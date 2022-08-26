Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Liberty News
Flames to Square off with No. 4 UCLA Friday
Liberty has posted a 1-0-1 mark to start its 2022 season, dowing Radford 3-0 on Aug. 25 and tying then No. 20 Maryland 1-1 at Collegiate Park, Md. Liberty will be playing in a contest in the state of California for the first time in program history on Friday evening.
Liberty News
Liberty Volleyball to Host Home Tournament, This Weekend
Liberty, coming off of a 1-2 showing at the season-opening VCU Invitational, welcomes Winthrop (0-3), UNCW (0-3) and Murray State (2-0) to Liberty Arena for a tournament, Friday and Saturday. Matchday Central Links. Liberty Arena. Lynchburg, Va. Tournament Schedule. Friday, Sept. 2. Noon – Winthrop vs. Murray State Live Stats...
Liberty News
Liberty Trusts SCG Fields and AstroTurf for Field Upgrades at Williams Stadium, Field Hockey Stadium
Liberty Athletics continued its winning relationship with the company that invented artificial turf over half a century ago. The school finished resurfacing the field at Williams Stadium with high-tech AstroTurf®. Also this summer, Liberty upgraded the field hockey field with AstroTurf®’s Poligras Platinum system. AstroTurf® products are...
Liberty News
Liberty Women’s Tennis Enjoys Success at Dufour Invitational
The Liberty women’s tennis team enjoyed success at the 2022 Dufour Invitational, hosted by Boonsboro Country Club last weekend. Liberty’s Tiffany Nguyen and Micaela Ode Mitre captured a doubles title at the event. Meanwhile, the Lady Flames’ Marina Davtyan and Rafael Marques Da Silva of the men’s team captured the mixed doubles crown.
Liberty News
Game Day: Southern Miss
• Live Audio (LFSN Radio) • Live Stats (SouthernMiss.com) • Weather – Hattiesburg, Miss. • Pregame Show: 5:30 p.m. (EST) 1. Liberty will kick off its 50th football season and its fifth as an FBS member with its first-ever visit to Sun Belt newcomer Southern Miss. 2. Flames Head...
Liberty News
Player Focus: Southern Miss
Following Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze on Monday, the local media spoke with senior safety Javon Scruggs and senior wide receiver Caleb Snead. During the media availability session, Scruggs and Snead spoke about Liberty’s August Training Camp and previewed the Flames’ season-opening match-up against Southern Miss. Scruggs...
Liberty News
Welcome Back Game Days by Celebrating College Colors Day
The 18th College Colors Day, the national holiday celebrating collegiate fandom and the kickoff of college football’s opening weekend, returns on Friday, September 2, uniting all Flames fans across the country by encouraging them to represent Liberty Athletics by wearing their favorite gear on a single day. Created by...
Liberty News
Digital display honors over 160,000 Liberty University supporters
As a way to remember its past and recognize the people who were pivotal in ensuring its future, Liberty University unveiled a virtual donor wall in the lobby of the Hancock Welcome Center in August that bears over 160,000 names of those who have contributed to university giving campaigns in the last 51 years.
