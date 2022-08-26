Danny Fesser, 67, of Taylorville, IL, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born on April 11, 1955, in Springfield, IL, the son of Lester Gaylord and Shirley LaVerne (Blair) Fesser. He married Carol Wise in Las Vegas, NV in 2005.Throughout their 17 years of marriage, they accomplished one of their goals to visit and kiss in all 50 states. He dedicated 26 years of his life to his country through service in the United States Navy, where he retired as an Aviation Electronics Technician Senior Chief Petty Officer.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO