Salinas, CA

Deputies say homicide off Arroyo Seco Road was result of attempted break-in

By Ricardo Tovar
 4 days ago
ARROYO SECO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found in the Sycamore Flats area of Arroyo Seco Thursday morning.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, and they say 29-year-old Jose Gomez Jr. of Salinas was shot while trying to break into a home at Sycamore Flats Road.

There was a vehcile rollover accident several hours earlier, not too far from where their body was found. Investigators say that was Gomez's vehicle.

This is a developing story.

Five injured, one dead after crash on Highway 101 near Prunedale

PRUNEDALE, Calif (KION-TV)- The CHP confirms that a 22-year-old San Martin man died after a three-car crash on Sunday around 1:54 a.m. A 2002 Lexus was stalled on the southbound lanes of Highway 101 at State Route 156. The driver and his passengers were trying to push the car out of the roadway. According to The post Five injured, one dead after crash on Highway 101 near Prunedale appeared first on KION546.
PRUNEDALE, CA
crimevoice.com

San Jose PD Arrests Two for Alleged Homicide

Originally Published By: San Jose Police Department Webpage. “On June 5, 2022, at approximately 3:35 AM, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue on a call of a person shot. When Officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
Monterey Police arrest man swinging a boxcutter at people near Pearl Street

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said a man was arrested Saturday night after threatening people by swinging a boxcutter at people. Francisco Villegas, 32, allegedly was in the area of Pearl Street and Tyler Street at around 11:05 p.m. when he started swinging a boxcutter near people. He got close to a few people before The post Monterey Police arrest man swinging a boxcutter at people near Pearl Street appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
