Major Indexes Fall on Wall Street, Adding to Recent Losses
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10, 2022. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, continuing to add to their losses following a drop last week as traders realized how determined the Federal Reserve is to keep interest rates high to fight inflation. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Stocks Close Near Session Lows on Last Day of August
Stocks closed near session lows on Wednesday as investors continued to weigh potential moves by the Federal Reserve to cut inflation. For the month of August, the Dow finished down nearly 4.1 percent, while the S&P dropped 4.2 percent, and Nasdaq posted monthly losses of 4.2 percent. Melissa Armo, founder and owner of The Stock Swoosh, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Stocks Close Off Session Lows as Rate Hike Concerns Linger
U.S. stocks closed off their session lows on Tuesday, as losses continue following comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell, which signaled the central bank will continue to make efforts to lower inflation with rate hikes. The S&P 500 closed down 1.1%, the Dow fell around 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 1.1% Michelle Cluver, Portfolio Strategist at Global X, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it plans to challenge a World Bank tribunal’s order to pay $216.5 million plus interest to Texas-based Lone Star Funds following a decade-long dispute over the private equity firm’s sale of the Korea Exchange Bank. South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said Wednesday that his government finds the ruling unacceptable because there is no fault in the way financial authorities handled the 2012 sale. He said the ministry is considering seeking an annulment of the order and other steps so that “not a penny of our nation’s blood-like taxpayer money is spilt.”...
US blocks sales of some AI chips to China as tech crackdown intensifies
Chip designer Nvidia said that US officials told it to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China, a move that could cripple Chinese firms’ ability to carry out advanced work like image recognition. The company on Wednesday said the ban, which affects its A100...
