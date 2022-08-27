Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-ThroughGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Hit With 8 Major Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Arizona Daily Wildcat
UPDATE: University of Arizona Police identify and charge man accused of carrying weapon on campus
The University of Arizona Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona. Nearly a week after the University of Arizona Police Department detained a male suspected to have been carrying a gun on the school's main campus, UAPD identified and charged the suspect. According to a UAPD media...
kjzz.org
How the killing of a Pima County constable could lead to reforms in the eviction process
Rapidly-rising rents and the effects of the pandemic on job opportunities and employment stability are two of the most vital factors in the eviction crisis many communities across the country are facing. In Pima County specifically, the job of serving eviction notices falls to constables. On Aug. 25, Constable Deborah...
AZFamily
Family of Pima County constable killed in the line of duty speaks out
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday, Aug. 25. She was serving an eviction notice at Lind Commons Apartments with apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath. The tenant, Gavin Lee Stansell shot and killed them, his neighbor and then turned the gun on himself.
KTAR.com
7-year-old student in 2nd grade caught with guns, ammunition at Arizona school
PHOENIX – A 7-year-old second grade student was caught with guns and ammunition at a southern Arizona school on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at Cochise Elementary School in Cochise, Arizona, according to a social media post by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies who met with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on West Grant Road [Tucson, AZ]
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Deadly Collision near North Silverbell Road. Police responded to the scene around 8:00 p.m., near North Silverbell Road on August 26th. According to reports, the male victim was riding a homemade motorcycle when the driver of a vehicle hit him. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
1 Man Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported in a parking lot on Friday. The official stated that a man was riding a homemade motorcycle in [..]
Country singer Luke Bell found dead in Tucson at 32, police say
TUCSON, Ariz. — Police in Tucson, Arizona, have confirmed that country singer-songwriter Luke Bell has been found dead, more than a week after he went missing. According to KOLD-TV, police said Bell’s body was found Monday in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. He was 32. Tuesday’s...
KOLD-TV
Man accused of attacking firefighter in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a Tucson firefighter this past weekend. The Tucson Police Department confirmed Adam Fernando Rivas, 39, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. The TPD said the assault happened Sunday, Aug. 28, near South Sixth Avenue...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOLD-TV
Authorities seek info on fatal shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday, Aug. 27. Officers say they were called to the 4600 block of East Speedway Boulevard in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they said, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
KOLD-TV
One injured in shooting in downtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting in downtown Tucson late Sunday, Aug. 28. The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Congress Street and Scott Avenue. The man suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the TPD. No suspects were in custody...
KOLD-TV
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dangerous drifting and stunts are taking over Tucson streets. KOLD News 13 obtained shocking video of a busy intersection overrun by spectators and lawlessness. It happened late Saturday night at Pantano Road and Escalante Road. According to those who live near the intersection, hundreds...
Police arrest woman suspected of going into man's trailer and shooting him
The Tucson Police Department has arrested a woman who they believe shot a man in his own trailer on West Kelso Street between North Balboa Avenue and North Castro Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
allaboutarizonanews.com
Attorney General Brnovich Files Civil Rights Lawsuit Against the City of Tucson
Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that his office (AGO) filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Tucson over its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements and related conduct. The AGO alleges the city violated Arizona law and discriminated against Tucson employees who requested religious accommodations or disability-based medical exemptions to Tucson’s vaccine mandate.
Tucson Police already seeing rainbow fentanyl
The DEA is warning about a disturbing new trend of rainbow fentanyl coming into the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has already made several seizures in Nogales, so has Tucson Police.
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Grant, Silverbell in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man riding a homemade motorcycle was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Tucson on Friday, Aug. 26. The Tucson Police Department said it happened in a parking lot near Grant and Silverbell roads. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the...
TPD: Shooting near Speedway Boulevard leaves one dead
The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting reports on Speedway Boulevard. The homicide took place on Aug. 27 morning in the 4600 block of East Speedway Boulevard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mom Who Let Her 7-Year-Old Play at the Park Will Not Be Added to Arizona's Unfit Parent Registry
Last week, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge temporarily blocked the state of Arizona from adding a Tucson mother to the state's list of unfit parents. Sarra, whose full name is withheld to protect her privacy, was arrested for alleged child endangerment in 2020 after allowing her 7-year-old son and his 5-year-old friend to play at the park while she ran an errand. Reason's Robby Soave covered her story here.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Friends of victims in Tucson shooting say gunman threatened them for months
Friends of victims in Tucson shooting say gunman threatened them for months. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Bryan Barker and his girlfriend are still reeling...
KOLD-TV
Country artist found dead in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country artist Luke Bell was recently found dead in Tucson, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Tucson police say Bell was found the day prior in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. According to Saving Country Music, Bell had gone missing in Tucson...
KOLD-TV
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the past two months, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the motive behind a murder in Black Horse Park in a Catalina neighborhood. A total of six suspects have been caught and now charged with the murder of 16-year-old James...
Comments / 2