Madison, WI

CBS 58 Hometowns: Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 visited Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 30, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of our visit, CBS 58 sat down with Beaver Dam Mayor Rebecca Glewen to tell us what makes Beaver Dam such a special hometown.
Evers directs $90 million to Wisconsin K-12 schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is giving Wisconsin K-12 public schools $90 million more in federal COVID-19 relief money. He announced the move on Tuesday just before schools were to open for the fall. Evers says the money would help schools keep and retain teachers and ensure...
Badgers RBs have big goals as they honor their former coach

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Braelon Allen already found one indelible way to honor the man he credits for much of his college football success. Allen and his fellow Wisconsin running backs plan to make an equally compelling tribute to their former position coach on the field this fall.
29-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha County Medical Examiner confirms they were called to the scene of a crash early Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. It happened near WIS 16 eastbound at WIS 190 in Pewaukee around 2:30 a.m. Officials say a motorcycle lost control and crashed. The 29-year-old operator...
4 injured, including 2 children, in Beaver Dam crash

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say four people were injured, including two children, after a crash in Beaver Dam Tuesday, Aug. 30. Deputies with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on County Highway A at Ollinger Road just before 4:30 p.m. Officials say a 52-year-old...
