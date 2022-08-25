ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Overnight shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they’re investigating a shooting overnight in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police said it happened at approximately 12:55 a.m. Tuesday at 5560 6th Street. No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Be sure to stay with TV9...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently

Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
KEOKUK, IA
3 News Now

Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist’s property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children’s play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

First public meetings held for carbon capture pipeline

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The first of six public meetings for the carbon capture pipeline that’s set to go through five Iowa Counties took place Monday. Wolf Carbon Solutions signed a letter of intent with Archer Daniels Midland Co. or A-D-M back in January to build the pipeline.
IOWA COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
K92.3

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers

The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
JONES COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Preview of the 2022 Hawkeye and Cyclone football season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the last month, KCRG-TV9 has been giving fans a glimpse into the preparation the Hawks and Cyclones have made for the 2022 college football season. For a look into the Iowa Hawkeyes team, check out these videos:
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa City Liberty#Kcrg#Fedex#Field Of Dreams
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to 2011 robbery

The 350-mile pipeline would run through Linn, Johnson, Cedar, Scott, and Clinton counties. A Keokuk County man is facing 20 counts of sexual abuse following an investigation that lasted four years. Linn County considering solar farm near Palo. Updated: 9 hours ago. It's the first of three scheduled public meetings.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
offtackleempire.com

Iowa Closing Arguments 2022 // Can The Hawkeyes Finally Field An Average Offense and Become Unstoppable?

Iowa fans: don’t yell at me, I’m always a pessimist heading into the season. Iowa haters: continue yelling at me, I don’t have any control over your actions. The 2021 Iowa Hawkeyes will forever be seared into my brain as the most excruciating 10-win team I’ve ever witnessed. Iowa waltzed to a 10-2 finish in the regular season. Emotional, high profile wins against Iowa State and Penn State were offset by excruciating back to back losses against Purdue and Wisconsin.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa - Dupaco Community Credit Union is hiring

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Life is too short, you have to love what you do, I love what I do,” says Torri Freese, Dupaco Branch Manager. Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers are members. A place where their employees are eager to refer friends to apply for open positions.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KCRG.com

Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a Sunday evening crash in Linn County, according to law enforcement officials. At around 7:31 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Blairs Ferry Road and Waterhouse Lane, located between Cedar Rapids and Palo. Deputies believe that the driver of a pickup truck that was heading east on Blairs Ferry Road lost control, crossed against two lanes of traffic and entered the ditch on the north side of the road. The pickup rolled, but came to rest upright.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

A wet Sunday morning, followed by a partly cloudy to mostly sunny afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is falling outside the window this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across Eastern Iowa. Rain will continue to move through the area this morning and gradually travel east, lingering in the early afternoon. However, the clouds and showers should clear out by mid to late afternoon, leaving behind sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. It should be a lovely evening to spend some time outside.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Underway into Death at Cedar Rapids Townhome UPDATE

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Southwest Cedar Rapids. Police say they found a man with serious stab injuries at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in 3000 block of J Street just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday. They say he died at the hospital. No arrests have been made.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
msn.com

Hinson holds BBQ Bash, nearly two months ahead of midterms

The Linn County Fairgrounds hosted Hinson's Barbecue Bash Sunday evening in Linn County. Local residents came in support of Hinson's campaign. The event featured a wide range of campaign speeches from local government officials and amenities:. Food. Live music. Barbecue. Fellow Republicans, like Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds,...
LINN COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy