Spokane County, WA

Seven Bays Fire breaks out northwest of Davenport, level 3 evacuations issued

DAVNEPORT, Wash. - Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) reports a wildfire is burning north of Davenport between Miles Creston Road, Seven Bays, and Hawk Creek. Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations have been issued to residents on Highway 25 from Mule Ranch Road to Reinbold Road, and residents should leave that area immediately.
DAVENPORT, WA
Outages leave over 5,000 Avista customers without power

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday evening, numerous outages in the Spokane area have left around 5,000 Avista customers without power. To check current outages and estimated restoration times, check the Avista outage map HERE. Reports of outages can also be made at their site, or by calling 800-227-9187. Avista crews...
SPOKANE, WA
Fire crews on scene of brush fire in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Wash. - Fire crews are responding to a brush fire on Grove Road in Deer Park, just north of Mason Road, following reports of a large column of smoke in the area. The cause and size of the fire is unknown at this time. No evacuations or closures...
DEER PARK, WA
Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Motorcyclist dies after wreck in East Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on Trent Ave. Friday evening has died, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). His passenger is in critical condition. Officers with SPD responded to multiple calls about a single motorcycle wreck. Upon arrival, officers found the man...
SPOKANE, WA
Both girls involved in with dump truck on Trent Avenue have died

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Both girls hurt in a crash on Trent Avenue Aug. 30 have died, according to the Washington State Patrol. 17-year-olds Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were hurt when they were hit by a dump truck while trying to make a turn. Both died in the hospital after being taken off of life support.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
10:30 a.m. NonStop News Update

A girl is in critical condition after getting hit by a school bus last night in Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol confirmed both girls involved in a crash on Trent Avenue last week are now dead. Spokane police are looking for missing 64-year-old Earl Gligor. The Battle of the...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Picture perfect conditions for Labor Day in Spokane: sunshine and low-80s!

Labor Day weekend is in full swing, with Monday’s forecast looking especially perfect, including sunny skies and temperatures in the low-80s. Sunday night was clear with light to moderate winds moving through the Lilac City, as folks enjoyed “Pig Out in the Park” in downtown Spokane at Riverfront Park!
SPOKANE, WA
Pig Out in the Park on pace to match or break attendance record

SPOKANE, Wash. - Organizers of Pig Out in the Park say attendance numbers are on pace to match or break their attendance record set the last time the event was held in 2019. Founder Bill Burke said they've seen almost 80,000 people "pigging out in the park" over the festival's first four days, saw a record turnout on Saturday and could match the 115,000 people who came to the event in 2019, before its two-year hiatus.
SPOKANE, WA
Upcoming free microchip and vaccination clinic at Post Falls Animal Shelter

POST FALLS, Idaho - For pet owners, ensuring their furry friends are safe and healthy can come at a steep cost, one often too high to pay until it's too late. The Post Falls Animal Shelter and Better Together Animal Alliance (BTAA) have partnered up to offer a free microchip and vaccination clinic at the shelter on Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon!
POST FALLS, ID
Cougs eek out a win Vandals to open the season

The Cougars of Washington State University (WSU) hosted the Vandals of the University of Idaho (UI) in the return of the "Battle of the Palouse." WSU survived a scare from the Vandals, 24-17.
PULLMAN, WA

