Woman arrested for allegedly covering floor of Oregon cannabis dispensary with teriyaki sauce

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after covering the floor of a cannabis dispensary in Newport, Oregon with teriyaki sauce, police say.

According to a news release from the Newport Oregon Police Department, officers were called out to a dispensary after a woman making a purchase took a pack of an unknown sauce and began spreading it over the counter, throwing it at staff.

The woman was identified as Ronnie Marie Deleski, 42, according to KOIN.

“You would think this is where the story ends and the chilling out begins, since dispensaries have customers walk into their establishment every day, make their purchases, smile with anticipation and then leave. But this particular incident had a very different and unexpected ending,” said NOPD.

The staff of the dispensary asked Deleski to stop and leave the store, according to KOIN. Staff tried to escort her out and that was when she reportedly pulled out a bottle of teriyaki sauce from her purse, spraying it all over the floor and room.

NOPD said the woman ran out after the sauce was gone, but she later was located by an officer. She struggled with the officer but was taken into custody. Deleski has been booked on recommended charges of criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

