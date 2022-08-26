Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County Commissioners Court will not revisit proposed tax rate, budget before Sept. 6 meetings despite some citizens' requests
Six Brazos County residents addressed the Commissioners Court Tuesday morning to request they revisit the proposed tax rate with two commissioners supporting their requests. Despite these public comments, the court will not discuss the proposed tax rate and budget again until a Sept. 6 scheduled public hearing and meeting. During...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Levine announces candidacy for College Station City Council, Place 2
David Levine announced his candidacy last week for the College Station City Council, Place 2 seat, and if elected, said he wants to see continued growth for the city. “I see so much growth going into the next 10 or 15 years, and I would really love to be a part of and help guide the city to becoming the business-friendly growth medium that it could be,” he said.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council approves $7.3 million contract to redevelop former Macy's department store
College Station City Council members approved a $7.3 million contract Thursday to purchase the former Macy’s department store property at Post Oak Mall to activate and repurpose the property to be a catalyst for redevelopment, according to Natalie Ruiz, the city’s director of economic development. “In 2019, we...
CS taxpayers will pay more next year
CS taxpayers will pay more next year
It was disappointing that the opening sentence in The Eagle's recent article about the city of College Station budget stated that "tax rate comes down" and "decreased property tax rate." Obviously, the taxes paid by the owners of virtually every property in College Station will increase. That is the bottom...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County commissioners hear petition from Texas A&M students to have MSC polling site return
Brazos County commissioners heard from seven Texas A&M University students Tuesday morning, petitioning for the return of the Memorial Student Center on the A&M campus as an early voting location for the November election. The Memorial Student Center will be a polling location on Election Day. The commissioners finalized early...
Bryan College Station Eagle
TxDOT announces 2023 $85 billion Unified Transportation Program, $2.2 billion toward Brazos Valley
The Brazos Valley will receive $2.2 billion for 17 road construction projects under a revised 10-year funding plan announced by Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday. Of the 17 projects, seven projects will be geared toward roadways in Bryan-College Station, according to Bob Colwell, the public information officer for the TxDOT-Bryan District.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County commissioners end burn ban after recent rains
After starting the month with no rain to speak of, recent rainfall has left Brazos County above normal for the amount expected during the month of August. Going into Tuesday, the National Weather Service’s recording station at Easterwood Airport had received 2.81 inches of rain, just shy of the normal month-to-date total of 2.82 inches through Aug. 29, National Weather Service meteorologist Cameron Self said.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology at Kyle Field
Beginning for the 2022 season, Levy, the market leader in creating innovative food and beverage experiences at iconic sports and entertainment venues, restaurants and events across the country, and Texas A&M Athletics have brought three unique food and beverage stores equipped with Amazon's Just Walk Out technology to Kyle Field.
Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 1
Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 1
Presidential historian and author Mark K. Updegrove discusses his book “Incomparable Grace: JFK in the Presidency,” Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive. Updegrove serves as president and CEO of the Lyndon B. Johnson Foundation and is the presidential historian for ABC News. Presented by the George & Barbara Bush Foundation. RSVP at georgeandbarbarabushfoundation.regfox.com/mark-updegrove-book-event.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 100. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Biergarten returns on weekends through November at Century Square
Century Square’s outdoor biergarten will return Friday and will be open each weekend through the end of November. The pop-up biergarten will be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located on The Green, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station. Pets and children are welcome. Patio space and picnic tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Grazingland Animal Nutrition Laboratory relocates to Texas A&M campus
To better utilize technology and cross-discipline expertise in servicing the needs of ranchers across Texas, the Grazingland Animal Nutrition, GAN, Laboratory is relocating from Temple to the main campus of Texas A&M University in Bryan-College Station. Doug Tolleson, Texas A&M AgriLife Research range management specialist currently in Sonora, will serve...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local theaters optimistic about industry ahead of National Cinema Day
After major summer releases, local movie theater operators are optimistic about the future of the industry ahead of Saturday’s National Cinema Day. Adam Parker, general manager of Star Cinema Grill in College Station, said the local theater saw a record summer with June and July ranking among the top two months the theater has seen since opening in 2018 in Century Square. He attributed the strong summer to the theater-only opening of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated swept in three sets by Concordia Lutheran
A&M Consolidated turned the second and third sets into nail-biters, but Tomball Concordia Lutheran held on for a 25-15, 25-22, 25-22 sweep in nondistrict volleyball action Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. Both teams took advantage of miscues and mistakes during the first set, along with each team showing off some...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jimbo Fisher: Several things contributed to Haynes King winning A&M QB job
Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Haynes King did many things to earn the starting job, head coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s press conference. King was named the starter after Saturday's practice over junior Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU, and true freshman Conner Weigman. “There’s no deciding factor,” Fisher...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota headlines BV teams that pulled off upsets in Week 1
Week 1 of the high school football season featured plenty of exciting games across the Brazos Valley. While some times it may seem a foregone conclusion about which teams are going to win, last week proved that anything can happen on Friday night. And this isn’t a column making fun...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 9 Blinn volleyball team suffers first loss of season
BRENHAM — The ninth-ranked Blinn volleyball team lost to No. 17 Tyler 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 26-24 on Tuesday in the Buccaneers’ Region XIV Conference opener at the Kruse Center. Sophomore Kierslynn Wright and freshman LaNeah Lara each had 18 kills for Blinn (8-1, 0-1), while freshman Kelsi Wingo...
The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 1
The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 1
The season premiere of The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, and featuring Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies Andrew Monaco. (air date August 31, 2022) The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff making strides ahead of season opener
With Texas A&M’s quarterback situation sorted and Haynes King reigning on top of the depth chart, all eyes are directed just in front of where King will take each snap Saturday morning. Though the Aggies return freshman All-American Bryce Foster at center, redshirt freshman Matthew Wykoff saw extensive first-team...
