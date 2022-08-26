Read full article on original website
Fstoppers
Is CineStill 400D Film the New Natura?
Is CineStiil’s new 400D a replacement for Fujifilm’s legendary Natura 1600 film? Many devotees of Fujifilm’s high-speed color negative film would find this an absurd proposition, but bear with me. Over the last year, I’ve been shooting my remaining stocks of Natura 1600 as well as my...
Fstoppers
How Much Editing Technique Does a Landscape Photographer Need?
Modern landscape photography often uses quite a wide range of post-processing techniques, almost to the point that it can be overwhelming knowing which to employ for a photo or to learn the full gamut employed by many photographers. Do you really need to invest all that time and effort into learning and using all those techniques? This great video makes a case that less is more when it comes to editing landscape images.
Fstoppers
Is This the Best Lens Available Today?
We are living in an age of incredible lenses that offer combinations of versatility, performance, and image quality that were unimaginable even just a decade ago. One lens makes a strong case for the best combination of those aforementioned factors, however, and it is from a manufacturer you might not expect.
Fstoppers
September Challenge - Image revisit
Just to get mind ticking as we move into September. I'm sure there are instances in your experience where you have looked at some of your past work and find that it no longer reflects where you as an artist. Let's face it, I'm sure we are all guilty of using sliders to excess and finding that a short-lived euphoria of creating something 'special' later turns into a 'what was I thinking' result.
Fstoppers
Colorful Bubbles
I decided to try my hand out with a mirror. The glass ball has four circles of bubbles the circle within the glass. The color of the glass is an "Off Yellow" and not clear...I think it is supposed to be with a paperweight or a simple knick-knack. I elevated...
Fstoppers
The End of Professional Photography
Every year, I've had to hear about how a new technology was going to kill the photography industry. I ignored it all, until now. Smartphones are killing the camera market. In 2007, over 110 million digital cameras were sold, but in 2021, the world only bought 8.4 million. Phones are coming with multiple cameras that are capable of different focal lengths, macro, and long exposure photography, but of course, the real value is in the software. Photography software is becoming so good that it will soon be able to take any photo, of any quality, and make it great. Cell phones will always have a massive advantage over dedicated cameras because they are connected to the internet. They have direct access and the processing power to run the software that will change the industry in the future.
Fstoppers
Four Steps to Creating Better Natural Light Portrait Compositions
Natural light portraiture is a great way to stay versatile and able to move through a variety of locations and poses quickly without having to deal with the logistics and interruption to your creative workflow presented by lugging around a bunch of lights and modifiers. However, because you can’t control the light, you need to consider your compositions a bit differently. This excellent video tutorial will show you a four-step process for creating better natural light portrait compositions.
Fstoppers
Could an Instant Camera Make You a Better Photographer?
There’s something about the analog process that will slow down your photography, making you more thoughtful about image creation. What if you take it one step further and push yourself with an instant camera? Could it make you a better photographer?. Thomas Heaton is a landscape photographer who uses...
Fstoppers
Live-Stream and Switch Between Six Cameras With the Yolobox Pro
An All-in-One The YoloBox Pro is a streamer, switcher, recorder, and monitor. What makes it different to the Atem Mini or OBS on your computer is that it's a complete remote solution. You connect to a Wi-Fi network, or you insert a mobile SIM card to start, and you can stream to multiple platforms at once.
