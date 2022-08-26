ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
See the Incredible Sunflower Superbloom in North Dakota

North Dakota is one of the nation’s top sunflower-producing states, using the cheery yellow flowers for everything from bird seed mixes to cooking oils. But before North Dakota’s many hardworking farmers start to harvest this tasty crop, the state comes alive with the golden hue of thousands upon thousands of sunflowers, all blooming together at the same time.
An Alaska Native Has Never Served in Congress. Mary Peltola May Be About to Change That.

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. For almost a half century, Republican Don Young represented Alaska’s interests in Washington. An unflappable and unyielding legislator who broke the record for serving as the dean of the House of Representatives, he commanded broad deference in the chamber. When the oldest member of the House had an issue with a piece of legislation, folks noticed and adjusted the bill at hand.
Bison Will Graze on 63,500 Acres of Federal Land in Montana

There’s a lot more room for the bison to roam. After four years of federal consideration, bison will be permitted to graze on 63,500 acres of federal public lands in Montana. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) granted the grazing request by American Prairie, a nonprofit focused on creating...
