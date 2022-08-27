ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Vernonia State Trail

There is a trend around the nation that involves converting old, unused rail lines to multi-use pathways. Oregon boasts several of these projects and one in the Tualatin Valley that started the whole trend in our state. Bikers and hikers have replaced locomotives and cabooses on this pathway. This is...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Measure 114 gun control initiative on Oregon November ballot

Voters in Oregon will have a say on gun control this November. Measure 114 will be on the ballot. The measure is titled “Changes To Firearm And Ownership And Purchase Requirements Initiative.”. This would ban ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds and require people to apply...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy