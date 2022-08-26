Read full article on original website
Are over-the-air updates magic? Here’s the real deal
Smart home appliances have been around for a few years now. While not all of the features they bring to the table are particularly useful—people don't seem to be clamoring for the ability to start their dishwasher from their Tesla—they're generally pretty useful, from enhanced accessibility features to better diagnostics and troubleshooting.
Walmart offers restored tech and appliances—here's what you should know
With inflation on the rise and a lot of people looking to cut costs, especially ahead of the holidays, it makes sense to turn to solutions for holiday buying and gift-giving that allow you to save money. One way to get markdowns on popular items, especially things like tech and appliances, is to look into refurbished goods.
Here's why I swear by this cool fan with over 20K reviews on Amazon
This summer will forever be known as the one where I became a connoisseur of fans. Upon moving into an apartment that has horizontally sliding windows, I realized this meant I'd have to abandon my beloved window air conditioner. As someone who prefers to be cold all the time—especially when sleeping—I was on the hunt for a fan that was exceptional at cooling. Enter the popular Lasko Elegance & Performance Pedestal Fan (available at Amazon), which has over 20,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating.
5 tips to help you harvest your home garden
Congratulations! All your hard work building raised garden beds, planting, watering, and weeding your garden is paying off, and your garden veggies and fruits are ready to harvest. But picking five quarts of cherry tomatoes or a big batch of green beans can be a little daunting—not to mention hard on your back and knees.
Apple TV can calibrate your TV with an iPhone—but should you let it?
For sticklers who demand the very best from their TV's performance, hiring a professional calibrator is the way to go. But if you've already spent top dollar on the best TV that fits in your budget, the prospect of spending even more on a professional calibration might make your head spin.
Swap sticks for less with Thrustmaster’s eSwap S Pro controller
Special features: 3.5mm headphone jack, custom button mapping, swappable left and right thumbsticks, physical trigger locking, programmable back buttons. Premium Xbox and PC controllers often push customization as justification for high...
Here's how to style the most impressive interview outfits for women
Job interviews are all about putting your best foot forward and making the best first impression. But preparing for an interview starts long before the meeting itself. In addition to polishing up your resume and practicing your answer to the dreaded "strengths and weaknesses" questions, consider refreshing your wardrobe with polished, put together interview outfits.
The latest Ninja Foodi does 14 incredible things under one lid
With an overwhelming selection of kitchen appliances on the market—pressure cookers, air fryers, and rice makers, just to name a few—you might be feeling like you're losing space on your countertop. When you factor in stovetop tools like pots and pans, your kitchen could start to feel like an all-out episode of Hoarders. Enter Ninja's latest do-it-all multicooker: the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid & Built-In Thermometer boasts 14 different cooking functions, acting as your slow cooker, pressure cooker, air fryer, stovetop, convection oven, and more—all in one countertop-friendly machine.
