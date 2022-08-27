What a major league debut for Gunnar Henderson. The Baltimore Orioles phenom -- most recently ranked the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball by Kiley McDaniel -- was called up to the big leagues on Wednesday, with the team even filming his reaction as he was informed of his promotion. It's a well-deserved bump up for the 21-year-old Henderson, who has been hitting .297/.416/.531 between AA and AAA this season, with 19 home runs and 22 stolen bases.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO