How to watch Arch Manning's season opener

By Cj Mumme
 5 days ago
Texas commits Arch Manning and Will Randle are set to begin their senior season tonight as Isidore Newman School takes on De La Salle High School.

The duo made headlines with their summer commitment to Steve Sarkisian’s program. Texas shot up the recruiting ranks over 30 spots in the 2023 recruiting rankings and now sit comfortably in the top five overall.

Manning is the No. 1 prospect in the nation with a near-perfect scouting grade on the 247Sports composite ranks. He has drawn recent comparisons to former Colts star Andrew Luck.

Randle is a three-star tight end with tons of upside at the next level. He has a solid frame and excellent athleticism that bodes well for Steve Sarkisian’s offensive scheme.

Here is how to stream Isidore Newman’s season opener as the future Longhorns begin their hunt for a state title.

