Dallas, TX

West Dallas’ El Gordo Seafood is opening a Bishop Arts location

The owners of El Gordo Seafood are preparing to open an Oak Cliff restaurant at 451 West Davis at Woodlawn, next door to the Luna Metaphysical shop. A sign went up in the past few days announcing that the establishment, which has a well-loved (based on 70+ Google reviews and a star rating of 4.7) location, a hidden gem some reviewers remarked, at Bernal and Abilene in West Dallas.
Dallas is on track to add 23,500 apartments in 2022

There’s a housing shortage everywhere, and the country’s apartment developers are building away to meet demand. The latest report from Rent Cafe and Yardi Matrix, whose researchers track multifamily construction nationwide, shows new apartment construction at a historic 50-year peak in 2022 with about 420,000 new units being added to the national stock before the end of the year. The last apartment boom this big was in 1972.
Get ready for Vector Brewing’s third annual HausFest

Oktoberfest celebrations are quickly approaching, and Vector Brewing has quite the festival planned. HausFest returns for its third year Sept. 24 with live music, beer, German food and a collectible stein. There will also be a vendor market with more than 20 local vendors. The Oom-pah Daddies, also known as...
Northeast Division officers report 9 business robberies in past month

Dallas police officers from the Northeast Division held their first Northeast Morning Wake Up, providing a crime update and information on upcoming events. Officer Bervin Smith said there have been nine business robberies in the past 28 days; four have been cleared by arrest. A handful were shoplift incidents that escalated into robberies. Two were at a 7-Eleven and one was at a Walmart.
Dallas, TX

