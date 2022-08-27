Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving Get A New Teammate
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are staying in Brooklyn this year which means the Nets front office needs to do everything it can to make sure they can go far this season. One thing the team lacked last season was depth, especially on the defensive end of the floor. It led to a stunning sweep in the first round of the playoffs, and fans are waiting to see the Nets bounce back and at least show some life.
LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver
The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
Luka Doncic Was Reportedly Playing Cards, Drinking Coke, And Smoking Cigarettes Before Slovenia's Loss To Germany
Luka Doncic might be just 23 years old, but the Dallas Mavericks superstar has already been to the Western Conference Finals. Although he was unable to carry the Mavs to the NBA Finals, it was still a great effort against a team of the Golden State Warriors' caliber. Luka was...
Los Angeles Lakers owner on Russell Westbrook: ‘From my point of view, he was our best players last year’
Despite a very disappointing performance for Russell Westbrook in his debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team’s owner gained a lot of respect for the former league MVP’s efforts last year and even believes he was one of the team’s best players in 2021-2022. When...
Bill Simmons Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Be Out Of The League If His Next Team Buys Out His Contract: "He’s The Rare Kind Of Guy Where If You’re A Tanking Team Or A Lottery Team, Why Would You Bring Him In?"
9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. In his prime, he was an unstoppable scorer, elite playmaker, and a true hustler who fought for every possession. Sadly, Westbrook's career has taken a turn for the worst after failed stints in...
AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant
Ja Morant Flexes Massive Memphis Mansion
Ja Morant has quickly become one of the most entertaining superstars in the entire NBA. He plays with a ton of swagger and he has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into one of the most fun teams to watch in the entire league. Last year, the Grizzlies were second in the Western Conference, and if it weren't for Morant's injury against the Golden State Warriors, there is a reasonable chance they would have made the Western Conference Finals.
Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair
Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
Dwyane Wade Once Said Michael Jordan Will Be Forgotten In The GOAT Conversation By Future Generations: "They’re Gonna Forget About Jordan Like We Forget About Kareem."
The Chicago Bulls discovered a gold mind when they drafted Michael Jordan. Jordan took just a few seasons to get well-adjusted in the league, and following that, he never looked back. Behind MJ's amazing talent, the Chicago Bulls completed two three-peats and won six NBA Championships in the 1990s. Mike...
Anonymous personnel coach: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 'might get 200 targets the way things are shaping up'
The Dallas Cowboys traded away four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March. Michael Gallup is currently the No. 2 wide receiver on Dallas' depth chart but is coming back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. Newcomer James Washington is also currently...
Dwyane Wade Regrets Giving Up Around $20 Million During The Big 3 Era Of The Miami Heat: "Now, As Someone Who’s On The Other Side Of It, I Didn’t Have To Give That Money Up."
Dwyane Wade entered the NBA as a part of the iconic 2003 NBA draft class. Wade was drafted using the fifth overall pick by the Miami Heat, and that decision turned the fortunes around for both the Heat and Wade. It was clear from the start that Wade was here...
Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season
The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
Jeanie Buss Reveals How Jerry Buss Told Phil Jackson About The Shaquille O'Neal Trade In 2004: "It Won't Matter To You Because You're Not Coming Back as Coach Either"
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the most star-studded franchise in the history of NBA basketball. They have had most of the biggest names in basketball history wear their jersey and represent the LakeShow on the court. They are also the most successful NBA franchise in history with 17 championships, tied with the Boston Celtics.
Jeanie Buss On The Reason Why She Fired Her Brother Jim From Lakers: "We Were Making A Nice Home At The Bottom Of The Standings Year After Year"
It's not a secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling to get things going since they won the 2020 NBA championship in the bubble. Jeanie Buss made history, becoming the first female owner to win the NBA championship, adding more accolades to the Lakers' rich history. It didn't come...
LeBron James Was Just 12 Points Away From Breaking Michael Jordan's Record For Most Playoff Points Scored In A Single Playoff Run In 2018
No matter how well a team plays in the regular season, all the effort is a waste if they do not have a productive playoff run in the NBA. While each team has the target of ultimately winning the NBA Championship, every season, only one team can achieve that. Additionally,...
Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Russell Wilson get revenge?
Russell Wilson returns to his old stomping grounds when he leads his new-look Denver Broncos team into Lumen Field to face the Seattle Seahawks. Let's take a closer look at the first Monday Night Football game of the 2022-23 season. Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Start Time, How To Watch,...
The Air Jordan 13 ‘Playoffs’ Could be Returning for 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend
A classic Air Jordan 13 style could be returning to stores in 2023. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images and purported release details of the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” on Instagram yesterday, an original colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that made its debut in 1998. According to the aforementioned account, the classic style will be re-issued in Feb. 18, 2023, which is the same weekend as the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend. As the name of the colorway suggests, the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” was made for Jordan to wear in the NBA Playoffs during the year of the shoe’s...
LeBron James Once Trained With Hakeem Olajuwon To Improve His Game In The Post: "What A Gem. I Never Knew There Was Footage Of That!"
LeBron James has had a career filled with some incredible highs, but as is the case when you play for as long as he has, there are bound to be some lows as well. Every great player has had that moment when they failed to deliver, and for the King, it was the 2011 NBA Finals.
Anonymous NFL agent on Deshaun Watson controversy: 'Disgusting. Complete, 100 percent franchise malpractice'
The results of The Athletic's fourth annual NFL agent survey were released on Monday morning. The survey, which "provided a forum for 26 certified agents to vent about numerous league-wide issues" was conducted anonymously between July 18 and Aug. 7. One of the questions for the agents was "What do...
Jeanie Buss Reveals Magic Johnson And Phil Jackson's Role With The Lakers: "It's Not That Magic Is Making A Decision On Who We're Going To Hire As Coach. It's Not That Phil Is Telling Me Who To Hire. These Are Just People I Trust."
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest NBA franchise, and they are certainly the most popular in terms of worldwide fame. The Lakers are synonymous with success, they can boast the highest number of championships won by any franchise, an honor they share with the Boston Celtics. And as such, success is expected. So when the team performs as poorly as they did last season. Questions are asked about what exactly is going on.
