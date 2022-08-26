ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County Commissioners Court will not revisit proposed tax rate, budget before Sept. 6 meetings despite some citizens' requests

Six Brazos County residents addressed the Commissioners Court Tuesday morning to request they revisit the proposed tax rate with two commissioners supporting their requests. Despite these public comments, the court will not discuss the proposed tax rate and budget again until a Sept. 6 scheduled public hearing and meeting. During...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Levine announces candidacy for College Station City Council, Place 2

David Levine announced his candidacy last week for the College Station City Council, Place 2 seat, and if elected, said he wants to see continued growth for the city. “I see so much growth going into the next 10 or 15 years, and I would really love to be a part of and help guide the city to becoming the business-friendly growth medium that it could be,” he said.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

CS taxpayers will pay more next year

It was disappointing that the opening sentence in The Eagle's recent article about the city of College Station budget stated that "tax rate comes down" and "decreased property tax rate." Obviously, the taxes paid by the owners of virtually every property in College Station will increase. That is the bottom...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
College Station, TX
Business
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Government
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County commissioners end burn ban after recent rains

After starting the month with no rain to speak of, recent rainfall has left Brazos County above normal for the amount expected during the month of August. Going into Tuesday, the National Weather Service’s recording station at Easterwood Airport had received 2.81 inches of rain, just shy of the normal month-to-date total of 2.82 inches through Aug. 29, National Weather Service meteorologist Cameron Self said.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology at Kyle Field

Beginning for the 2022 season, Levy, the market leader in creating innovative food and beverage experiences at iconic sports and entertainment venues, restaurants and events across the country, and Texas A&M Athletics have brought three unique food and beverage stores equipped with Amazon's Just Walk Out technology to Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#City Hall#Tax Rate#Debt Service#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Unlimited Potential
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 1

Presidential historian and author Mark K. Updegrove discusses his book “Incomparable Grace: JFK in the Presidency,” Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive. Updegrove serves as president and CEO of the Lyndon B. Johnson Foundation and is the presidential historian for ABC News. Presented by the George & Barbara Bush Foundation. RSVP at georgeandbarbarabushfoundation.regfox.com/mark-updegrove-book-event.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 100. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Biergarten returns on weekends through November at Century Square

Century Square’s outdoor biergarten will return Friday and will be open each weekend through the end of November. The pop-up biergarten will be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located on The Green, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station. Pets and children are welcome. Patio space and picnic tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Grazingland Animal Nutrition Laboratory relocates to Texas A&M campus

To better utilize technology and cross-discipline expertise in servicing the needs of ranchers across Texas, the Grazingland Animal Nutrition, GAN, Laboratory is relocating from Temple to the main campus of Texas A&M University in Bryan-College Station. Doug Tolleson, Texas A&M AgriLife Research range management specialist currently in Sonora, will serve...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
Bryan College Station Eagle

Local theaters optimistic about industry ahead of National Cinema Day

After major summer releases, local movie theater operators are optimistic about the future of the industry ahead of Saturday’s National Cinema Day. Adam Parker, general manager of Star Cinema Grill in College Station, said the local theater saw a record summer with June and July ranking among the top two months the theater has seen since opening in 2018 in Century Square. He attributed the strong summer to the theater-only opening of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated swept in three sets by Concordia Lutheran

A&M Consolidated turned the second and third sets into nail-biters, but Tomball Concordia Lutheran held on for a 25-15, 25-22, 25-22 sweep in nondistrict volleyball action Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. Both teams took advantage of miscues and mistakes during the first set, along with each team showing off some...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Jimbo Fisher: Several things contributed to Haynes King winning A&M QB job

Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Haynes King did many things to earn the starting job, head coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s press conference. King was named the starter after Saturday's practice over junior Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU, and true freshman Conner Weigman. “There’s no deciding factor,” Fisher...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Navasota headlines BV teams that pulled off upsets in Week 1

Week 1 of the high school football season featured plenty of exciting games across the Brazos Valley. While some times it may seem a foregone conclusion about which teams are going to win, last week proved that anything can happen on Friday night. And this isn’t a column making fun...
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 9 Blinn volleyball team suffers first loss of season

BRENHAM — The ninth-ranked Blinn volleyball team lost to No. 17 Tyler 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 26-24 on Tuesday in the Buccaneers’ Region XIV Conference opener at the Kruse Center. Sophomore Kierslynn Wright and freshman LaNeah Lara each had 18 kills for Blinn (8-1, 0-1), while freshman Kelsi Wingo...
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 1

The season premiere of The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, and featuring Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies Andrew Monaco. (air date August 31, 2022) The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy