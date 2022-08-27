SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was convicted of domestic battery from an incident that happened July 2020. On July 23, 2020, Sparks Police Department officers were sent to a call regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the female victim indicated to officers that Howard Wayne Cates, her then husband, was intoxicated and had been screaming and swearing at her and their adult daughter throughout the afternoon. This then escalated to Cates pushing the female victim, causing her to fall onto the staircase in their residence. The altercation was witnessed by the adult daughter.

