KCRG.com
Overnight shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they’re investigating a shooting overnight in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police said it happened at approximately 12:55 a.m. Tuesday at 5560 6th Street. No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Be sure to stay with TV9...
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
3 News Now
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist’s property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children’s play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer...
KCRG.com
First public meetings held for carbon capture pipeline
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The first of six public meetings for the carbon capture pipeline that’s set to go through five Iowa Counties took place Monday. Wolf Carbon Solutions signed a letter of intent with Archer Daniels Midland Co. or A-D-M back in January to build the pipeline.
KCRG.com
Skaters say goodbye to Riverside Park with one last competition before relocation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday afternoon marked the final competition at Riverside Skate Park in Cedar Rapids. This Sunday’s events is part of a series of competition taking place this summer hosted by Eduskate, a skate shop downtown, and owner Nate Sherwood. “It’s been a lot of fun,”...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
KCRG.com
Preview of the 2022 Hawkeye and Cyclone football season
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the last month, KCRG-TV9 has been giving fans a glimpse into the preparation the Hawks and Cyclones have made for the 2022 college football season. For a look into the Iowa Hawkeyes team, check out these videos:
Daily Iowan
New historical site honors Meskwaki Nation, Black members of Johnson County
Tucked away on the corner of Sand Road and Napoleon Street south of Iowa City, a slice of land which dates back to the 1800s is Johnson County’s newest dedicated historical site. The piece of land, called Remembrance Park, honors Jenny, a member of the Meskwaki Nation, and Mogawk,...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to 2011 robbery
The 350-mile pipeline would run through Linn, Johnson, Cedar, Scott, and Clinton counties. A Keokuk County man is facing 20 counts of sexual abuse following an investigation that lasted four years. Linn County considering solar farm near Palo. Updated: 9 hours ago. It's the first of three scheduled public meetings.
offtackleempire.com
Iowa Closing Arguments 2022 // Can The Hawkeyes Finally Field An Average Offense and Become Unstoppable?
Iowa fans: don’t yell at me, I’m always a pessimist heading into the season. Iowa haters: continue yelling at me, I don’t have any control over your actions. The 2021 Iowa Hawkeyes will forever be seared into my brain as the most excruciating 10-win team I’ve ever witnessed. Iowa waltzed to a 10-2 finish in the regular season. Emotional, high profile wins against Iowa State and Penn State were offset by excruciating back to back losses against Purdue and Wisconsin.
KCRG.com
Local veteran gives back to others who served through Five Seasons Stand Down event
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Stand down” -- a phrase used in times of combat. “You get battle fatigue, weary, worn out, tired, broke, the whole bit, and you need a break,” described one veteran. That break comes to soldiers when they need it most. But sometimes...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa - Dupaco Community Credit Union is hiring
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Life is too short, you have to love what you do, I love what I do,” says Torri Freese, Dupaco Branch Manager. Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers are members. A place where their employees are eager to refer friends to apply for open positions.
KCRG.com
Local employers aim to reduce labor shortages during weekly job fair event
KCRG.com
From nursing to coaching, new women’s lacrosse coach Angelia Blythe’s journey to Mount Mercy
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy’s brand new women’s lacrosse program now has a brand new coach. Angelia Blythe’s lacrosse journey began as a player, she started her own high school team, then played on the club team at Purdue where she studied nursing. After graduating,...
KCJJ
Video emerges of Iowa City police chase that locked down nearby school; KCJJ obtains aerial photos of damage to field
KCJJ has obtained aerial photos of the damage caused to a cornfield following a police chase through southeast Iowa City Friday afternoon. A video has also emerged on social media of the chase itself, which temporarily locked down a nearby elementary school. Officers began pursuing a stolen 2006 Toyota Tacoma...
KCRG.com
Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a Sunday evening crash in Linn County, according to law enforcement officials. At around 7:31 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Blairs Ferry Road and Waterhouse Lane, located between Cedar Rapids and Palo. Deputies believe that the driver of a pickup truck that was heading east on Blairs Ferry Road lost control, crossed against two lanes of traffic and entered the ditch on the north side of the road. The pickup rolled, but came to rest upright.
KCRG.com
A wet Sunday morning, followed by a partly cloudy to mostly sunny afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is falling outside the window this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across Eastern Iowa. Rain will continue to move through the area this morning and gradually travel east, lingering in the early afternoon. However, the clouds and showers should clear out by mid to late afternoon, leaving behind sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. It should be a lovely evening to spend some time outside.
iheart.com
Investigation Underway into Death at Cedar Rapids Townhome UPDATE
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Southwest Cedar Rapids. Police say they found a man with serious stab injuries at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in 3000 block of J Street just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday. They say he died at the hospital. No arrests have been made.
KCRG.com
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
Brain and Courtlin, with KHAK, join us to talk about Market After Dark. Contractors with FedEx ground threaten to shutter operations before Black Friday. Tensions between FedEx and its third party contractors could have a big impact on this year's holiday deliveries.
msn.com
Hinson holds BBQ Bash, nearly two months ahead of midterms
The Linn County Fairgrounds hosted Hinson's Barbecue Bash Sunday evening in Linn County. Local residents came in support of Hinson's campaign. The event featured a wide range of campaign speeches from local government officials and amenities:. Food. Live music. Barbecue. Fellow Republicans, like Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds,...
