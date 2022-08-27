CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An animal control officer found 10 puppies left on the side of a road in Cabell County in a box marked “seafood" inside a wire crate. In a Facebook post on Sunday, officials with the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter said the puppies were discovered on the side of Blue Sulphur Road on a hot and humid day. Some of the puppies were overheated and stressed when the animal control officer found them.

CABELL COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO