GloRilla Locks In With Yo Gotti On Her New Single "Blessed"
GloRilla's had the summer on smash with the release of her single, "F.N.F." It became the quintessential City Girl anthem for summer 2022, earning praise and co-signs from artists like Yo Gotti and Travis Scott. However, with her newly announced deal with CMG, it looks like she's revving up for the release of her debut project.
Ari Fletcher's Lambo Truck That Moneybagg Yo Gifted Her Is Being Repo'd: Report
Rumors floated around the Internet this weekend that Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher called it quits. The couple has been together over the past two years and quickly became hip-hop's "IT" couple. However, the entrepreneur and social media star confirmed over the weekend that she was officially "single." Moneybagg has...
Jamie Foxx Reveals His Kids Don't Believe He Voiced Pi'erre Bourne's Producer Tag
Of the many producer tags that get stuck in hip-hop lovers' heads, Pi'erre Bourne has arguably one of the catchiest. Back in 2017, we reported that 54-year-old actor Jamie Foxx is actually the famous voice behind the "Yo Pi'erre, you wanna come out here?" that's been included in hits like Playboi Carti's "Magnolia" and Young Nudy's "Long Ride" over the years, but in a recent interview, Foxx admitted that his 13-year-old daughter doesn't believe that it's him.
DJ Khaled Shuts Down New York Streets To Direct New Video With Jadakiss
DJ Khaled is the man both behind the boards and in front of the camera. Fresh off the release of his latest album God Did, Khaled shared footage of himself in New York City directing his very own video for "Jadakiss Interlude" alongside the legendary Yonkers emcee himself. In one clip, Khaled danced along as Jada rapped his lyrics to the Streerunner's produced track. Khaled captioned the iconic hip hop moment, "Jadakiss DID!!! GOD DID!! WE NEVER STOPPING!! SHOOTING ANOTHER VIDEO PON THEY DOME!!"
LeBron James Swarmed By Fans While Dancing At Kendrick Lamar Show: Watch
LeBron James is a huge hip-hop fan and he is always going out of his way to seek out new music. Whenever an album comes out from a prominent artist, you can be sure that LeBron is going to comment on it, or, he's going to poorly recite the lyrics on his Instagram story, which ends up leading to some hilarious memes.
DaBaby's Booking Agent Suggests Promoters Are To Blame For Canceled New Orleans Concert: Report
No one truly knows why DaBaby's concert in New Orleans was canceled so abruptly, but there have been rumors floating about. We previously reported that the North Carolina rapper's show—which was being handled by Euell "7th Ward Shorty" Sylvester and Greg Pulver of Clear Bizness Entertainment and 70/30—was axed, and reports surfaced stating that the reason behind the cancelation was poor ticket sales. Sources stated that less than 500 people purchased tickets according to NOLA.com's report from Ticketmaster's seating chart.
Jay-Z Recorded "God Did" In One Take, According To Young Guru
Jay-Z's incredible verse on DJ Khaled's God Did has remained a talking point since the album's release on Friday. As people closest to Hov hyped up his performance as one of his best to date, Jay-Z didn't disappoint in his nearly 4-minute verse. He reflected on the viral moment on the red carpet when he ran into Kelly Rowland, detailed turning "cocaina into champagne," and cleared the air on any speculation that he and Meek Mill have friction.
Yung Miami Laughs At Diddy's New Dance Tutorial: "Diddy Plsss"
Diddy and Yung Miami's on-again, off-again relationship has been a main hot topic all Summer long. Though no one knows the official status of the pair's relationship, the City Girl and the Bad Boy seem to still be joined each other without publicly putting a title on things. On Tuesday, Diddy took to social media to share the official dance instruction video for his song, "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller -- and Miami wasted no time hopping in the comments to share her thoughts on the new dance.
600 Breezy Suggests God Let King Von Die To Save Him From O-Block RICO Case
Those who knew and loved King Von have done their best in reconciling the rising star's callous murder. In November 2020, Von was shot and killed outside of an Atlanta lounge following a physical altercation, reportedly with Quando Rondo and his entourage. There were verbal fires that started following the tragedy as street life and Rap careers merged into one, often landing rappers in trouble with one another, fans, and the law.
Alicia Keys Kissed By Fan While Performing On Tour
When it comes to being booked and busy, Alicia Keys is still a hot commodity in the music business. The multi-Grammy Award winning songstress is currently on tour promoting her eight studio album, KEYS II, with her latest (and most intimate) stop being Vancouver. Alicia took the stage to perform in front of thousands at the Rogers Arena, and even got up close and personal with the crowd as she sang her 2010 smash "No One."
