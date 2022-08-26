Read full article on original website
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Former officer fined $10,000 for assaulting customer at Florissant DMV
A former police officer in north St. Louis County was sentenced in federal court Wednesday after admitting to attacking a customer at a local Department of Motor Vehicles office in April 2021.
St. Louis prosecutor again seeks to clear convicted killer
Lamar Johnson was convicted in the 1994 killing of 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. Johnson’s claims of innocence and other new evidence in recent years convinced St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner that he was wrongfully convicted.
advantagenews.com
One in custody in Bethalto shooting
The Bethalto Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around noon today (Wednesday) at the Kickapoo Village Mobile Home Park in the 700 block of South Moreland Road. Bethalto Police report a male was shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word yet on his condition.
Former police officer fined $10,000 after admitting to assault of woman at DMV
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A former Northwoods police officer was fined $10,000 after he admitted to punching a woman multiple times after trying to break up a fight at the DMV. Michael Bennett pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights under color of law in...
Pot bust in Caseyville, Illinois lands Texas woman in jail
A Dallas, Texas woman found herself in St. Clair County Jail after Caseyville police found several dozen pounds of marijuana in her vehicle.
Man who shot co-worker at Rigazzi’s sentenced to federal prison
A man who admitted shooting a co-worker in 2021 at a beloved Italian restaurant on The Hill was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison while he awaits local charges.
1 hurt, 1 arrested in Bethalto, Ill. shooting
One person was hurt and another person was arrested after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bethalto, Illinois.
KMOV
WATCH: Suspect fires shots at gun case during break-in at Academy Sports
O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after two Academy Sports + Outdoors stores were targeted in St. Peters and the Metro East. The first incident was reported at the sporting goods store on West Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois around 4:20 a.m. A dark-colored Hyundai Elantra was abandoned in between the damaged double doors of the building. Employees told News 4 that no one was injured since they were just arriving for their shift Wednesday morning. Police later said surveillance video from inside the store showed multiple people getting out of the Hyundai following the crash and heading to the gun department. The suspects then reportedly attempted to get into the gun cases using a blunt force object but were not successful. They then ran off.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Police Department Cautions About New Scam
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police on Tuesday announced that it has been made aware of unknown persons calling residents with a proposal to "reimburse" them for utility services. The Edwardsville Police stressed to residents that this is a scam. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know...
St. Louis police told City Justice Center is too crowded to take in new arrestees
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers have been told the Justice Center downtown is too crowded to take in any new arrestees, so they must stop bringing them there "until further notice," according to a document obtained by 5 On Your Side. Officers were told Thursday afternoon to...
Brief lockdown at two Metro East schools, report of gun unfounded
Two schools in the Whiteside School District briefly went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a report of a possible gun at a school.
Longtime Maryland Heights deputy police chief dies after battle with cancer
The Maryland Heights Police Department is mourning the loss of a longtime officer and former deputy chief who died after a battle with cancer.
Police: St. Louis toddler dies after shooting himself
An investigation is underway after police say a toddler found a loaded gun and shot himself in the head Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Cars crash into Missouri and Illinois sporting goods stores
Police on both sides of the Mississippi River are searching for suspects Wednesday morning after two cars are driven into two different Academy Sports stores about an hour apart.
Greitens vindicated on multiple counts
The Missouri Supreme Court reprimanded and fined St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner $750 for her role in the handling of the 2018 prosecution of then-Governor Eric Greitens.
advantagenews.com
Man found guilty of committing Route 3 murder
A Madison County jury on Friday found a Granite City man guilty of first-degree murder for an August 2021 shooting death on Route Three. Thirty-five-year-old Mantia Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. State’s attorney Tom Haine says Johnson fired the shots that killed Ahmaad Nunley and wounded Shamyia...
Victims of ‘sheriff’s deputy scam’ have warning for others
Amy Johnson from Belleville handed over $600 to a scammer pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy, telling her she had to pay up or face arrest.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, August 29th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 44-year-old Wamac man for the theft of metal from outside the Inter-Mountain Electronics building in the Centralia Industrial Park. Police allege Joshua Keebler of North Wall in Wamac took the metal on August 25th. The metal was recovered and Keebler was taken into custody on Sunday and transported to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges.
KMOV
Suspect shot man outside Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is accused of shooting someone outside a Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child. St. Louis police report a 27-year-old suspect got into an argument with a 29-year-old man outside of Joel’s Shell Food Mart at 1815 Arsenal around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. During the argument, the two began fighting, at which time the younger man, who was holding his child, started firing shots, according to police.
KMOV
Police identify man killed in double shooting in Moline Acres
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a double shooting in Moline Acres Tuesday night. The shooting happened at 8 p.m. in the 9700 block of Portage Drive. Police said two men shot at each other following an altercation. Both were hospitalized but one of the men later died. Police later identified him as Jerusal Cooper. He was 46 years old.
