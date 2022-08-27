Read full article on original website
Tracking New York Yankees star Aaron Judge's chase for 60+ home runs
Baseball history could be on the horizon as Aaron Judge approaches the elite mark of 60 home runs. The New York Yankees outfielder came one step closer with his 51st homer on Tuesday at the Los Angeles Angels. The Yankees outfielder has had an outstanding season at the plate, batting .296 and logging 110 RBIs. He is one of the reasons New York is among MLB's elite entering the stretch run.
Los Angeles Dodgers put All-Star Tony Gonsolin on IL with right forearm strain
MIAMI -- The Los Angeles Dodgers put All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin on the injured list Monday because of a strained right forearm, making the move as a precaution hours before his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins. Pitching more than he ever has in his career, Gonsolin is tied for...
MLB argues umpire Angel Hernandez's 3 overturned calls in 2018 ALDS cost him World Series spot
NEW YORK -- Angel Hernandez was on track to umpire in the 2018 World Series before getting overturned three times at first base on video reviews during Game 3 of that year's American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, MLB wrote in response to his latest legal filing.
New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo misses start vs. Los Angeles Angels, enters late as defensive replacement
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was out of the starting lineup in Wednesday night's 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels because of lower-back tightness. Rizzo entered the game as a defensive replacement at first base in the bottom of the eighth after Tim Locastro...
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely with unspecified medical issue
CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely as he undergoes medical tests in Arizona, according to the team. La Russa, 77, missed Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals after participating in regular pregame activities. Within an hour of first pitch, doctors advised him not to manage.
Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5
HBP--Uelmen (Gurriel Jr.). Umpires--Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild. T--3:07. A--28,572 (53,506). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
New York Mets rookie Brett Baty set for surgery to repair UCL tear in right thumb
NEW YORK -- Mets rookie third baseman Brett Baty will undergo surgery Thursday after an MRI revealed a UCL tear in his right thumb, the team announced Wednesday about 45 minutes before New York's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets said it typically takes five weeks to return...
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING--Arraez, Minnesota, .318; J.Abreu, Chicago, .309; Bogaerts, Boston, .308; Benintendi, New York, .303; Giménez, Cleveland, .302; N.Lowe, Texas, .301; Judge, New York, .297; Kirk, Toronto, .296; Kwan, Cleveland, .295; Alvarez, Houston, .294. RUNS--Judge, New York, 104; Bregman, Houston, 80; Alvarez, Houston, 78; Semien, Texas, 78; Altuve, Houston, 76; Seager,...
Timmy Trumpet rocked Citi Field with a live rendition of Edwin Diaz's walk-up song 'Narco'
NEW YORK -- Timmy Trumpet made his triumphant return to Citi Field on Wednesday and got an opportunity to deliver the performance baseball fans have been waiting for: a live horn rendition of Edwin Diaz's walk-up song, "Narco." "I tried to look up a little bit when I was running...
Timmy Trumpet plays horn, Nimmo saves Mets in 2-1 win vs LAD
NEW YORK -- — Brandon Nimmo made an amazing grab, Timmy Trumpet blew his horn and Edwin Díaz shut the door. Starting with another stingy performance by Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets hit every note Wednesday night in a scintillating show at pulsing Citi Field. Nimmo saved...
Seattle 5, Detroit 3
HBP--Gonzales 2 (Carpenter,Greene). WP--Gonzales. Umpires--Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Chris Segal. T--3:00. A--13,666 (41,083). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
Margot drives in go-ahead run, Rays nip Marlins 2-1 in 10
MIAMI -- — Manuel Margot fell short with a chance to help the Rays take the lead in the eighth inning. Given another opportunity in the 10th, he came through. Margot hit a go-ahead single in the top of the 10th and prevented a run by tracking down a flyball to deep center in the bottom half, leading Tampa Bay past the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Atlanta 3, Colorado 2
E--Riley (12). DP--Colorado 1, Atlanta 2. LOB--Colorado 6, Atlanta 4. 2B--Harris II (22). HR--Toglia (1), Riley (32), Acuña Jr. (11). Umpires--Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson. T--2:29. A--29,554 (41,084). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
Orioles prospect Gunnar Henderson's helmet fell off while he hit his first big league home run
What a major league debut for Gunnar Henderson. The Baltimore Orioles phenom -- most recently ranked the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball by Kiley McDaniel -- was called up to the big leagues on Wednesday, with the team even filming his reaction as he was informed of his promotion. It's a well-deserved bump up for the 21-year-old Henderson, who has been hitting .297/.416/.531 between AA and AAA this season, with 19 home runs and 22 stolen bases.
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.'s shoulder surgery delayed by one week because of strep throat
SAN FRANCISCO -- Fernando Tatis Jr. had to postpone a scheduled shoulder surgery because he has strep throat, the latest wrinkle in what's been a turbulent season for the San Diego Padres shortstop. Tatis was slated to have the labrum in his left shoulder repaired on Tuesday, but that procedure...
Pratto 2 HRs lead Royals; La Russa out, Chisox 5th L in row
CHICAGO -- — Rookie Nick Pratto hit two home runs to highlight a career-high four-hit performance and the Kansas City Royals sent the Chicago White Sox to their fifth straight loss, 9-7 on Tuesday night. White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed the game because of an unspecified medical...