DaBaby Appears To Respond After New Orleans Concert Canceled Over Low Ticket Sales
DaBaby seemed unphased by reports that he had to cancel a concert in New Orleans due to low ticket sales, sharing a GIF of himself smirking on Twitter in response to the story. The rapper was apparently only able to sell 500 tickets for the 14,000-seat Smoothie King Center, according to TMZ.
Rick Ross Announces "The Biggest" Wingstop Sandwich With 12 Flavors
Rick Ross is always getting to the bag. Despite receiving fines from several of his Wingstop locations in Mississippi, the Miami bred rapper is still focused on building his franchise. On Tuesday (August 30), Ross took to Instagram to announce that his chicken wing chain is getting into the chicken sandwich business with "The Biggest Chicken Sandwich." He shared with his 15.7 million followers, "THE BIGGEST Now has a chicken sandwich In 12 flavors."
Nicki Minaj Flexes Skin Tight Fit In NYC After "Epic" VMA Performance
Nicki Minaj is back like she never left. After a groundbreaking performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, as well as taking home the night's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Nicki had some down time to pop outside in her hometown of NYC. On Monday night, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper greeted fans as she left her Manhattan hotel in green see-through pants, a corset and her signature pink hair.
Yella Beezy & EST Gee Pay Homage To Pimp C On New Single
It's only been a few weeks since Yella Beezy unveiled his new album, Bad Azz Yella Boy but it looks like he has more music in the cut. The rapper returned this morning with the release of his latest single, "Pimp C" ft EST Gee." The song boasts exhilarating production that finds EST Gee and Yella Beezy shrugging off their opponents with a sense of determination in their tone. Yella Beezy interpolates iconic UGK lyrics on the hook, rapping, "Swear to God, I'm never minding you hoes/ PImp C, real girls, get down on the floor," a reference to "Take It Off."
Charli Baltimore Wrote A Rap About Biggie Cheating On Her After Snooping Through His Phone
We've seen the hoopla surrounding Irv Gotti as BET's Murder Inc docuseries has moved from one episode to the next, and the show is highlighting an artist who was once an "it" girl in Rap. Charli Baltimore emerged in the 1990s and would deliver classics like "Feel It," "Stand Up" featuring Ghostface Killah, and her collaboration with labelmate Ja Rule, "Down Ass Chick."
Joe Budden Doesn't Believe Jay-Z's "God Did" Bars Were His Best
He's one of the most successful and celebrated artists in music, so it comes as no surprise that Jay-Z stole the show on DJ Khaled's God Did. The rapper's appearance on the title track is still a conversation piece in and outside of Hip Hop, and recently, The Joe Budden Podcast debated where those bars stood in comparison to the entirety of the Roc Nation mogul's catalog. We've been sharing reactions from both the public and Hov's peers as the rapper's rhymes are picked apart word for word, but despite the praise, Budden doesn't believe this is Hov's best.
DJ Akademiks Suggests Offset & QCM Controversy Stems From Tension With Lil Baby
Social media had a slight flare-up last week when Offset and Pierre Thomas exchanged words, and now it's time for DJ Akademiks to add his insight to the conversation. We previously reported that Offset was suing Quality Control Music over control of his solo career, and soon, Thomas emerged to address the gossip. Offset quickly replied that he bought out his contract and wanted to move on, but alleged QCM has attempted to infringe on his career outside of Migos, even blackballing him.
Quando Rondo & NBA Youngboy Unite On "Give Me A Sign"
Quando Rondo is back in action with the release of a brand new single. The Georgia rapper teams up with NBA Youngboy for their new single, "Give Me A Sign." The two artists launch into bluesy production as they discuss trauma from the streets and the violence that they've witnessed over the years. Quando Rondo and NBA Youngboy's honesty in their pen digs deep into their psyche. "Real lone, mom, I lost my soul, I like to be alone/ Keep a burner on me but you know just how it is if I don't make it home," Youngboy raps on the record. YB also appears to shout out Lul Timm, who is accused of fatally shooting King Von. "Blackball and wanna see us down 'cause Timm get dirty with that iron," YB raps.
Babyface Says "Verzuz" Against Teddy Riley Pushed Him To Over 1 Million Followers
Babyface attributed a rise of nearly one million followers on Instagram to his 2020 appearance on Verzuz, when he took on Teddy Riley in an episode that infamously concluded with technical difficulties. The Grammy-winning producer discussed the impact Verzuz had on the trajectory of his career during a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.
