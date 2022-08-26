ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ

Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today

Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Lucid and Nikola Dropped While Plug Power Rose Today

It's no surprise that many electric vehicle (EV) start-ups have plans to raise capital as they work toward manufacturing at a scale that brings in enough cash. Investors react negatively anyway when those plans are announced. Today, that helped drive shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA)...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Aug 30, 2022

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday as investors struggled to regain their lost confidence from last week’s selloff as they continued to react to remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said the central bank will not go soft on its rate-hike policy till it is able to fully check inflation. All three major indexes ended in negative territory.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Valero Energy (VLO) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
STOCKS
State
Washington State
NASDAQ

Insiders who purchased Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) earlier this year lose an additional US$4.9k as the stock sinks to US$58.64

Insiders who acquired US$64k worth of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OLLI) stock at an average price of US$63.53 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 9.3% price decline. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$59k.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

3 Ultra-High-Yielding Finance Stocks to Buy With $1,000

This has been a roller-coaster year for investors. The S&P 500 index got off to its worst start since 1970, and bottomed out (so far) in mid-June. But it has spent much of the last two months clawing back at least some of those losses. While such downturns can be...
STOCKS
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Chuck Schumer
NASDAQ

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Taiwan Semi, Exxon Mobil and Tencent

Chicago, IL – August 30, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Taiwan Semi TSM, Exxon Mobil XOM and Tencent TCEHY.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

4 Growth Stocks I'm Watching This Week

Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and some of the growth opportunities that could make these investments great for long-term holders. Qualcomm, for example, is mainly known for its mobile solutions, but it is expanding into new markets like automotive and has a multibillion-dollar backlog of design wins. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Here's Why Box (BOX) is a Strong Growth Stock

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
STOCKS
#Linus Stocks#Cannabis Industry#Marijuana#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Canadian#Canopy Growth#Cgc#Aurora Cannabis#Acb#Democratic#The American Prospect#Democrats#Senate
NASDAQ

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Alico, Inc. ALCO is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73% downward over the last 60 days. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Has Lindsay (LNN) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Lindsay (LNN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Lindsay is one of 228...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

2 Monster Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Investing in monster-sized stocks comes with unique challenges. Growth, for example, can be difficult if it's at or near market saturation. Management inefficiencies can also cause problems at super-large companies, which can eat away at earnings. That doesn't mean monster stocks shouldn't be avoided altogether. Rather, investors should simply focus...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NASDAQ

Beyond Meat Becomes Oversold (BYND)

Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
AGRICULTURE
NASDAQ

Is Liberty Media (FWONK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Liberty Media (FWONK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

As a business, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is striving to revolutionize the world of consumer credit. As a stock, Upstart is striving to reverse a price plunge that has accelerated in 2022. The stock hit an all-time pricing high above $401 per share in October 2021, but it now trades in the $25 range -- representing a drop of roughly 94%. Much of that drop came in 2022 with the price down 83% since the start of the year.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

YRC (YELL) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock

Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
STOCKS

