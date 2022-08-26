ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We will solve these challenges, we will emerge stronger.'

Dr Robert Kelly gives his convocation address titled Hope, Renewal, Transformation. On Tuesday Aug. 30 the new President of the university Dr. Robert Kelly addressed staff and students at his first convocation. While Kelly did not make any specific announcements in his plans for the year, he did touch on several themes during his talk titled Hope, Renewal, Transformation.
GALLERY: And That's What You Missed On UP

To wrap up the last week before classes, the University of Portland’s men’s soccer team played a home game against Central Arkansas. UP students, community members, and parents gathered at the Merlo Field on August 26th to watch the game, cheering on the Pilots in their fight against the Bears.
New Pilots on the block: A guide to Portland

Moving to a new city, let alone a college campus, can be an overwhelming experience. With its relatively smaller size, acclimating to the University of Portland campus can be easier than discovering the city beyond The Bluff. As students begin to explore Portland, it can be tough to figure out what to do first.
