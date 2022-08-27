Read full article on original website
Kanawha County school system makes case for excess school levy
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County school system has created a web page to share information about the excess school levy that will be before voters in the November election and would raise millions of dollars for school safety and other improvements. On the ballot Nov. 8,...
Huntington business helping those in recovery become productive members of society
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A non-profit called MOW Recovery is living up to its name, Making Outcasts Winners, by helping those recovering from substance use disorder mow their way into a future with possibilities. All 12 employees of MOW Recovery are in recovery, including Brandon Porter and Bobbye Guillory...
Int'l. Overdose Awareness Day takes on significant meaning in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — International Overdose Awareness Day started in 2001, and in Huntington it has significant meaning. A few years ago overdoses were a major problem. While numbers have gone down, Wednesday served as a time for reflection in Cabell County. Overdose Awareness Day is intended to remember...
Paint Creek still sudsy; neighbors seek answers
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One week after a chemical was spilled into Paint Creek after a tractor-trailer crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike. 36 homes along Paint Creek are still using bottles of water as no one can tell them whether the well water is safe for use.
Electric school bus manufacturing company open for business in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A manufacturing plant that produces electric school buses will soon be rolling out the vehicles in West Virginia. State and local leaders conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for GreenPower Motor Co. in South Charleston. Gov. Jim Justice got behind the wheel of one of...
Listening sessions scheduled for public's input on proposed Charleston sports complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three listening sessions have been scheduled for the community to provide feedback on a proposed multimillion-dollar sports complex in downtown Charleston. The city of Charleston and Kanawha County Commission said it wants to hear what the public would like to see in the proposed Capital...
Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va., including five in Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine new COVID-19-related deaths, including five in Kanawha County, were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. Meanwhile, active virus cases fell by about 100 and were at 2,980, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR also reported 1,028 new virus cases since the last update.
Nearly $2.5 million in funding awarded for projects throughout Lawrence County, Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday presented $2.4 million for infrastructure and safety improvements in Lawrence County. Projects covered by the funding include a new pedestrian and bike path connected to sidewalks in Louisa, the renovation of a fire station, the construction of a new fire station and the installation of water lines to serve 58 households, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled Tuesday for electric school bus manufacturing facility
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled Tuesday for manufacturing facility in South Charleston that will produce all-electric school buses. The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. at 30 Industrial Way, according to a news advisory from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Office. GreenPower Motor...
Thunder in the Mountains tennis tournament returning to Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thunder in the Mountains tournament is coming back to the capital city. Schoenbaum tennis courts in Kanawha City will be the site of the women’s tennis tournament. Both West Virginia and Marshall will be competing along with the University of Cincinnati and the Virginia...
Body found in Ohio River in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said the body of a man was found in the Ohio River. The body was discovered about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the river at the 15th Street riverfront, police said. A person who was fishing found the body. The body has been sent...
West Virginia State Police swears in largest cadet class in nearly 30 years
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police swore in the agency’s largest cadet class in nearly 30 years. The new class of 63 cadets was sworn in Monday at the State Police Academy in Dunbar. Video of the cadets being sworn in can be viewed below...
I-64 West lanes reopen near Institute exit after earlier crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:32 p.m. 8/31/22. All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the Institute exit reopened Wednesday afternoon after an earlier crash involving a coal truck and a tractor trailer. Metro 911 reported in an alert at about 4:25 p.m. that the lanes were back...
Kanawha prosecutor: 'We are bound to follow the law, whatever it is'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Responding to criticism that the Kanawha County court system needs to do something about letting repeat violent offenders back out on the streets, Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller said the solution is more complex. “Perhaps she (Mayor Goodwin) doesn’t understand how the court system works,”...
Ten puppies found abandoned at side of road in Cabell County in box marked 'seafood'
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An animal control officer found 10 puppies left on the side of a road in Cabell County in a box marked “seafood" inside a wire crate. In a Facebook post on Sunday, officials with the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter said the puppies were discovered on the side of Blue Sulphur Road on a hot and humid day. Some of the puppies were overheated and stressed when the animal control officer found them.
High water, power outages reported in some spots after storms move through
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — High water and power outages were reported in some spots in West Virginia on Tuesday morning after storms moved through. About 1,400 Appalachian Power customers were without service as of 11 a.m., according to the power company's website. Kanawha had more about 370 without...
EXCLUSIVE: Two former Holz teacher's aides charged with failing to report classroom abuse
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two former Holz Elementary teacher's aides, who worked alongside a teacher now spending 10 years in jail for abusing special needs students, have been charged with failing to report the abuse inside the classroom. Lori Gibson and Lisa Perdue appeared in court Monday morning after...
Funeral services planned Thursday for fallen Charleston police K-9 Axel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston city officials announced funeral services for a K-9 being hailed as a hero after being shot by a suspect who was struggling with two other police officers. The services for K-9 Axel are set for Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention...
Inmate sentenced in killing of another inmate at South Central Regional Jail
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An inmate accused of killing another inmate at South Central Regional Jail in 2018 received additional prison time. Nathan Smith of Elkview was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years with credit for time served in the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Craig, 51, while they were incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail,
Man who ran 'drug house' connected to Charleston officer's murder denied reduced sentence
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man with ties to the investigation of the murder of a Charleston police officer had hoped for a modified sentence from a Kanawha County judge on Wednesday. Richard Chapman, 45, who is currently serving two drug sentences, one from Putnam County and one from...
