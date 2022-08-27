Read full article on original website
First Tee Upstate
Do you know about First Tee Upstate? They are wrapping-up another busy summer in their quest to continue to grow youth golf in the area, but First Tee Upstate is so much more than golf. They are a youth development program that teaches kids life skills through the game of...
Clemson QB anxious for fresh start
Clemson junior quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei enters his second season as the Tigers starter after a disappointing 2021 for both him and the Clemson attack. He spoke Wednesday about getting a fresh start.
Move It Monday – Coach Jackie Smith Carson
Getting in shape with the real pros. We are talking about Furman University’s women’s basketball team and we are joined by Coach Jackie Smith Carson to learn more and to hear about an exciting event.
Proposed townhomes and apartments cause concern for some Greenville residents
A proposed development in Greenville is causing quite a stir for those in the Cleveland Street area. Proposed townhomes and apartments cause concern for …. D.J. Uiagalelei talks ahead of Clemson’s opener at …. Bosch expansion to create 350 new jobs in Anderson …. First lawsuit filed against Rockstar...
Bosch expansion to create 350 new jobs in Anderson Co.
Bosch expansion to create 350 new jobs in Anderson Co. Bosch expansion to create 350 new jobs in Anderson …. D.J. Uiagalelei talks ahead of Clemson’s opener at …. SC House passes abortion ban with limited exceptions. Law enforcement using checkpoints, traffic stops …. 7Weather Forecast. Virtual Tour of...
SoCon Men’s Basketball schedule released
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Southern Conference) – The Southern Conference announced its 2022-23 men’s basketball league schedule Monday. The SoCon’s 10 men’s basketball teams will all play double-round-robin, 18-game intraleague schedules, totaling 90 league contests over nine weeks from Thursday, Dec. 29, to Saturday, Feb. 25. For the...
Coroner investigating death in Abbeville
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a Monday night fatal altercation, the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office said. According to Coroner Dr. Mark Dorn, the coroner’s office responded to an address on Lusk Drive in Abbeville around 9:30 p.m. Monday night in reference to a “traumatic death”.
Motorcyclist dies in early-morning crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning following a crash in Greenville County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Trooper Nick Pye said the single-vehicle collision happened on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive around 1:15 a.m. Trooper Pye said the driver of a...
Caught on cam: People illegally dumping behind Upstate church
Spartanburg County leaders need your help to keep the Upstate clean. The county is targeting people in multiple cases who are illegally dumping in areas around the county. READ MORE: https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/caught-on-cam-people-illegally-dumping-behind-upstate-church/
