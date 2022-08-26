ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Video: Blue-White Scrimmage Highlights

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- One month before the start of practice for a highly anticipated season, thousands of North Carolina fans got a first look at the 2022-23 Tar Heels squad with a Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday at the Smith Center. For a team that returns most of its major...
4-Star Top-50 WR Jonathan Paylor Includes NC State in Top-20

4-Star 2024 Wide Receiver/Athlete Jonathan Paylor has trimmed his list to 20 schools, and unsurprisingly, NC State and UNC are on the list. You might be thinking…is it even relevant to share a Top-20 list of a 2024 recruit? Well…when on opening week of the 2022 high school football season, Paylor was wearing UNC gloves and an NC State head band, it becomes a tad bit more relevant.
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

