Soccer

SB Nation

DONE DEAL — Tottenham make loan signing of Cristian Romero permanent

It hasn’t felt like it, but Cristian Romero was not technically a Tottenham Hotspur player. Until now. Today, the club announced that it has officially exercised its purchase option for the Argentine defender, turning his two season loan into a permanent transfer. Romero signs on a five year contract...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United confirm €100m Antony deal as Cristiano Ronaldo targets exit

The transfer window enters its final days and hours but Manchester United have made a huge move by confirming a deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag now reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.That could be it for United, but reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled. His agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if...
ESPN

Arsenal ratings: Martin Odegaard 8/10 as Gunners stay undefeated in win over Fulham

Arsenal maintained their perfect record in the Premier League on Saturday evening as they completed a comeback 2-1 victory over Fulham. A quiet first half saw Arsenal enjoy the majority of the possession, but they could only create a number of half chances against a resolute Fulham side. Bukayo Saka's effort that was saved by Bernd Leno the pick of the opening 45 minutes.
BBC

'Ronaldo to Napoli could happen, but there are obstacles to overcome'

Cristiano Ronaldo's rumoured move to Napoli could happen, but there are a lot of issues for the Italian side to overcome before deadline day, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It is fascinating, but it is also slightly tedious now. Every week it’s...
SB Nation

Your Transfer Rumor is Lukewarm: What Did Van Dijk Say About Midfielders?

Multiple outlets were reporting over the weekend that Virgil Van Dijk was urging for more midfield signings following Liverpool’s demolition of Bournemouth on Saturday, and many readers reported their surprise and pleasure that the Dutch captain would be so direct about transfer business. Problem is that he wasn’t.
BBC

SWPL: Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City keep winning at top of the table

Reigning champions Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City remain tied on points at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after Sunday victories. But, while Rangers and Celtic continued their high-scoring form, former champions City could only manage a 2-1 win at home to winless Aberdeen. Celtic were highest scorers,...
FOX Sports

Kane at the double as unbeaten Tottenham wins 2-0 at Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Harry Kane moved third in the all-time Premier League scoring charts with two goals on Sunday as Tottenham won 2-0 at Nottingham Forest in an entertaining Premier League clash. Kane scored in either half to draw level with Andrew Cole on 187 Premier League goals...
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Have “Verbal Agreement” With Bellingham

It’s extensively believed that Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s top midfield target. If the rumours are true, they are so committed to trying to sign the English starlet that they were prepared to forego any midfield reinforcements this summer in favor of waiting to snag Bellingham next summer. While...
CBS Sports

How to watch Aston Villa vs. West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game

The Premier League is back in action on Sunday. Current Records: West Ham United 0-3; Aston Villa 1-2 Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v West Ham United

The less said about the Crystal Palace match, the better. Moving on to more promising vistas, this week’s match features a winless (in league play) West Ham traveling to Villa Park. Prior to today’s match, the Hammers lost their home opener to Manchester City 2-0, followed that up with a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest, and topped it all off with a 2-0 home loss to Graham Potter and Brighton. This is all very much fool’s gold, though. The abysmal record belies the team’s aptitude. Players to look out for include midfielders Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice, along with striker Michail Antonio, who has yet to score a league goal this season — nobody has for West Ham, to be fair.
BBC

US Open: Mayar Sherif targets improvement after Ons Jabeur wins opener

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Egypt's Mayar Sherif says she needs to rediscover her best form to beat Marta...
