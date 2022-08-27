Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Crews knock down shed fire in Sparks backyard
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a shed fire in the backyard of a house on 16th St. in Sparks Monday morning. A patrolling officer saw the fire on Aug. 29 and reported it. No buildings other than the shed were damaged. Authorities said...
mynews4.com
Douglas County Secret Witness seeking info on 15-year-old runaway
MINDEN, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on a runaway teen who left their Gardnerville home. 15-year-old Joseph Altig left home on foot and has not returned. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or Investigator...
mynews4.com
One person killed in Fernley shooting
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a shooting in Fernley Monday morning. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting located in the 900 block of Mesa Drive around 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 29. The caller advised that a victim had been shot and the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.
mynews4.com
Sparks man convicted of domestic battery
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was convicted of domestic battery from an incident that happened July 2020. On July 23, 2020, Sparks Police Department officers were sent to a call regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the female victim indicated to officers that Howard Wayne Cates, her then husband, was intoxicated and had been screaming and swearing at her and their adult daughter throughout the afternoon. This then escalated to Cates pushing the female victim, causing her to fall onto the staircase in their residence. The altercation was witnessed by the adult daughter.
mynews4.com
Police debunk rumors surrounding murder suspect Troy Driver committing suicide
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Naomi Irion is still alive despite rumors spreading across social media. Rumors circulating say Troy Driver committed suicide while being housed at the Lyon County jail. The sheriff's office said in a news release...
mynews4.com
Desert Skies Middle School evacuated because of spray can
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Students and staff at Desert Skies Middle School were briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after a student brought a spray can to school and released it into the building. Representatives of the Washoe County School District say the contents of the...
mynews4.com
Tipped semi trailers on I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway cause delays
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Tipped semi trailers closed traffic on southbound I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway junction in south Reno Tuesday morning. Authorities with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol say southbound traffic was delayed because of tipped semi trailers blocking the second and third lanes. A heavy duty tow arrived around 9:30 a.m. to clear the lanes.
mynews4.com
Four vehicle crash causes traffic backup on eastbound I-80 near Nevada State Line
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Traffic is backed up on eastbound I-80 near the Nevada State Line due to a four vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:45 p.m. on August 31, the California Highway Patrol, Truckee (CHP) tweeted about a crash involving four vehicles, and that drivers should expect delays.
mynews4.com
Momentum building again for large regional athletic park along Truckee River
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Momentum is building once again to create a large regional athletic park just south of the Truckee River between Rock and McCarran boulevards. The conceptual plan for the so-called Living River Parkway, last updated in late 2019, shows at least eight flat fields, four baseball/softball diamonds, an amphitheater, trail systems and more.
mynews4.com
Not everyone likes Reno's downtown road design for bicycle pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is about half-way through the pilot project that turned downtown into a maze of barricades and posts to keep bicyclists and people on scooters safer. The idea is to improve access and connectivity for people traveling from Midtown to the university area and through the downtown area. But not everyone thinks it's working.
mynews4.com
Reno seniors outraged over potential lease of activity center at Reno's Paradise Park
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Some Reno seniors say they were shocked with news that the Teglia's Paradise Park Activity Center could potentially be leased to another local organization. The non-profit looking to rent the center is Tu Casa Latina, an organization that helps immigrants who are victims of crime, domestic violence and abuse in Northern Nevada.
mynews4.com
RTC offering free shuttle rides to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will be offering free transit to the annual Best of the West Nugget Rib Cook Off this week, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort. From Wednesday, August 31 through Monday, September 5,...
mynews4.com
Western Nevada under extended heat advisory for Labor Day weekend
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded their excessive heat watch to a heat advisory for western Nevada for the upcoming holiday weekend. Dangerously hot conditions including temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees are forecasted over the weekend. The advisory...
mynews4.com
NV Energy asking customers to conserve electricity during heat wave
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is asking its customers to do their part during the upcoming heat wave by conserving electricity. In an email sent Tuesday night, the utility said higher temperatures usually lead to increased A/C usage causing increased power bills. NV Energy...
mynews4.com
Nonprofit developer set to build 160-unit affordable housing project in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Kansas-based nonprofit developer is set to break ground this week on a 160-unit affordable housing complex in Carson City. The Sierra Flats project, located east of I-580 and south of Highway 50 off Airport Road, will bring 40 units for seniors and 40 units for families in phase 1. Phase 2 will include an additional 80 units.
mynews4.com
Legends Bay: Northern Nevada's first new casino in 20 years opens Tuesday
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The opening of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks on Tuesday will mark a milestone in northern Nevada's developing economy. Legends Bay will be the first new casino to open in our region in over two decades. Plans for the casino have been in the works for about half of that time, dating back to 2008 when the project was first proposed.
mynews4.com
"Great Resignation" is more like the "Great Jump" for our region says UNR researcher
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — We are used to hearing of the "Great Resignation" on a national level as employees continue to voluntarily quit their jobs. However, here in our region, a University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), researcher -- Brian Bonnenfant -- said what we are experiencing is what he is calling the "Great Jump."
mynews4.com
Washoe schools superintendent to host first townhall Tuesday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County School District (WCSD) Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield will be holding the first Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, August 30 where students and families can attend. Officials at WCSD says this meeting will give an opportunity for students, families and...
mynews4.com
Bird scooters allowed on UNR campus to start new school year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Bird scooters are now allowed on the UNR campus to start the 2022-2023 school year. Geofencing that previously prevented the electric scooters from entering the university campus had disappeared as of Monday. The university announced the expansion of the scooter program...
