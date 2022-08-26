ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Recreational marijuana could soon be legal in these states

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsrbH_0hXAsxWK00

(NEXSTAR) – The ever-growing list of states where people can legally buy recreational marijuana could get a little longer this fall.

Recreational marijuana is already legal in 19 states, and legalization proposals are on the ballot this fall in South Dakota, Missouri and Maryland .

Supporters are also trying to get measures on the ballot in Arkansas, North Dakota and Oklahoma .

Kansas recreational marijuana debate continues

Backers of the Missouri ballot proposal are highlighting a provision that would erase past marijuana-related convictions for nonviolent offenders and those whose convictions didn’t include selling to minors or driving while high.

Despite 60% of Americans supporting the legalization of recreational marijuana in a 2021 Pew Research poll – and over 90% saying either medical or recreational pot should be legal – it doesn’t appear that federal law will be changing any time soon.

In July, Senators Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker and Ron Wyden released a bill to legalize marijuana, but the legislation appears unlikely to have the 60 votes it would need to pass.

Recreational marijuana is currently legal in the following states:

  1. Alaska
  2. Arizona
  3. California
  4. Colorado
  5. Connecticut
  6. Illinois
  7. Maine
  8. Massachusetts
  9. Michigan
  10. Montana
  11. Nevada
  12. New Jersey
  13. New Mexico
  14. New York
  15. Oregon
  16. Rhode Island
  17. Vermont
  18. Virginia
  19. Washington

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Kansas in the Top 10 Most Beauty-Obsessed States, study says

KANSAS (KSNW) – According to a research study carried out by StyleCraze, Kansas has a place in the top 10 of America’s most beauty-obsessed states. StyleCraze is a global women’s platform that focuses on everything from health and wellness to lifestyle and beauty. During the study, they “examined Google Trends data to analyze the past […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita father charged with death of 9-year-old son

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a crash that killed his 9-year-old son earlier this year. Devin Saucedo is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while his license was suspended or canceled. The victim in the crash was Armani Saucedo. Police say Devin Saucedo was driving with Armani […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) — A 43-year-old inmate has died after he was found unresponsive Tuesday morning. The Kansas Department of Corrections says staff discovered Ricardo Carlos Ramirez unresponsive inside of his cell. They immediately began providing life saving measures that were continued as EMS arrived. Ramirez was pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy […]
LANSING, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Health
State
Nevada State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
State
Colorado State
City
Nevada, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Alaska State
Local
Maryland Health
State
Vermont State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
State
Connecticut State
City
Kansas, OK
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Arkansas Health
KSN News

Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August. The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Chuck Schumer
KSN News

Former Wichita car dealership in trouble again, fined another $36k

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year. In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 Kansans arrested for drugs, stealing 800 lbs of meat

HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansans were arrested Monday, Aug. 29, for drugs and being in possession of 800 pounds of stolen meat. According to the Hugoton Police Department (HPD), the victim of the theft filed a police report in Morton County regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker. The HPD […]
HUGOTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Legalize#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Americans#Pew Research#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KSN News

Trash piling up at vacant lot causing concern

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Trash piling up near a south Wichita dollar store are causing problems for those in the area. For Randy Nunley, who lives in the area, it has gotten so bad he is asking the City to get involved. He says he has recently had to put out a fire behind his […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police chase suspect is 15, KHP crash log says

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 15-year-old was arrested and three others were injured as a result of a police chase in west Wichita Wednesday. According to the KHP Crash Log, the 15-year-old was the driver who was operating a 2019 GMC Sierra. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the car was stolen from the Wal-Mart […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police say Derby murder suspect turned himself in

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 22-year-old man is in jail in connection to a murder in Derby Sunday morning. The Derby Police Department said the man turned himself in at the police department. Police booked Demarc Maurice Burgess into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Derby police went to the […]
DERBY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy