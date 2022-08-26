ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 5

Related
POLITICO

The tractor seller trying to get farmers to embrace sustainability

Deere & Co. is known for its tractors. But it's also making inroads into sustainability. Madelyn Koester is a senior project manager on John Deere's sustainability team. She isn't on the equipment side; she works for Deere's digital arm, which is exploring how to make it easier and more attractive for farmers to do things like reduce herbicide use and plant cover crops to improve soil health.
AGRICULTURE
Vox

Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms

The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Organic Farmers#Organic Products#Organic Farming#Crop Insurance#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
CNN

The USDA is sprinkling fish-flavored vaccines from the sky to fight rabies

CNN — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… an oral rabies vaccine, dropped from the sky. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has initiated its annual oral rabies vaccine distribution, a project that will continue through October. The project is focused on preventing the spread of raccoon rabies from the eastern United States into the heartland, according to a news release from the USDA.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy