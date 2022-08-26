Read full article on original website
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
Why Lucid and Nikola Dropped While Plug Power Rose Today
It's no surprise that many electric vehicle (EV) start-ups have plans to raise capital as they work toward manufacturing at a scale that brings in enough cash. Investors react negatively anyway when those plans are announced. Today, that helped drive shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA)...
Stock Market News for Aug 30, 2022
U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday as investors struggled to regain their lost confidence from last week’s selloff as they continued to react to remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said the central bank will not go soft on its rate-hike policy till it is able to fully check inflation. All three major indexes ended in negative territory.
Why Valero Energy (VLO) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Wall Street Analysts See a 45% Upside in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) closed the last trading session at $20.91, gaining 5.5% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $30.40 indicates a 45.4% upside potential.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Insiders who purchased Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) earlier this year lose an additional US$4.9k as the stock sinks to US$58.64
Insiders who acquired US$64k worth of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OLLI) stock at an average price of US$63.53 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 9.3% price decline. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$59k.
3 Ultra-High-Yielding Finance Stocks to Buy With $1,000
This has been a roller-coaster year for investors. The S&P 500 index got off to its worst start since 1970, and bottomed out (so far) in mid-June. But it has spent much of the last two months clawing back at least some of those losses. While such downturns can be...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Taiwan Semi, Exxon Mobil and Tencent
Chicago, IL – August 30, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Taiwan Semi TSM, Exxon Mobil XOM and Tencent TCEHY.
4 Growth Stocks I'm Watching This Week
Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and some of the growth opportunities that could make these investments great for long-term holders. Qualcomm, for example, is mainly known for its mobile solutions, but it is expanding into new markets like automotive and has a multibillion-dollar backlog of design wins. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Here's Why Box (BOX) is a Strong Growth Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
After Plunging 20.2% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB)
Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) has been beaten down lately with too much selling pressure. While the stock has lost 20.2% over the past four weeks, there is light at the end of the tunnel as it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts expect the company to report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 30th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Alico, Inc. ALCO is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73% downward over the last 60 days. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank...
Has Lindsay (LNN) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Lindsay (LNN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Lindsay is one of 228...
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend
The fact that multiple NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
2 Monster Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Investing in monster-sized stocks comes with unique challenges. Growth, for example, can be difficult if it's at or near market saturation. Management inefficiencies can also cause problems at super-large companies, which can eat away at earnings. That doesn't mean monster stocks shouldn't be avoided altogether. Rather, investors should simply focus...
Beyond Meat Becomes Oversold (BYND)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Is Liberty Media (FWONK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Liberty Media (FWONK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear
As a business, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is striving to revolutionize the world of consumer credit. As a stock, Upstart is striving to reverse a price plunge that has accelerated in 2022. The stock hit an all-time pricing high above $401 per share in October 2021, but it now trades in the $25 range -- representing a drop of roughly 94%. Much of that drop came in 2022 with the price down 83% since the start of the year.
YRC (YELL) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
