westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Princeton man racks up new charges in Lyon County
A Princeton man wanted for failure to appear was arrested on new charges in Lyon County last week. Lyon County deputies visited a home on KY 778 with Probation and Parole Officers, where 43-year-old Jonathan L. Hubbard was taken into custody. Deputies said a search of his person uncovered illegal...
KFVS12
2 juveniles arrested in connection with Mayfield burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a business burglary. According to Mayfield police, they responded to a business on West Broadway for an alarm and a report that there were two people going in the front window. When they arrived, they said the front window was broken.
Deadly camper fire under investigation in Henry County
The TBI and Henry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a camper fire that left a woman dead in Springville.
whopam.com
Cadiz man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Calloway Co.
A Cadiz man is facing numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit in Calloway County Monday morning. According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 641 North that was driven by 61-year-old Charles Sikes of Cadiz, as he was reportedly wanted for questioning in Trigg County. Sikes failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began that continued several miles into Marshall County before heading back into Calloway.
KFVS12
Calloway County chase ends with overturned truck, damage to deputy’s car
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An attempt to stop a vehicle on Highway 641 ended with that truck overturning. After identifying a vehicle wanted in Trigg County for questioning, a Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop that vehicle. The driver did not comply and led the deputy on...
KFVS12
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man convicted in a shooting at Heath High School that killed three students will be appearing in court for parole hearings. Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. and September 20 at 8 a.m. James Mills, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney...
14news.com
Police: Officers find nearly a pound of synthetic weed during traffic stop
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is in jail after officers say they found nearly a pound of synthetic weed during a traffic stop. Officers pulled over Patrick Wilson Tuesday night for following a semi too closely. While speaking to Wilson, officers say they could smell marijuana coming from...
Webster Co. Sheriff has first court hearing since indictment
Nearly a month after a Webster County grand jury indicted him, Sheriff Donald Jones has one of his first court hearings.
westkentuckystar.com
Report of drug activity results in Mayfield man's arrest
A report of drug activity turned into an arrest for a Mayfield man on Tuesday. Graves County Sheriff's detectives had a location under surveillance and saw a vehicle driven carelessly pull up to the residence. The driver went inside briefly before leaving again. Detectives said they witnessed traffic violations and...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah police accepting applications for Citizens' Police Academy
The Paducah Police Department is accepting applications for its 2022 Citizens' Police Academy program. The free program for McCracken County residents begins on September 20. Classes will be held on Tuesdays from 6 until 9 pm for eight weeks. Attendees get to experience some of the same training that police...
westkentuckystar.com
Melber man arrested on warrants, burglary charge
A Melber man was arrested Saturday on outstanding warrants from Graves and McCracken counties, as well as charges from the Kentucky State Police. The Graves County Sheriff's Department said several calls were received from the Melber community about the location of 51-year-old William Mathis. Deputies from the Graves and McCracken...
Stewart County traffic stop ends in meth charges
A weekend traffic stop in Stewart County ended with a man and woman facing meth charges.
KFVS12
Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky.
It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. The Du Quoin State Fair kept attendees busy - whether they were letting the kids have fun, winning best sandwich or even finding foster parents.
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County traffic stop ends with two arrests
A wanted North Carolina man was arrested on several charges in Ballard County after being pulled over for speeding on Sunday. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said deputies reportedly saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Phillips Drive in Wickliffe. After stopping the vehicle deputies learned...
KFVS12
2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop. Ronnie Dance of North Carolina was arrested on charges of speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, fugitive from another state, traffic in cont. substance - first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of defaced firearm and promoting contraband first degree.
wevv.com
Violent teens terrorize Madisonville neighborhood
The Madisonville Police Department has been made aware of a video that has been circulating Facebook. The video depicts a violent encounter amongst a group of juveniles in a local neighborhood. That neighborhood is the Elk Creek Mobile Home Community. The video which is circulating on Facebook, shows a group...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was northbound when the driver lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a vehicle before hitting a rock wall.
wpsdlocal6.com
Purchase Parkway southbound reopened at 14 mm near Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway will close at 9 am today to allow recovery of a SEMI truck that crashed near the 14 mile marker over the weekend. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, southbound traffic will be detoured off...
wsiu.org
Marion man wanted after Carbondale fight
A Marion man is wanted after an incident in Carbondale last Wednesday night. Police say 29-year old Marshaun Williams is wanted for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He already has active warrants on other charges in Jackson County.
KFVS12
Suspect wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau business burglaries
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with two downtown business burglaries. They say two downtown businesses, Katy O’Ferrell’s restaurant and Threads & Trends clothing store, were burglarized overnight Saturday, August 27. According to Cape Girardeau police, the suspect is a white...
