The No. 7-ranked Ohio State women’s volleyball team opened the season with a pair of losses to No. 2 Texas in a sold-out Covelli Center on Aug. 26 and 27. The Longhorns won in straight sets on the first night, taking home a closely contested 25-21, 25-22, 25-22 victory over the Buckeyes. Ohio State kept close throughout the contest, including 10 ties and six lead changes in the third set, but was unable to overcome Texas. Emily Londot had a team-high 14 kills, and Kylie Murr led the Buckeyes with 11 digs.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO