Read full article on original website
Related
Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death
Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
Naomi Judd's Husband Larry Strickland Hid Guns On Their Estate So Singer 'Could Not Get Her Hands On A Firearm'
Naomi Judd's husband, Larry Strickland, was always watching over his late wife. So much so, he went to great lengths to hide guns on their Tennessee property so "Naomi could not get her hands on a firearm," a source told Radar. “Larry was always worried about how fragile she was,”...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27
A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing
The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
‘The Family Chantel’: Nicole Jimeno Is Hiding This Heartbreaking Secret From Her Family
'The Family Chantel' star, Nicole Jimeno is hiding some huge life updates from her family members, including her mom, Lidia, and her brother, Pedro. What is her secret?
TODAY.com
Coroner rules Anne Heche’s manner of death an accident, says she died from inhalation and thermal injuries
Anne Heche’s manner of death has been confirmed. The actor died from inhalation and thermal injuries, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner obtained by NBC News on Wednesday. It also notes that she suffered a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma. The manner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.
Richard Simmons breaks his silence after new doc ‘exposed reason the fitness guru vanished from public life for years’
RICHARD Simmons has broken his silence following the release of a new documentary that claims to expose why the fitness guru vanished from the public eye for years. In a Facebook post believed to have been written by Simmons, the once flamboyant wellness expert expressed his gratitude for the "kindness and love" he's received in the past days.
Johnny Depp's Estranged Ex Ellen Barkin Accused Him Of Giving Her Drugs Before They Were Intimate In Unsealed Court Documents
Newly unsealed court documents reveal previously unheard details of Johnny Depp's estranged ex Ellen Barkin's court deposition in his bombshell $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard. The Ocean's Thirteen actress not only described the Pirates of the Caribbean star as "verbally abusive," but she accused him of giving her drugs before the first time they were intimate.Explaining the origins of their relationship, the 68-year-old stated she and Depp first became friends in 1990. Their relationship later turned sexual around the time they co-starred together in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1998. DECODING AMBER HEARD: EYES CLOSED WHILE...
Anne Heche's Ex Dragged To Court Over $55k Bill Stemming From Custody Battle With Late Actress
Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper was dragged to court months before the actress’ death over an unpaid bill related to the their paternity battle and he’s still being forced to deal with the matter, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in April, Heche’s ex – and father to her son Atlas — was hit with legal papers by the law firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles. The firm is who Tupper hired to take on Anne in 2019 when they battled over paternity and child support. James and Anne were together from 2007 to 2019 after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Details: Antidepressant Drugs Blamed In Naomi Judd Death, As It Emerges She Battled Insecurities Over Appearance
Before Naomi Judd passed away, she was stressed about a slew of things, a source exclusively tells OK!. "Between the pressure of appearing at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction and a planned tour with daughter Wynonna, she was insecure about her thinning hair and weight gain from antidepressant drugs. It was all too much for her brittle mental state," the insider divulges. Sadly, Naomi took her own life at her home in Tennessee. In mid-May, Ashley Judd spoke about the incident, explaining why she and Wynonna kept the details under wraps for some time. “She used a weapon...
realitytitbit.com
Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself
Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
realitytitbit.com
Is Pedro dating co-worker Antonella following split from Chantel?
Pedro has come under now-debunked speculation he is dating work colleague Antonella but, as he goes through divorce from Chantel Everett, fans have questions. The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.
Anne Heche’s Ex Responds After Her Men In Trees Co-Star Gets Real About Rumors She Was ‘Crazy’
Anne Heche sadly passed away at age 53 last week following her hospitalization due to multiple car crashes and a fire. Since then, Hollywood stars have been paying tribute to Heche. Many entertainers have given their touching and personal accounts, while others have spoken about her influence as an actress. Her former Men in Trees co-star, Emily Bergl, added her take to the chorus of moving posts. And in doing so, Bergl chose to get real about the rumors that Heche was "crazy," prompting her ex-partner to respond.
Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail”
This season of Married to Medicine has been explosive since the beginning. And the drama surrounding Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. In fact, none of the drama seems to be stopping. And you know with this group of friends, the drama is what we live for. Throughout the past […] The post Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail” appeared first on Reality Tea.
'He Had Sunken Eyes': Eric Roberts' Wife Eliza Ramping Up Home Security After Home Intruder Scare
Actor Eric Roberts' wife, Eliza Roberts, spoke out about their home intruder scare in an exclusive interview with Radar, revealing how they are coping since the unsettling confrontation. The casting director said the ordeal has left her and Eric — who is Julia Roberts' brother and Emma Roberts' dad — a little shaken up, but they are now in the process of ramping up security to prevent any unwanted run-ins in the future.They used to have no lighting in their driveway, but she tells us: "this will change." Providing some backstory, Eliza explained their address is not public knowledge,...
Luke Bell death: Country singer dies aged 32
Country singer Luke Bell has been found dead in Tuscon, Arizona, at the age of 32.Bell was believed to have been in Tuscon for a concert. A cause of death has not been disclosed.The musician’s death was confirmed to the blog Saving Country Music by Bell’s close friend Matt Kinman.Bell had been reported missing several days before he was found dead on Monday 29 August.Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Bell got his break in country music when he signed a record deal with Nashville-based label Thirty Tigers in 2016.Bell released his first self-titled album in 2012, before bringing out Don’t...
‘Beyond Scared Straight’ Star Ashley Tropez Found Dead At 24 With ‘Traumatic Injuries’
Ashley Tropez, who was featured on the A&E show Beyond Scared Straight, was found dead in her home in Victorville, California. She was 24. According to a press release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, the Victorville Police Department responded to a report of a dead body inside a home on August 26. “Upon arrival, deputies located Ashley Tropez inside the house, suffering from traumatic injuries,” reads the report. An investigation was launched after they discovered the body and authorities identified a 24-year-old suspect who is now in custody. The release states that they believe Tropez and the suspect knew each other and “may...
Comments / 2