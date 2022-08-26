Read full article on original website
Related
This cringy new Netflix reality show looks bad enough to make you cancel Netflix
The tipping point that pushes someone to cancel their Netflix account will vary from person to person. We all have our favorite series — and, heck, some of us are Netflix loyalists come what may. For some people, though, there are Netflix programming decisions that fall into the realm of a bridge too far. I wouldn’t be surprised, for example, to see fans of First Kill, still smarting from its abrupt cancellation, who look at a new show like Dated and Related and say, “Okay, nope, that’s it. I’m gone.”
Call Me Kat: Parker Young Cast in Season 3... as Kat's Baby Daddy?
Is Call Me Kat‘s titular café proprietor ready to have a litter of her own? TVLine can exclusively reveal that Parker Young (United States of Al, Imposters) will guest-star in an upcoming episode of the Mayim Bialik comedy as Brian Anderson, a man that Kat becomes infatuated with on her mission to have a child. Yes, you read that right. Kat’s contemplating motherhood. “After a few months of traveling the world,” Season 3 (premiering Thursday, Sept. 29 at its new time, 9:30/8:30c) sees Kat return to Louisville “feeling refreshed and ready to ascertain what she wants from life… and whether her...
When is nice too nice? One author explores that question in her new book
I get told that I'm nice a lot. And if I don't think about it too hard, I kind of like that. I mean, who doesn't want to be nice? On good days, it means I'm easy to get along with. I'm warm. I'm approachable. I'm someone you want to hang out with, I think. And on not-so-good days, I think to myself, am I too nice? Am I easy to take for granted? Why can't I be, like, intimidating for once?
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' prequel series spends a lot of time setting the scene
I know what I'm doing on Friday night. The new prequel series "The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power" debuts with two episodes on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says the series meticulously recreates and expands the fantasy world of the franchise inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's classic novels. But Eric says it may not have created characters or a story worthy of the setting.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dolly Parton launches a pet clothing and accessories line
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. As Dolly Parton once said, it costs a lot of money to look this cheap. Now your dog can, too. Parton has launched a line of dog clothing and accessories inspired by her own unique style. Items include a blonde bombshell wig, a pink cowgirl hat with tiara and a gingham Western print collar and leash set. Part of the proceeds will support an animal rescue organization. And here's the best part. The company is named Doggy Parton. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
PETS・
'In Treatment' meets 'Dexter' in HBO's psychological thriller 'The Patient'
This is FRESH AIR. Two executive producers of the FX drama series "The Americans" have re-teamed to create and write a new 10-part drama premiering today on Hulu. It's called "The Patient" and stars Steve Carell as a therapist who's abducted by a serial killer. The killer, played by Domhnall Gleeson, orders the therapist to cure him of his deadly tendencies or else. Our TV critic David Bianculli has this review.
Encore: 'Peach Blossom Spring' interrogates the meaning of home
There's an ancient Chinese story first told by a poet more than a thousand years ago about a place called Peach Blossom Spring. It's a paradise full of peach trees bursting with clouds of blooms. A fisherman stumbles upon this magical place, which is removed from all the social and political problems his world is so familiar with, and he must decide whether to stay in this wondrous place or return to where he came from.
Han Solo's Blaster from Star Wars Auctions for Over $1 Million
HARRISON FORD: (As Han Solo) Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid. FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remembering the man behind the Trapper Keeper
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) That's all you're taking to class?. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) Everything I need's in my new Trapper Portfolio. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) Traps in all my papers. ERIN MCCARTHY: I'm someone who really likes to be organized. And so I think the Trapper...
Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols' remains are headed for the stars
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Decades after the original "Star Trek" series ended, one of its beloved characters is headed for the stars. The late actress Nichelle Nichols played the communications officer, Lieutenant Nyota Uhura. She died at the age of 89 last month, and now a rocket company says it will carry some of her ashes to space. The company is calling it the Enterprise Flight because it will also carry the remains of at least three others associated with the show. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Millions Watched This Groom Walk Down The Aisle, And They Can't Get Over How Iconic His Suit Is
Millions and millions of people stopped their scrolling when coming across AJ Gibson and Emile Ennis Jr.'s Mexico destination wedding — but it's not the location they're enthralled by. It's their show-stopping suits.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0