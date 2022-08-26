ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. says it's reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month and has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” according to a court filing Monday. The filing from...
