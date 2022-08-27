Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
WATCH: Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) at the first-ever Broadband Solutions Summit at the Hotel Bentley on Wednesday with a major announcement about the future of high-speed internet in Louisiana. NTIA Special Rep. for Broadband Andy Berke announced Louisiana as...
cenlanow.com
The Food Bank of Central Louisiana hosts annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive for those in need
ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Refinery Mission’s annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive will be held on Sunday, September 25th from 1PM to 4PM. Local sportsmen and their families are encouraged to “clean out your freezers” and donate frozen processed game and fish from the 2021 season. Two collection sites will be set up in Alexandria and other neighboring communities throughout Louisiana will be collecting that weekend as well. See complete list of sites below or visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com.
kalb.com
Longleaf Hospital observes International Overdose Awareness Day
Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria. Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Alexandria on Aug. 31 for a major broadband announcement about the millions headed to the state to address internet woes. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 1 hour ago.
klax-tv.com
RPSO statement on incident at Pineville High School
(ALEXANDRIA, La) – On August 31, 2022, at approximately 8:30 A.M., a routine visit was given by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and its drug dogs at Pineville High School. During the visit by the RPSO’s drug dogs, a small amount of marijuana was discovered on one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
AEX to receive funding for improvement, modernization
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana has received a nearly $7.5 million grant for improving and modernizing several airports in the state. The money is coming from the Department of Transportation, and the Alexandria International Airport will see some of it. AEX is set to receive more than $1.4 million to...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish assists with search for Sabine River drowning victims
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office located the fourth victim of a tragic drowning on Sabine River, a young boy who was found on Aug. 29 around 8:30 am. The response to this tragedy was enormous and Beauregard Parish Sheriff Herford wants to specifically thank the following people and agencies that provided so much assistance to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and the families of the victims of this terrible event.
Gov. Edwards announces first in the country NTIA Grants; second wave of GUMBO Awards will impact LaSalle Parish
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 31, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by federal, state, locally elected officials, and community leaders for the inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit to announce that over $35 million will be distributed to bring affordable high-speed internet to nearly 15,000 locations withing the next 18 to 24 […]
kalb.com
Raising Cane’s set for grand opening of Pineville location
PINEVILLE, La. - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to celebrate the opening of its first Pineville location!. Located at 2995 Cottingham Expwy., Pineville’s first Raising Cane’s will be one of the anchors in an up-and-coming shopping center. The new restaurant will host a grand opening celebration on Sept. 7, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. featuring Mayor Rich Dupree and members of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalb.com
NSU preparing for season opener against University of Montana
Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria. Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Alexandria on Aug. 31 for a major broadband announcement about the millions headed to the state to address internet woes. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago.
kalb.com
Pistol, marijuana found in vehicle on Pineville High School campus
Three students were involved with the vehicle in question. RPSB said the dogs also found a small amount of marijuana on another student as well. Four students total were involved in RPSO’S cooperative visit, and appropriate disciplinary action of the students was taken based on the Rapides Parish School Board Policy. All appropriate parties and family members have been notified of today’s incidents.
kalb.com
Cypress Arrow whistleblower speaks out
The Alexandria City Council district maps have been redrawn due to a decline in population over the last 10 years and a shift in population in each district. If approved, this could affect who you vote for come election time. Trial for Brandon Francisco allowed to move forward after La....
kalb.com
New Alexandria City Council district maps drawn
We speak with an attorney who says his client was one of many Cypress Arrow employees that helped aid in the investigation of the facility over alleged dog abuse. Trial for Brandon Francisco allowed to move forward after La. Supreme Court decision. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Louisiana Supreme...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
Smart Medicine: Margaret Earle - Cancer Survivor
ALEXANDRIA, La. - Margaret Earle, a cancer survivor, shares her story about receiving care from the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Cancer Center. Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.
KPLC TV
Leesville authorities asking for assistance identifying shoplifting suspect
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating or identifying the owner of a vehicle seen in surveillance footage. The suspect is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting incident at a local Leesville business. Authorities say the vehicle should...
Natchitoches Times
Filmmaker tracing her roots to Natchitoches Parish with documentary
Danielle Romero lives in Nashville, Tenn., but has deep roots in Natchitoches Parish. A filmmaker, she is documenting the search for her great-grandmother, Lola Perot, who passed away before Romero was born. “She left the Natchitoches area of Louisiana in the 1930s and changed her name and race to hide her identity and attempted to pass as white in New York where I was born,” Romero said. Romero said when Perot left Louisiana with her Irish husband, John Donnelly, and moved to New York, she taught her children, including Romero’s grandmother, that they were French and Irish.
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Police Release Comprehensive Crime Plan
The Alexandria Police Department released a comprehensive plan on their operations and mission to fight crime and maintain public safety in the city. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the plan that has been in effect but is consistently evolving. A statement released on the APD Facebook...
kalb.com
Louisiana Board of Pardons in investigation portion of Greenhouse, Jr. request in Mardis case
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole said it received a pardon application from Norris Greenhouse, Jr., the former Marksville deputy city marshal who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017 in the case involving the Nov. 2015 shooting death of six-year-old Jeremy Mardis. Francis Abbott,...
klax-tv.com
APD Investigating 2 Incidents Involving Armed Suspects
Alexandria, La. (August 31, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a pair of incidents early this morning believed to have been committed by the same pair of individuals and is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the suspects. The first incident was reported...
westcentralsbest.com
RADE Arrests in Rapides Parish
Alexandria, La - Following an anonymous crime tip, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit concluded an investigation that began in May of this year. The tip states the suspect was allegedly selling Fentanyl from a residence on Thornton Court in Alexandria. Devonta Brown, Dianne Brown and Orneshia Banks were at the residence when the search warrant was executed. During the search, agents located approximately 14 ounces of suspected Fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana, a magazine fed shotgun, and over eleven thousand dollars in cash. All three people present at the residence were arrested without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Craig Brown, who was the original person of interest, was not in the house at the time of the warrant service, but was located a short time later in a traffic stop and arrested without incident. Agents say this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
Lake Charles American Press
Trial begins in newspaper carrier attack
Opening arguments began Tuesday morning in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish in the jury trial of the first of two men charged in the attack of American Press newspaper carrier Woodie Blanks. Douglas Paul James, 32, is pleading not guilty to a charge of second-degree battery for...
Comments / 1