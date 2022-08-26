Read full article on original website
hawaiipublicradio.org
Maui County to vote on creating an ʻŌiwi Resources Department in general election
In the general election on Nov. 8, Maui County residents will be asked to vote on potential amendments to the County Charter, including a proposal to create a new department. The proposed ʻŌiwi Resources Department would ensure proper management of native cultural resources, including the Hawaiian language, cultural practices, and natural resources.
mauinow.com
Former lifeguard, now Hale Makua resident, Jojo Apo, returns to the Wailuku Pool
Maui’s Jojo Apo served more than 40 years as a Maui County lifeguard at the Wailuku Pool. Over that period, she taught countless keiki to swim, led decades of water aerobics classes for seniors, and joyfully opened the pool up for Hale Makua residents to come swimming. Now, a...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiʻi has issued 1 concealed gun carry permit since US Supreme Court ruling
In Hawaiʻi, it has traditionally been practically impossible to obtain police permission to carry a loaded gun in public. And so far that hasn't changed, even after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to get such permits. Since the decision in June, only one permit has been granted.
mauinow.com
Updated bill to protect native birds from outdoor lighting goes before Maui Council
Councilmember Kelly Takaya King announced today that a revised version of the bill to protect native Hawaiian seabirds from outdoor lighting will be reviewed Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Climate Action, Resilience and Environment Committee. The new version of the bill incorporates clarifying language based on recent public testimony...
mauinow.com
Emergency loans available to assist with axis deer impacts in Maui County
The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture will open an emergency loan program to help farmers with the costs associated with the overpopulation of axis deer in the County of Maui. At an Aug. 23, 2022 meeting, the Hawaiʻi Board of Agriculture approved the emergency loan program request by the Agricultural...
mauinow.com
Kaiser mental health strike enters Day 3 with picket line moving to Maui
The mental health strike at Kaiser moves to Maui today as the open-ended event enters Day 3. Clinicians with the National Union of Healthcare Workers will hold a picket today, Aug. 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kaiser Maui Lani Medical Office, located at 55 Maui Lani Parkway in Wailuku.
mauinow.com
Maui Ocean Center hires aquarist and marketing staff
Maui Ocean Center’s staff continues to grow, with the hiring of aquarist Hannah Powless, communications specialist Mike Morris and sales/marketing coordinator Ryan Corbett. Powless is part of the team responsible for the food and welfare of the center’s animals, which are considered “Ocean Ambassadors” who represent their species and help to educate the public.
mauinow.com
MEO steps up to help Molokaʻi students amid public school bus driver shortage
Maui Economic Opportunity on Moloka‘i has stepped in to offer transportation services to youths who could not be accommodated by the public school bus service. The state Department of Education sent out an email to families last week indicating that about 17 students on two central Kaunakakai routes were being put on a waitlist for rides on the school bus due to a driver shortage.
KITV.com
Maui residents weigh in on plan to charge visitors for parking
LAHAINA, Maui (KITV4) -- As Maui County officials iron out a proposal to charge visitors for parking at certain beach parks, some residents are questioning whether the plan would directly mitigate congestion, which it aims to do. The first phase of the Park Maui program would roll establish a fee...
mauinow.com
22 arrested for 70 outstanding warrants during US Marshals’ Sweep on Maui
A five day warrant sweep conducted by the US Marshals Service in Maui County, netted the arrest of 22 individuals for a total of 70 outstanding warrants. The sweep was conducted between Aug. 22-26, 2022, in conjunction with the Maui Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit and Special Response Team, the FBI, and Honolulu Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit.
mauinow.com
Aug. 25-31, 2022 COVID-19 update: 12 deaths, 1,777 new infections in Hawaiʻi
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,777 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 15-31, 2022, which is 442 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 12 COVID-19 deaths this week, one less than what was reported last week.
mauinow.com
Bill to let Maui residents sleep in vehicles in county lots approved, but some wary of sites
A bill to create a pilot project so houseless residents may use their vehicles as overnight habitation in county parking lots was passed Tuesday, but some are voicing concerns over which properties may become a “safe sleeping zone.”. An updated version of Bill 108 was approved unanimously by Maui...
mauinow.com
The Salvation Army participates in Foodland’s Give Aloha Campaign
Each year throughout September, the community is invited to make donations up to $249 to their favorite participating Hawaiʻi nonprofits at Foodland, Sack N Save or Foodland Farms checkouts. In turn, Foodland and the Western Union Foundation match a portion of their donations. Donations made via The Salvation Army’s...
KITV.com
Hawaii airports top-ranked for least-cancelled flights
While summer travel may have been a headache for travelers coming to and from Hawaii, two airports here on the Islands were top-ranked in a recent airport study. The Insure My Trip website aggregated data from the Department of Transportation on cancelled flights, and found that Maui airport Kahului Airport and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye Airport had the least amount of cancelled flights, coming in at #1, and #5 nationally.
mauinow.com
Pop Up Job Expo at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, Sept. 10
Residents are invited to explore employment opportunities, including jobs with the County of Maui, during a Pop Up Job Expo scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “I urge Maui County job seekers to attend this Pop Up Job Expo to...
mauinow.com
LIST: Maui lane closures, through Sept. 2
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Roving shoulder closure...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man crashes into utility pole on Maui, marking county’s 15th traffic fatality
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old Waiehu man is dead after crashing into a utility pole on Friday in Wailuku, officials said. Authorities said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. on Waiko Road. According to preliminary investigation, a green 2009 Toyota Tacoma was speeding westbound on Waiko Road when the male...
mauinow.com
Lānaʻi white goods, metals, e-waste collection event, Oct. 1, 2022
A Lānaʻi white goods, metals and e-waste collection event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Pūlama Lānaʻi Fleet Yard. The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management made the announcement, saying Lānaʻi residents may drop off their items at this one-day event.
mauinow.com
War Memorial Stadium and Satoki Yamamoto Track to undergo maintenance, Sept. 6
The War Memorial Football Stadium and Satoki Yamamoto Track and Field Facility will undergo field maintenance from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2022, with the Department of Parks and Recreation’s beautification turf team. The facilities will close while work is ongoing. The department appreciates the public’s...
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Nature Center opens enrollment for fall Nature Adventure Camp in ʻĪao Valley
Hawaiʻi Nature Center offers a five-day nature exploration experience for Maui’s keiki, ages 6 to 11 in ʻĪao Valley. Fall Nature Adventure Camp is now open for enrollment and will run from October 3 to 7, 2022. Families can enroll at HawaiiNatureCenter.org and call 808-792-2608 with...
