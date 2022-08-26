ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

hawaiipublicradio.org

Maui County to vote on creating an ʻŌiwi Resources Department in general election

In the general election on Nov. 8, Maui County residents will be asked to vote on potential amendments to the County Charter, including a proposal to create a new department. The proposed ʻŌiwi Resources Department would ensure proper management of native cultural resources, including the Hawaiian language, cultural practices, and natural resources.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Maui County, HI
Government
County
Maui County, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
mauinow.com

Maui Ocean Center hires aquarist and marketing staff

Maui Ocean Center’s staff continues to grow, with the hiring of aquarist Hannah Powless, communications specialist Mike Morris and sales/marketing coordinator Ryan Corbett. Powless is part of the team responsible for the food and welfare of the center’s animals, which are considered “Ocean Ambassadors” who represent their species and help to educate the public.
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

MEO steps up to help Molokaʻi students amid public school bus driver shortage

Maui Economic Opportunity on Moloka‘i has stepped in to offer transportation services to youths who could not be accommodated by the public school bus service. The state Department of Education sent out an email to families last week indicating that about 17 students on two central Kaunakakai routes were being put on a waitlist for rides on the school bus due to a driver shortage.
KAUNAKAKAI, HI
KITV.com

Maui residents weigh in on plan to charge visitors for parking

LAHAINA, Maui (KITV4) -- As Maui County officials iron out a proposal to charge visitors for parking at certain beach parks, some residents are questioning whether the plan would directly mitigate congestion, which it aims to do. The first phase of the Park Maui program would roll establish a fee...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

22 arrested for 70 outstanding warrants during US Marshals’ Sweep on Maui

A five day warrant sweep conducted by the US Marshals Service in Maui County, netted the arrest of 22 individuals for a total of 70 outstanding warrants. The sweep was conducted between Aug. 22-26, 2022, in conjunction with the Maui Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit and Special Response Team, the FBI, and Honolulu Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Aug. 25-31, 2022 COVID-19 update: 12 deaths, 1,777 new infections in Hawaiʻi

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,777 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 15-31, 2022, which is 442 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 12 COVID-19 deaths this week, one less than what was reported last week.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

The Salvation Army participates in Foodland’s Give Aloha Campaign

Each year throughout September, the community is invited to make donations up to $249 to their favorite participating Hawaiʻi nonprofits at Foodland, Sack N Save or Foodland Farms checkouts. In turn, Foodland and the Western Union Foundation match a portion of their donations. Donations made via The Salvation Army’s...
LAHAINA, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii airports top-ranked for least-cancelled flights

While summer travel may have been a headache for travelers coming to and from Hawaii, two airports here on the Islands were top-ranked in a recent airport study. The Insure My Trip website aggregated data from the Department of Transportation on cancelled flights, and found that Maui airport Kahului Airport and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye Airport had the least amount of cancelled flights, coming in at #1, and #5 nationally.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Pop Up Job Expo at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, Sept. 10

Residents are invited to explore employment opportunities, including jobs with the County of Maui, during a Pop Up Job Expo scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “I urge Maui County job seekers to attend this Pop Up Job Expo to...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

LIST: Maui lane closures, through Sept. 2

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Roving shoulder closure...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Lānaʻi white goods, metals, e-waste collection event, Oct. 1, 2022

A Lānaʻi white goods, metals and e-waste collection event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Pūlama Lānaʻi Fleet Yard. The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management made the announcement, saying Lānaʻi residents may drop off their items at this one-day event.
MAUI COUNTY, HI

