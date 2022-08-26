ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

One in custody in Bethalto shooting

The Bethalto Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around noon today (Wednesday) at the Kickapoo Village Mobile Home Park in the 700 block of South Moreland Road. Bethalto Police report a male was shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word yet on his condition.
BETHALTO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
Madison County, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Granite City, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Edwardsville, IL
County
Madison County, IL
City
Madison, IL
KMOV

WATCH: Suspect fires shots at gun case during break-in at Academy Sports

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after two Academy Sports + Outdoors stores were targeted in St. Peters and the Metro East. The first incident was reported at the sporting goods store on West Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois around 4:20 a.m. A dark-colored Hyundai Elantra was abandoned in between the damaged double doors of the building. Employees told News 4 that no one was injured since they were just arriving for their shift Wednesday morning. Police later said surveillance video from inside the store showed multiple people getting out of the Hyundai following the crash and heading to the gun department. The suspects then reportedly attempted to get into the gun cases using a blunt force object but were not successful. They then ran off.
O'FALLON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Violent Crime
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Police Department Cautions About New Scam

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police on Tuesday announced that it has been made aware of unknown persons calling residents with a proposal to "reimburse" them for utility services. The Edwardsville Police stressed to residents that this is a scam. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
advantagenews.com

Man found guilty of committing Route 3 murder

A Madison County jury on Friday found a Granite City man guilty of first-degree murder for an August 2021 shooting death on Route Three. Thirty-five-year-old Mantia Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. State’s attorney Tom Haine says Johnson fired the shots that killed Ahmaad Nunley and wounded Shamyia...
GRANITE CITY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, August 29th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 44-year-old Wamac man for the theft of metal from outside the Inter-Mountain Electronics building in the Centralia Industrial Park. Police allege Joshua Keebler of North Wall in Wamac took the metal on August 25th. The metal was recovered and Keebler was taken into custody on Sunday and transported to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges.
MARION COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Suspect shot man outside Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is accused of shooting someone outside a Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child. St. Louis police report a 27-year-old suspect got into an argument with a 29-year-old man outside of Joel’s Shell Food Mart at 1815 Arsenal around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. During the argument, the two began fighting, at which time the younger man, who was holding his child, started firing shots, according to police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police identify man killed in double shooting in Moline Acres

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a double shooting in Moline Acres Tuesday night. The shooting happened at 8 p.m. in the 9700 block of Portage Drive. Police said two men shot at each other following an altercation. Both were hospitalized but one of the men later died. Police later identified him as Jerusal Cooper. He was 46 years old.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy