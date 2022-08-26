Read full article on original website
MITCHELL – Dakota Wesleyan University announces that offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume on Tuesday, September 6.
