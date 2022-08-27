Read full article on original website
Kanawha County school system makes case for excess school levy
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County school system has created a web page to share information about the excess school levy that will be before voters in the November election and would raise millions of dollars for school safety and other improvements. On the ballot Nov. 8,...
Huntington business helping those in recovery become productive members of society
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A non-profit called MOW Recovery is living up to its name, Making Outcasts Winners, by helping those recovering from substance use disorder mow their way into a future with possibilities. All 12 employees of MOW Recovery are in recovery, including Brandon Porter and Bobbye Guillory...
Listening sessions scheduled for public's input on proposed Charleston sports complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three listening sessions have been scheduled for the community to provide feedback on a proposed multimillion-dollar sports complex in downtown Charleston. The city of Charleston and Kanawha County Commission said it wants to hear what the public would like to see in the proposed Capital...
Int'l. Overdose Awareness Day takes on significant meaning in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — International Overdose Awareness Day started in 2001, and in Huntington it has significant meaning. A few years ago overdoses were a major problem. While numbers have gone down, Wednesday served as a time for reflection in Cabell County. Overdose Awareness Day is intended to remember...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled Tuesday for electric school bus manufacturing facility
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled Tuesday for manufacturing facility in South Charleston that will produce all-electric school buses. The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. at 30 Industrial Way, according to a news advisory from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Office. GreenPower Motor...
Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va., including five in Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine new COVID-19-related deaths, including five in Kanawha County, were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. Meanwhile, active virus cases fell by about 100 and were at 2,980, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR also reported 1,028 new virus cases since the last update.
Thunder in the Mountains tennis tournament returning to Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thunder in the Mountains tournament is coming back to the capital city. Schoenbaum tennis courts in Kanawha City will be the site of the women’s tennis tournament. Both West Virginia and Marshall will be competing along with the University of Cincinnati and the Virginia...
Paint Creek still sudsy; neighbors seek answers
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One week after a chemical was spilled into Paint Creek after a tractor-trailer crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike. 36 homes along Paint Creek are still using bottles of water as no one can tell them whether the well water is safe for use.
West Virginia State Police swears in largest cadet class in nearly 30 years
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police swore in the agency’s largest cadet class in nearly 30 years. The new class of 63 cadets was sworn in Monday at the State Police Academy in Dunbar. Video of the cadets being sworn in can be viewed below...
Nearly $2.5 million in funding awarded for projects throughout Lawrence County, Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday presented $2.4 million for infrastructure and safety improvements in Lawrence County. Projects covered by the funding include a new pedestrian and bike path connected to sidewalks in Louisa, the renovation of a fire station, the construction of a new fire station and the installation of water lines to serve 58 households, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Body found in Ohio River in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said the body of a man was found in the Ohio River. The body was discovered about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the river at the 15th Street riverfront, police said. A person who was fishing found the body. The body has been sent...
College football analyst Herbstreit offers thoughts on WVU-Pitt, Ohio State-Notre Dame
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With West Virginia University battling rival Pitt and Ohio State clashing with Notre Dame, it’s a big week in the area for college football. Eyewitness Sports has some unique perspective on both games from college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who will be working Thursday’s WVU-Pitt matchup for ESPN’s College Game Day and will then shift gears and be the analyst for the Ohio State-Notre Dame game on Saturday night.
EXCLUSIVE: Two former Holz teacher's aides charged with failing to report classroom abuse
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two former Holz Elementary teacher's aides, who worked alongside a teacher now spending 10 years in jail for abusing special needs students, have been charged with failing to report the abuse inside the classroom. Lori Gibson and Lisa Perdue appeared in court Monday morning after...
POLL: Which team do you think will win the Backyard Brawl - WVU or Pitt?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lots of smack talk is circulating as the West Virginia University Mountaineers get ready to take on rival Pitt. Eyewitness News wants to know which team you think will win Thursday in the Backyard Brawl. Take our poll below to voice your opinion. WVU faces...
Kanawha prosecutor: 'We are bound to follow the law, whatever it is'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Responding to criticism that the Kanawha County court system needs to do something about letting repeat violent offenders back out on the streets, Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller said the solution is more complex. “Perhaps she (Mayor Goodwin) doesn’t understand how the court system works,”...
High water, power outages reported in some spots after storms move through
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — High water and power outages were reported in some spots in West Virginia on Tuesday morning after storms moved through. About 1,400 Appalachian Power customers were without service as of 11 a.m., according to the power company's website. Kanawha had more about 370 without...
POLL: What do you think needs to be done to stop Charleston shootings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Recent shootings on Charleston’s West Side have sparked concern and frustration among many residents, including the city’s mayor. Eyewitness News wants to know what measures you think need to be done to stem the violence. Take our poll below to voice your opinion.
The Dick Henderson Bridge to be closed for period Sept. 4 during fireworks display
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Dick Henderson Bridge connecting the cities of Nitro and St. Albans will be closed for vehicular traffic for two hours Sunday, Sept. 4, for the Nitro and St. Albans Labor Day fireworks display. State highways officials said in a news release the bridge...
Man who ran 'drug house' connected to Charleston officer's murder denied reduced sentence
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man with ties to the investigation of the murder of a Charleston police officer had hoped for a modified sentence from a Kanawha County judge on Wednesday. Richard Chapman, 45, who is currently serving two drug sentences, one from Putnam County and one from...
