Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby & P Appear To Taunt Offset Following Quality Control Lawsuit
Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent & Tony Yayo Once Got Kicked Out Of The Studio By Destiny's Child
50 Cent and Tony Yayo once got kicked out of the studio by Destiny’s Child. Yayo recalled the incident in a recent interview with VladTV, revealing he and 50 pulled up to the session with some of their friends from Brooklyn. However, their thugged-out entourage was a little too much to handle for Beyoncé and co.
HipHopDX.com
Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show
Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
HipHopDX.com
2Pac Would Still Be Alive If He'd Signed With J. Prince, Outlawz Rapper Napoleon Suggests
2Pac would likely still be alive had he signed with J. Prince and Rap-A-Lot Records, according to former Outlawz rapper Napoleon. During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Napoleon was asked about Prince wanting to sign the late Hip Hop legend to his Houston-based label while he was still behind bars, but Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight beat him to it. From there, he discussed that fateful day in Las Vegas when 2Pac got into an altercation with suspected killer Orlando Anderson just hours before he was shot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
‘I GOT QUESTIONS’: J. Alphonse Understood The Assignment As He Bodies His Role As Lil’ Murda On ‘P-Valley’
J. Alphonse understood the assignment, and recently pulled up on MADAMENOIRE to talk about his craft and the goodness that is 'P-Valley.'
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo
Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Responds to The Rock’s Flirty Joke About Being Her ‘Pet’
Rapper Pardison Fontaine must be trying to smell what The Rock is cooking after he took a jab at the actor for making a flirty joke about his rap superstar girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday, Pardi cleared up his earlier comments made in response to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s...
PETS・
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Michael K. Williams Was High On 'Too Much Cocaine' When He Met Barack Obama, Posthumous Memoir Reveals
Michael K. Williams, the late actor who passed away last year from a drug overdose, was high on drugs when he met Barack Obama in 2008, Radar has learned.The startling incident was revealed in Williams’ upcoming posthumous memoir, Scenes from My Life, which he was in the process of writing when he was found dead from a fatal fentanyl, heroin and cocaine overdose in September 2021.According to Williams, the incident took place in 2008 after Obama invited The Wire and Boardwalk Empire actor to meet him during a presidential campaign stop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“I couldn’t even put my words together,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steve Harvey Says Kelis Messed Up A Potential Business Deal By Complaining About Beyoncé Sampling Her
Steve Harvey addressed the feud between Kelis and Beyoncé surrounding the brief “Milkshake” sample that has since been pulled from Bey’s new Renaissance album, on his radio show. “I don’t even understand,” Harvey said in response to Kelis’ issue with unknowingly being included on the album....
The Hollywood Gossip
Michael Jackson Estate Targeted LaToya Jackson Over Explosive "Murder" Claims in Memoir
Things have always been complicated for Michael Jackson’s surviving family. They always will be. Attorneys for MJ’s estate are taking serious aim at LaToya Jackson. LaToya, of course is the sister of the late music legend. She is no stranger to the industry herself. However, her memoir and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Brittany Renner Defends Dating Younger Men By Mentioning Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Age Gap
Her hot takes have often caused viral moments on social media and Brittany Renner's conversation with the Tonight's Conversation podcast isn't any different. The social media personality is the mother of a son that she shares a son with PJ Washington, an NBA player who is currently with the Charlotte Hornets. The ex-couple reportedly met while Washington was in college and according to The Sun, he was 18 when she was 26.
Essence
Eve's Son Is Only 6 Months Old And Already Living The Soft Life
It is always a joy to see babies enveloped in love. In this case, we’re referring to baby Cooper–the child of rapper Eve and entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. Wilde Wolf has been living the good life on a family vacation, taking in the sun and sea. Over the weekend,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
‘This Is Not A Joke’: Kanye West Refuses To Apologize For Selling Yeezy Clothing Out Of ‘Trash Bags’
Kanye West became frustrated after being questioned about his decision to sell his Yeezy Gap clothing line out ‘trash bags,’ Radar has learned.On Thursday, Kanye appeared for a quick interview with Fox News’ Eric Shawn at the Gap store in New York. Over the past couple of days, Kanye has been getting criticized after a photo of his clothing being sold out of oversized black bags went viral. “This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t...
Comments / 1