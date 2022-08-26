Read full article on original website
China's Shenzhen enters new four-day lockdown over COVID-19 outbreak
China's "Silicon Valley" manufacturing hub ordered new lockdowns, shutting down the world's largest electronics market in the southern city of Shenzhen in response to a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
U.S. government sues Idaho data company it says tracks people at abortion clinics
The Federal Trade Commission sued an Idaho-based data company Monday, accusing it of selling location data from hundreds of millions of mobile devices that could be used to track people at abortion clinics and other sensitive locations. The FTC, the government’s main privacy watchdog, said in the lawsuit filed in...
U.S. says it's reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month and has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” according to a court filing Monday. The filing from...
