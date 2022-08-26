Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
A residential home design company that provides interior home decor, kitchen, and bath renovations, and home stagingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
BE&O August 28, 2022 – Love Thy Neighborhood, Thrival Indy Academy, Crew Car Wash
On this week's Business, Equity, and Opportunities podcast: In Access to Capital we look as another example of the commitment LISC makes to improving livability, opportunity, vitality, and education to affect local neighborhoods positively. Our Industry Focus takes a look at a humanities focused high school. See a global perspective to learning and how it's changing the way students see the world. And in today's Success Story we take a look at the family history of Crew Car Wash and it's 75 years of giving back to the community.
Current Publishing
Shepherd’s Center brings weekly senior social event to Carmel
Hamilton County seniors have a new opportunity to get out and enrich their lives through Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County’s Together Today program. The program recently opened a new location in Carmel at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church. Together Today’s new site, which launched Aug. 17, will be open...
WISH-TV
LISC Indianapolis Love Thy Neighborhood Awards improves our community one prize at a time
The Love thy Neighborhood awards help improve our community one prize at a time. Each year, the LISC Indianapolis Love Thy Neighborhood awards grant prizes to worthy organizations and businesses that are improving the livability, opportunity, vitality, and education in Indianapolis. The Love Thy Neighborhood Awards will air on WISH-TV on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The People’s Choice Awards will be open for voting on wishtv.com from September 11 to September 15.
indyschild.com
The Wizard Express: A Magical Train Adventure into the Wizarding World
If you’re looking for a magical adventure into the wizarding world, check out The Wizard Express. The Wizard Express is a 90-minute train ride that departs from Platform 8¾ in Noblesville and takes passengers through the magical wizarding world. When is The Wizard Express?. The Wizard Express will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care
Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care. According to published reports today, IU Health Bloomington has recently lost a voluntary national stroke certification. The certification is designated by The Joint Commission, described as the country’s “oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.” A spokeswoman for IU Health says the hospital has other stroke certifications continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive stroke care.
indyschild.com
14 Under-the-Radar Fall Festivals near Indianapolis You Don’t Want to Miss
Indianapolis is beautiful in the fall: the leaves change colors, the air grows crisp, and it seems like everyone is excited about celebrating the new season. This fall, join in the celebration by getting out and visiting one (or more!) of these lesser-known, under-the-radar fall festivals in Indianapolis. Under-the-Radar Fall...
WISH-TV
Pandemic-induced anxiety tied to weight gain in people already obese
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The U.S. is struggling with an obesity crisis and the coronavirus pandemic only made it worse. According to a new study, COVID-19 induced anxiety brought on by social isolation and lockdowns led people who were already obese to gain even more weight. Scientists’ at the University...
readthereporter.com
Another week, another Carmel trophy
The field at Saturday’s Hall of Fame Invitational at The Legends Golf Course in Franklin was nothing short of loaded. All of the top 13 ranked teams in the state were at the meet, including Hamilton County’s four ranked teams. In the end, No. 1-ranked Carmel won the team championship, with a team score of 295.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GEODIS adding 790 seasonal jobs in Indianapolis
GEODIS, a leader in global transport and logistics, is planning to hire as many as 790 people for seasonal work in Indianapolis as they prepare for peak season.
Fox 59
Fall fun destinations in central Indiana for 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will soon drop, kids are back to school, and football season here. There are so many things to do in the Indianapolis area when it comes to the fall season. Greater Indianapolis is plentiful with scares, pumpkin patches, orchards, festival, and more!. We took a look...
Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations
Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place. Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.
theseymourowl.com
Investigating the Haunted Hannah House
Indianapolis is well known for the Indy 500, its multitude of museums, historical landmarks, and bustling city life. However, a select few flock to Indy for something peculiar; its hauntings and paranormal activity. Indianapolis is home to some of the most haunted places in the Midwest, with the Hannah House being one of them. At the beginning of August, I decided to tour the Hannah House, and see for myself if the ghastly rumors were true.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Seal lions at Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alie Pflum, an Indianapolis Zoo public relations specialist, spoke on Saturday’s “Daybreak” about the downtown facility’s sea lions. “Pet Pals TV” host Patty Spitler talked with Pflum about how the sea lions are hand-fed daily and how the public can view it.
WISH-TV
Purdue Polytechnic to open 3rd high school in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue Polytechnic High Schools plans to expand to Marion County’s Pike Township. That would make the fourth location statewide for the free public school network, and the third in Indianapolis. According to a news release from Purdue Polytechnic, officials are working with a broker and...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: What to know about ‘Quiet quitting’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — ‘Quiet quitting’ is the latest workplace trend, taking the place of the ‘Great Resignation’. However, the phrase doesn’t mean workers are leaving their jobs. According to experts, it simply means employees have stopped letting their jobs or careers control their lives as they try to find work-life balance.
WISH-TV
Rep. André Carson to host 70+ employers at Tuesday job fair
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers looking for a new job will want to stop by Tuesday’s Indianapolis Job and Resource Fair. The job and resource fair, hosted by Congressman André Carson and Ivy Tech Community College, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Culinary and Conference Center, located at 2820 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.
Indiana Women's Basketball New Player Profile: Indiana Native Guard Sydney Parrish
We resume our series where we introduce to you the new faces of Indiana women's basketball. Junior guard Sydney Parrish hails from Fishers, Ind. but found a basketball home in Oregon for two seasons before transferring to Indiana earlier this year.
Fox 59
Monumental weekend of events in Indy
It’s going to be a monumental weekend in Indianapolis. There’s a bicycle festival, Colts 5K, Poochella, and more. Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. joined Scott in the studio to break down the schedule of events. For more information, click here.
WISH-TV
ALL IN Music & Arts Festival to debut Labor Day weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first ALL IN Music & Arts Festival will be Labor Day weekend in Indianapolis at the State Fairgrounds. ALL IN Music & Arts Festival co-founder Steve Sybesma and J. Elliott joined News 8 on Sunday’s “Daybreak” to talked about the event. The...
Comments / 0