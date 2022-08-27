ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Inn, SC

wspa.com

First Tee Upstate

Do you know about First Tee Upstate? They are wrapping-up another busy summer in their quest to continue to grow youth golf in the area, but First Tee Upstate is so much more than golf. They are a youth development program that teaches kids life skills through the game of...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Clemson QB anxious for fresh start

Clemson junior quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei enters his second season as the Tigers starter after a disappointing 2021 for both him and the Clemson attack. He spoke Wednesday about getting a fresh start.
CLEMSON, SC
wspa.com

Move It Monday – Coach Jackie Smith Carson

Getting in shape with the real pros. We are talking about Furman University’s women’s basketball team and we are joined by Coach Jackie Smith Carson to learn more and to hear about an exciting event.
GREENVILLE, SC
Fountain Inn, SC
Anderson, SC
wspa.com

Bosch expansion to create 350 new jobs in Anderson Co.

Bosch expansion to create 350 new jobs in Anderson Co. Bosch expansion to create 350 new jobs in Anderson …. D.J. Uiagalelei talks ahead of Clemson’s opener at …. SC House passes abortion ban with limited exceptions. Law enforcement using checkpoints, traffic stops …. 7Weather Forecast. Virtual Tour of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

SoCon Men’s Basketball schedule released

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Southern Conference) – The Southern Conference announced its 2022-23 men’s basketball league schedule Monday. The SoCon’s 10 men’s basketball teams will all play double-round-robin, 18-game intraleague schedules, totaling 90 league contests over nine weeks from Thursday, Dec. 29, to Saturday, Feb. 25. For the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Coroner investigating death in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a Monday night fatal altercation, the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office said. According to Coroner Dr. Mark Dorn, the coroner’s office responded to an address on Lusk Drive in Abbeville around 9:30 p.m. Monday night in reference to a “traumatic death”.
ABBEVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Motorcyclist dies in early-morning crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning following a crash in Greenville County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Trooper Nick Pye said the single-vehicle collision happened on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive around 1:15 a.m. Trooper Pye said the driver of a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
