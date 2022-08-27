ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking New York Yankees star Aaron Judge's chase for 60+ home runs

Baseball history could be on the horizon as Aaron Judge approaches the elite mark of 60 home runs. The New York Yankees outfielder came one step closer with his 51st homer on Tuesday at the Los Angeles Angels. The Yankees outfielder has had an outstanding season at the plate, batting .296 and logging 110 RBIs. He is one of the reasons New York is among MLB's elite entering the stretch run.
Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5

HBP--Uelmen (Gurriel Jr.). Umpires--Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild. T--3:07. A--28,572 (53,506). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING--Arraez, Minnesota, .318; J.Abreu, Chicago, .309; Bogaerts, Boston, .308; Benintendi, New York, .303; Giménez, Cleveland, .302; N.Lowe, Texas, .301; Judge, New York, .297; Kirk, Toronto, .296; Kwan, Cleveland, .295; Alvarez, Houston, .294. RUNS--Judge, New York, 104; Bregman, Houston, 80; Alvarez, Houston, 78; Semien, Texas, 78; Altuve, Houston, 76; Seager,...
Timmy Trumpet plays horn, Nimmo saves Mets in 2-1 win vs LAD

NEW YORK -- — Brandon Nimmo made an amazing grab, Timmy Trumpet blew his horn and Edwin Díaz shut the door. Starting with another stingy performance by Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets hit every note Wednesday night in a scintillating show at pulsing Citi Field. Nimmo saved...
Seattle 5, Detroit 3

HBP--Gonzales 2 (Carpenter,Greene). WP--Gonzales. Umpires--Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Chris Segal. T--3:00. A--13,666 (41,083). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
Margot drives in go-ahead run, Rays nip Marlins 2-1 in 10

MIAMI -- — Manuel Margot fell short with a chance to help the Rays take the lead in the eighth inning. Given another opportunity in the 10th, he came through. Margot hit a go-ahead single in the top of the 10th and prevented a run by tracking down a flyball to deep center in the bottom half, leading Tampa Bay past the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Atlanta 3, Colorado 2

E--Riley (12). DP--Colorado 1, Atlanta 2. LOB--Colorado 6, Atlanta 4. 2B--Harris II (22). HR--Toglia (1), Riley (32), Acuña Jr. (11). Umpires--Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson. T--2:29. A--29,554 (41,084). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
Orioles prospect Gunnar Henderson's helmet fell off while he hit his first big league home run

What a major league debut for Gunnar Henderson. The Baltimore Orioles phenom -- most recently ranked the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball by Kiley McDaniel -- was called up to the big leagues on Wednesday, with the team even filming his reaction as he was informed of his promotion. It's a well-deserved bump up for the 21-year-old Henderson, who has been hitting .297/.416/.531 between AA and AAA this season, with 19 home runs and 22 stolen bases.
Pratto 2 HRs lead Royals; La Russa out, Chisox 5th L in row

CHICAGO -- — Rookie Nick Pratto hit two home runs to highlight a career-high four-hit performance and the Kansas City Royals sent the Chicago White Sox to their fifth straight loss, 9-7 on Tuesday night. White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed the game because of an unspecified medical...
