Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith
The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Peyton Place: Rookie TE Hendershot Becomes Cowboys Latest Preseason 'Legend'
Hendershot's Saturday showing turned him into an Arlington folk hero.
Cowboys Trying to Trade with New York Jets for Offensive Help - Report
We suggested earlier on Monday that another tackle could be added this week, and that the move would be fueled by the idea of a vet backup being needed so Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko aren't thrown to the wolves in Week 1 against the Bucs.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Cowboys Trade Rumor
The Cowboys and the Jets are reportedly discussing a trade on Monday. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Dallas is looking to boost its depth on the offensive line. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source," Wilson reports.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Personal Issue News
Tom Brady admitted on Saturday night that he has a "lot of s---" going on in his personal life. The 45-year-old quarterback was away from the Bucs for more than 10 days, dealing with a personal issue. While the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback didn't fully admit to what that issue is, it doesn't appear to be resolved.
Minnesota Vikings discussing Alexander Mattison trade: 3 potential suitors
To the surprise of no one, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly listening to trade requests for their backup running back
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Rams among top teams heading into Week 1
Who is the best team in the NFL? The return of our 2022 NFL power rankings takes a look at
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Kirk Cousins and Co. prep for opener against rival Packers
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 1 Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 Packers @ Vikings 4:25 PM
Keeping track of all Cowboys waivers, releases and claims in cutdown to 53-man roster
The work will not be done by Tuesday. Although many people call it the final 53-man roster, in reality it is the initial 53-man roster. Teams have to be down to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. central time on Tuesday afternoon, but that’s hardly the final version of the regular-season roster. It’s the first of many and fans should be prepared for their team to make a handful of adjustments as they scour the wires for transactions made by other teams.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady crowned No. 1 in NFL Top 100, topping Donald, Rodgers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was crowned the No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 – again. It's the fourth time since 2011 that Brady, who just made his 2022 preseason debut Saturday following a recent 11-day absence from training camp, has received the honor from his peers.
Broncos 23, Vikings 13: Five Game Balls
The Denver Broncos bounced back in the preseason finale but which players deserve a game ball?
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
Seahawks Defender Is Out For Season's First 4 Games
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown's rookie season in 2021 was marred by knee injuries. Unfortunately, those issues are still plaguing him entering his sophomore campaign. The Seahawks placed Brown on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list this afternoon. As a result, he's unavailable for the first four games of the...
First look: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans odds and lines
The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans meet in a Week 1 opener at NRG Stadium. Their Sept. 11 game will kick off at 1 p.m. (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Colts vs. Texans odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. The...
NFL QB Rankings: Baker Mayfield makes list after being named starter
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. While we’re only in preseason, the debates never end. Who’s the best quarterback
