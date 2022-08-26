Read full article on original website
Robert "Bob" L. Boarman
Longtime Shelbyville resident, local businessman, philanthropist and a legend in the automobile industry, Robert “Bob” L. Boarman leaving a legacy of strength, leadership and devotion peacefully passed in the arms of his loved ones on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Bob was born on September 14, 1941, in Morrisonville,...
Danny Fesser
Danny Fesser, 67, of Taylorville, IL, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born on April 11, 1955, in Springfield, IL, the son of Lester Gaylord and Shirley LaVerne (Blair) Fesser. He married Carol Wise in Las Vegas, NV in 2005.Throughout their 17 years of marriage, they accomplished one of their goals to visit and kiss in all 50 states. He dedicated 26 years of his life to his country through service in the United States Navy, where he retired as an Aviation Electronics Technician Senior Chief Petty Officer.
PB&T Help Support 4-H
Peoples Bank and Trust helped and supported the 4-H youth at the Christian County 4-H Auction. Peoples Bank and Trust purchased market hogs and one of the animals purchased was exhibited by Nash Waterman, a third-year member of the Mt. Auburn Rustlers 4-H Club. The Berkshire barrow was processed and the meat was donated to the Taylorville Food Pantry.
Area Arrests And Accidents 08/29
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 08-25-22 Bobbie Abberley, age 54, of Pana was arrested by Kincaid PD for possession of a controlled substance and possession of meth. 08-25-22 Wendy Haycraft, age 35, of Hillsboro was arrested by Montgomery County on a FTA warrant...
Taylorville Kiwanis Get Tour of Christian County YMCA, Present Annual Check to Support Y Youth Programs
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club got an on-site tour of the Christian County YMCA, as part of their weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. After the meal and announcements at the Moose Lodge, the Executive Director of the Christian County YMCA, and Kiwanis member Bruce Blanshan, asked members to drive the short distance to the Y where Blanshan gave them a tour of the facility.
Shelby County EMA Focusing On Preparedness
Shelby County Emergency Management Agency is there to help you and your loved ones in case of an emergency. That’s director Troy Agney. He says a big part of his agency is disaster recovery. He remembers the last time a tornado touched down in the county. Agney encourages you...
Edinburg Labor Day Picnic Kicks Off Friday
The Edinburg Labor Day Picnic is four days of fun starting this Friday. Organizer Stephanie Zepin says that Friday features a ton of events – from the beer tent to the pageants. Saturday, Sunday and Monday wake up early and enjoy breakfast with the Masonic Lodge in Edinburg. Organizer...
‘A total crisis’: Life in Mississippi’s capital disrupted by water loss
(Reuters) – Marsha Lewis, a bartender in Mississippi’s state capital city, said she went to fill up her bathtub on Monday when she heard a local water treatment plant had shut down but was “horrified” to see what looked to her like raw sewage flowing from the faucet.
