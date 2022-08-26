There’s a housing shortage everywhere, and the country’s apartment developers are building away to meet demand. The latest report from Rent Cafe and Yardi Matrix, whose researchers track multifamily construction nationwide, shows new apartment construction at a historic 50-year peak in 2022 with about 420,000 new units being added to the national stock before the end of the year. The last apartment boom this big was in 1972.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO