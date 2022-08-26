Deputies say homicide off Arroyo Seco Road was result of attempted break-in

ARROYO SECO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found in the Sycamore Flats area of Arroyo Seco Thursday morning.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, and they say 29-year-old Jose Gomez Jr. of Salinas was shot while trying to break into a home at Sycamore Flats Road.

There was a vehcile rollover accident several hours earlier, not too far from where their body was found. Investigators say that was Gomez's vehicle.

This is a developing story.

