Recreational marijuana could soon be legal in these states

(NEXSTAR) – The ever-growing list of states where people can legally buy recreational marijuana could get a little longer this fall.

Recreational marijuana is already legal in 19 states, and legalization proposals are on the ballot this fall in South Dakota, Missouri and Maryland .

Supporters are also trying to get measures on the ballot in Arkansas, North Dakota and Oklahoma .

Backers of the Missouri ballot proposal are highlighting a provision that would erase past marijuana-related convictions for nonviolent offenders and those whose convictions didn’t include selling to minors or driving while high.

Despite 60% of Americans supporting the legalization of recreational marijuana in a 2021 Pew Research poll – and over 90% saying either medical or recreational pot should be legal – it doesn’t appear that federal law will be changing any time soon.

In July, Senators Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker and Ron Wyden released a bill to legalize marijuana, but the legislation appears unlikely to have the 60 votes it would need to pass.

Recreational marijuana is currently legal in the following states:

Alaska Arizona California Colorado Connecticut Illinois Maine Massachusetts Michigan Montana Nevada New Jersey New Mexico New York Oregon Rhode Island Vermont Virginia Washington

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.