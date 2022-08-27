ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poca, WV

wchstv.com

Kanawha County school system makes case for excess school levy

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County school system has created a web page to share information about the excess school levy that will be before voters in the November election and would raise millions of dollars for school safety and other improvements. On the ballot Nov. 8,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Int'l. Overdose Awareness Day takes on significant meaning in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — International Overdose Awareness Day started in 2001, and in Huntington it has significant meaning. A few years ago overdoses were a major problem. While numbers have gone down, Wednesday served as a time for reflection in Cabell County. Overdose Awareness Day is intended to remember...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Paint Creek still sudsy; neighbors seek answers

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One week after a chemical was spilled into Paint Creek after a tractor-trailer crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike. 36 homes along Paint Creek are still using bottles of water as no one can tell them whether the well water is safe for use.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va., including five in Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine new COVID-19-related deaths, including five in Kanawha County, were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. Meanwhile, active virus cases fell by about 100 and were at 2,980, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR also reported 1,028 new virus cases since the last update.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Nearly $2.5 million in funding awarded for projects throughout Lawrence County, Kentucky

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday presented $2.4 million for infrastructure and safety improvements in Lawrence County. Projects covered by the funding include a new pedestrian and bike path connected to sidewalks in Louisa, the renovation of a fire station, the construction of a new fire station and the installation of water lines to serve 58 households, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
#Poca High School#Ffa
wchstv.com

Thunder in the Mountains tennis tournament returning to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thunder in the Mountains tournament is coming back to the capital city. Schoenbaum tennis courts in Kanawha City will be the site of the women’s tennis tournament. Both West Virginia and Marshall will be competing along with the University of Cincinnati and the Virginia...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Body found in Ohio River in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said the body of a man was found in the Ohio River. The body was discovered about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the river at the 15th Street riverfront, police said. A person who was fishing found the body. The body has been sent...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

I-64 West lanes reopen near Institute exit after earlier crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:32 p.m. 8/31/22. All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the Institute exit reopened Wednesday afternoon after an earlier crash involving a coal truck and a tractor trailer. Metro 911 reported in an alert at about 4:25 p.m. that the lanes were back...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha prosecutor: 'We are bound to follow the law, whatever it is'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Responding to criticism that the Kanawha County court system needs to do something about letting repeat violent offenders back out on the streets, Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller said the solution is more complex. “Perhaps she (Mayor Goodwin) doesn’t understand how the court system works,”...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Ten puppies found abandoned at side of road in Cabell County in box marked 'seafood'

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An animal control officer found 10 puppies left on the side of a road in Cabell County in a box marked “seafood" inside a wire crate. In a Facebook post on Sunday, officials with the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter said the puppies were discovered on the side of Blue Sulphur Road on a hot and humid day. Some of the puppies were overheated and stressed when the animal control officer found them.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Inmate sentenced in killing of another inmate at South Central Regional Jail

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An inmate accused of killing another inmate at South Central Regional Jail in 2018 received additional prison time. Nathan Smith of Elkview was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years with credit for time served in the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Craig, 51, while they were incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail,
ELKVIEW, WV

