead to hair loss. Although RA mainly affects the joints, it is a systemic disease. This means it...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes

A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Autoimmune arthritis: Types, symptoms, and treatment

Autoimmune arthritis refers to arthritis types in which a person’s immune system attacks their body. The most common type is rheumatoid arthritis (RA). When the immune system attacks the body, the result is inflammation in a joint. This can cause pain, stiffness, and mobility problems. There are more than...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Linus Arthritis#Inflammatory Arthritis#European Union#Diseases#General Health#Tnf#Olokizumab
scitechdaily.com

Cheaper and Safer: A New Effective Treatment for Abnormal Blood Vessel Formations

A new study finds that thalidomide can treat abnormal blood vessel formations. The same properties of thalidomide, the prevention of blood vessel development (anti-angiogenesis), which resulted in birth defects when it was administered to pregnant women, have sparked interest in its therapeutic potential in other domains. Professor Miikka Vikkula of...
SCIENCE
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Everything you need to know about crystal meth

Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
HEALTH
Benzinga

Is It Bad To Smoke Weed Every Day? Study Looks At What Happens With Decision-Making And Concentration Beyond Intoxication

What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress. The study was conducted by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EverydayHealth.com

People Who Eat Higher Amounts of Potassium and Calcium May Reduce Their Risk of Recurrent Kidney Stones

People who eat a diet low in calcium and potassium may be more likely to develop first time and recurrent kidney stones, according to a new Mayo Clinic study. Lower dietary caffeine, phytate, and fluid intake were also associated with higher odds of incident symptomatic kidney stones, according to the results, published on August 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy