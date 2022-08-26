The less said about the Crystal Palace match, the better. Moving on to more promising vistas, this week’s match features a winless (in league play) West Ham traveling to Villa Park. Prior to today’s match, the Hammers lost their home opener to Manchester City 2-0, followed that up with a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest, and topped it all off with a 2-0 home loss to Graham Potter and Brighton. This is all very much fool’s gold, though. The abysmal record belies the team’s aptitude. Players to look out for include midfielders Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice, along with striker Michail Antonio, who has yet to score a league goal this season — nobody has for West Ham, to be fair.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO