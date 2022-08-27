Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Seven Bays Fire breaks out northwest of Davenport, level 3 evacuations issued
DAVNEPORT, Wash. - Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) reports a wildfire is burning north of Davenport between Miles Creston Road, Seven Bays, and Hawk Creek. Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations have been issued to residents on Highway 25 from Mule Ranch Road to Reinbold Road, and residents should leave that area immediately.
KHQ Right Now
Outages leave over 5,000 Avista customers without power
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday evening, numerous outages in the Spokane area have left around 5,000 Avista customers without power. To check current outages and estimated restoration times, check the Avista outage map HERE. Reports of outages can also be made at their site, or by calling 800-227-9187. Avista crews...
KHQ Right Now
Fire crews on scene of brush fire in Deer Park
DEER PARK, Wash. - Fire crews are responding to a brush fire on Grove Road in Deer Park, just north of Mason Road, following reports of a large column of smoke in the area. The cause and size of the fire is unknown at this time. No evacuations or closures...
KHQ Right Now
Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Motorcyclist dies after wreck in East Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on Trent Ave. Friday evening has died, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). His passenger is in critical condition. Officers with SPD responded to multiple calls about a single motorcycle wreck. Upon arrival, officers found the man...
KHQ Right Now
Both girls involved in with dump truck on Trent Avenue have died
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Both girls hurt in a crash on Trent Avenue Aug. 30 have died, according to the Washington State Patrol. 17-year-olds Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were hurt when they were hit by a dump truck while trying to make a turn. Both died in the hospital after being taken off of life support.
KHQ Right Now
10:30 a.m. NonStop News Update
A girl is in critical condition after getting hit by a school bus last night in Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol confirmed both girls involved in a crash on Trent Avenue last week are now dead. Spokane police are looking for missing 64-year-old Earl Gligor. The Battle of the...
KHQ Right Now
Oversized windmill load transports may cause nighttime delays for North Idaho drivers
LEWISTON, Idaho – More than 80 oversized loads will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave next week. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering windmill blades to Jenner, Alberta, with the largest loads measuring up to 325 feet long and weighing 137,000 pounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Picture perfect conditions for Labor Day in Spokane: sunshine and low-80s!
Labor Day weekend is in full swing, with Monday’s forecast looking especially perfect, including sunny skies and temperatures in the low-80s. Sunday night was clear with light to moderate winds moving through the Lilac City, as folks enjoyed “Pig Out in the Park” in downtown Spokane at Riverfront Park!
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Symphony cancels outdoor concert in Liberty Lake over air quality concerns
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane Symphony cancelled it's free Labor Day concert at on Saturday Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake, due to poor air quality. Monday's free concert at Comstock Park will still move ahead as scheduled. When the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches the unhealthy level of 150...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley Police Department searching for developmentally delayed adult
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for help finding a developmentally disabled 64-year-old man. He's described as being white, 160 pounds and wearing a black shirt, blue jeans while carrying a red jacket. He was last seen around 8 p.m. around East 16th Avenue and...
KHQ Right Now
Habitat for Humanity making progress on two energy efficient homes in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - In between the sounds of saws and the cascading of concrete at 6th and Magnolia Friday morning, there was a buzzing feeling in the air. "Good," is how little Trinity McCarthy described it, standing in front of her mom with her sister and brother by her side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
War of words: State and local leaders not on same page when it comes to solutions for homelessness
SPOKANE, Wash. - Less than a week after a town hall meeting regarding the City of Spokane's plan for the Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard, the Washington Department of Commerce (WDOC) is weighing in. In August, the Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington announced the launch of a new "Catalyst Project"...
KHQ Right Now
Pig Out in the Park on pace to match or break attendance record
SPOKANE, Wash. - Organizers of Pig Out in the Park say attendance numbers are on pace to match or break their attendance record set the last time the event was held in 2019. Founder Bill Burke said they've seen almost 80,000 people "pigging out in the park" over the festival's first four days, saw a record turnout on Saturday and could match the 115,000 people who came to the event in 2019, before its two-year hiatus.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department seeks help finding missing and vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing 64-year-old man who suffers from dementia. Earl Gligor was last seen walking away from his house on the 1500 block of east Cataldo Avenue at about 11 p.m. Friday evening. A photo of Gligor is attached, but...
KHQ Right Now
5-year-old with terminal cancer returns home thanks to support from Spokane community
"We might go our whole lives and not touch anyone like this little girl has done in five years." A lasting impact for a little girl who just wanted to come home, eat pizza with her siblings and ride in her dad's pickup truck.
KHQ Right Now
NonStop Afternoon Update: New information on girls involved in crash on Trent Ave.
Kiersten Noel was taken off life support for organ donation and has been officially confirmed as dead. Sydney Stangel remains on life support, but there is no brain activity and she is not expected to survive. A final report from a deadly plane crash in 2020 over Lake Coeur d'Alene...
KHQ Right Now
Teen taken off life support after Trent Avenue crash in Spokane Valley
One of the two teens involved in a serious crash on Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley was taken off life support. The second remains on life support, but will not recover.
KHQ Right Now
Upcoming free microchip and vaccination clinic at Post Falls Animal Shelter
POST FALLS, Idaho - For pet owners, ensuring their furry friends are safe and healthy can come at a steep cost, one often too high to pay until it's too late. The Post Falls Animal Shelter and Better Together Animal Alliance (BTAA) have partnered up to offer a free microchip and vaccination clinic at the shelter on Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon!
KHQ Right Now
Cougs eek out a win Vandals to open the season
The Cougars of Washington State University (WSU) hosted the Vandals of the University of Idaho (UI) in the return of the "Battle of the Palouse." WSU survived a scare from the Vandals, 24-17.
Comments / 1